ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 50

Troy Trimble
5d ago

No names on the vote. How many Rhinos crossed over under the cloak of Hypocrisy to support this?

Reply(1)
19
Alan Durham
5d ago

Hypocrisy they will get allover Kanye for his remarks about the Jewish but pick this clown.

Reply(1)
13
Daniel Boyd
4d ago

Is she a closet PLO supporter? Is she aligned with the squad, they are antisemitic

Reply(5)
15
Related
CBS News

Ilhan Omar responds to Kevin McCarthy over committee removal threat: "It does nothing to address inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis"

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the Republican's threat to remove her and Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from their committees when Republicans control the House come January. On Fox News Sunday, McCarthy said he'll stick with a promise he made earlier this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Fox News’ Peter Doocy taken down in White House press conference clash: ‘That is not an accurate take’

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy received a polite rebuke for suggesting the Biden Administration favoured oil drilling in Venezuela while disadvantaging US domestic producers.Last week, the Treasury Department announced it was easing sanctions against the Nicolas Maduro-led regime and would allow Chevron to resume “limited” energy production there.The decision, which came after talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition parties resumed, has been slammed by rightwing commentators as being too soft on the pariah state.At a White House briefing on Monday, Mr Doocy asked: “Why is it that President Biden would rather let US companies drill for oil in...
News Breaking LIVE

Former Trump Chief-of-Staff Says Trump is "Only Republican Who Can Lose"

Former White House Chief of Staff under former President Donald Trump Mick Mulvaney says that former President Trump is the “only Republican who can lose.”. Mulvaney made the comments last week on CNN while his former boss, Donald Trump, was making his official announcement that he will be running for president for a third time and seeking the 2024 Republican nomination for president.
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.

Comments / 0

Community Policy