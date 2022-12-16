Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
2023 WR Zion Folwer Recommits to Pitt
The Pitt Panthers got a commitment back from three-star wideout Zion Fowler.
Pitt QB Nick Patti Leading Competition to Start in Sun Bowl
Redshirt senior Nick Patti has taken an early lead in the Pitt Panthers' quarterback competition.
cardiachill.com
Quarterback Christian Veilleux transfers to Pitt
Not very long ago, there was a lot of uncertainty about what the Pittsburgh Panthers will do at the most important position in football. Once Kenny Minchey decided to de-commit and flip to Notre Dame and Kedon Slovis decided to enter the portal, There were only Nick Patti and Nate Yarnell in the room with limited options.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Penn-Trafford’s Owen Ott
For most people, gaining 80 pounds might be seen as something negative. But for Penn-Trafford wrestler Owen Ott, it was quite the opposite. It was a natural progression from a fledgling 132-pound freshman to a dominant 215-pound senior. As a freshman, Ott went 6-18 at 132 pounds. The next year,...
The 5 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Pittsburgh If You're LGBTQ+
There are certain neighborhoods in Pittsburgh that are ideal for members of the LGBTQ+ community, so check out the top locations in the city.
morethanjustparks.com
7 AMAZING National Parks Near Pittsburgh You’ll Love (Photos + Guide)
National Parks Near Pittsburgh. There’s more to this incredible place than Pirates and Steelers and Penguins. Oh My!. In this article, I’ll familiarize you with the incredible national parks that are within a day’s drive of downtown Pittsburgh. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places...
'Handyman Negri' honored during Duquesne's commencement
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mister Rogers' handyman and Duquesne professor for more than 40 years, Joe Negri, led hundreds of new graduates of Duquesne University in song on Friday afternoon. During the commencement ceremony at the field house, Negri was presented with the Presidential Award for Extraordinary Service. He has served as a professor for 40 years and was one of the founding members of the music school in 1970. "I'm overwhelmed, honored, and humbled, and I'm really, really very happy to be here today," he said to the graduating class. For the graduates, it was a day of celebration and dreams achieved. "Going to Duquesne has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember," said 2022 graduate Caroline Kucko. "My dad and I would always take yearly trips here every spring, catch a Pirates game, and visit campus. It's crazy for it to be over but I'm excited for the next steps." Congratulations to the class of 2022!
10 Things Everyone Needs to do In Pittsburgh
People often ask me, "What's there to do in Pittsburgh?" My answer is always the same: a lot!. Whether you're a fan of art, history, food, or just spending time outdoors, there's something for everyone in this city.
Foods That Just Make Sense In Pittsburgh
When it comes to Pittsburgh cuisine, there's more to the city than just Primanti Brothers sandwiches (although those are pretty darn delicious). From traditional Pittsburgh dishes like chipped chopped ham to new and innovative fare from the city's burgeoning culinary scene, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
nextpittsburgh.com
Reopening of Fern Hollow Bridge reconnects vital link for Pittsburgh Jewish community
When the Fern Hollow Bridge reopens on Dec. 23, it will restore not only a vital link between the city’s eastern neighborhoods to Oakland and Downtown but a key part of the critical religious infrastructure for Pittsburgh Jews. Jewish religious laws prohibit carrying, driving and other activities outside of...
Events In Pittburgh That Should Be On Your Calendar
If you're looking for a reason to party, you won't have to look very hard in Pittsburgh. The city comes alive with energy and excitement every year for a wide variety of annual festivals. From music and arts festivals to beer and food festivals, there's something for everyone in Steel City.
$2 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Pittsburgh
A Pittsburgh gas station sold a winning lottery ticket worth $2 million, according to state officials. The Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was purchased at Dave’s BP at 4260 Evergreen Road for the Friday, Dec. 16 drawing, and matched all five balls drawn to win the seven-figure prize, state officials said in a release.
butlerradio.com
New Penn Theater Owner Details Plans
The new owner of the Penn Theater is outlining his plans for the facility. Bryan Frenchak, a Butler native who became a real estate developer in Houston, Texas, purchased the Penn Theater earlier this year. He envisions it serving as a multi-purpose venue in downtown. “We could potentially have a...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park man remembered for long career of community service
For Don Harrison’s final election campaign, he tried a new idea (for him): yard signs. Harrison served as a councilman representing Bethel Park’s 5th ward for 48 years until his last term concluded at the end of 2021 after losing his bid for reelection. When it came to campaigning, those who knew him recall Harrison taking a personal approach to politics.
nextpittsburgh.com
Permanent jewelry is taking off in Pittsburgh. Here’s where to get it
Whether it’s a necklace from a parent, a treasured pair of earrings passed down from a grandparent or a wedding band — we often wear our most sentimental pieces of jewelry every day. Now you can make those treasured pieces all the more infinite. Forget letting them rest in a jewelry box. The “it” item is permanent jewelry — and the Pittsburgh region has caught onto the popular clasp-less trend.
Major winter storm, rapid temp drop will have big impact on holiday travel across Pittsburgh region
PITTSBURGH — A major winter storm system won’t bring us a lot of snow to close out the week, but it will be a two-hour temperature drop like many of us have not seen in decades. Spotty showers will break out Thursday with a wintry mix of freezing...
beckersasc.com
UPMC launching new ambulatory services division
The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center is launching a new division of community and ambulatory services to expand access to ASC services, according to a Dec. 15 news release from the health system. Three executives will lead the new division, including president Diane Holder, chief medical officer Bob Edwards, MD,...
Driver crashes into home in Pittsburgh, nearly missing children inside
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A family is trying to pick up the pieces after the driver of an SUV slammed into their home over the weekend. Joshua Winkler and his family lost everything they had for Christmas. The driver crashed into their living room and was just feet away from Winkler's children and their friends. "I thought the house exploded. I didn't know what was going on. I made it about two steps down before I realized what was happening. I started yelling for the kids because it was so dark," Winkler said. Just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, the SUV driver...
2 adults found deceased inside home in Duquesne, police investigating
DUQUESNE, Pa. — 11 News has learned two people were found dead in a home in Duquesne. Duquesne city police are now investigating after being called to a home on Herman Avenue Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. When Channel 11 News arrived, emergency crews along with People’s Gas Company...
wtae.com
Fatal accident leads to closures of Pittsburgh-area bridge
PITTSBURGH — One person is dead, one in critical condition, and a third in stable condition after a vehicle collision on the McKees Rocks Bridge Saturday evening. Allegheny County Dispatch confirms the accident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday on the city side of the McKees Rocks Bridge. Pittsburgh...
