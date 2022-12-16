PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mister Rogers' handyman and Duquesne professor for more than 40 years, Joe Negri, led hundreds of new graduates of Duquesne University in song on Friday afternoon. During the commencement ceremony at the field house, Negri was presented with the Presidential Award for Extraordinary Service. He has served as a professor for 40 years and was one of the founding members of the music school in 1970. "I'm overwhelmed, honored, and humbled, and I'm really, really very happy to be here today," he said to the graduating class. For the graduates, it was a day of celebration and dreams achieved. "Going to Duquesne has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember," said 2022 graduate Caroline Kucko. "My dad and I would always take yearly trips here every spring, catch a Pirates game, and visit campus. It's crazy for it to be over but I'm excited for the next steps." Congratulations to the class of 2022!

