TOPPENISH — A late burst gave Yakama Tribal just what it needed on its homecourt Monday night. The Eagles scored 11 straight points to finish off a 62-55 win over Naselle in a non-district matchup. Gunner Wallulatum and Trevor Lewis both scored 15 points while Jonas Scabbyrobe added 14 for Yakama Tribal, which will play Cusick on Wednesday.

NASELLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO