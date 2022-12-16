Read full article on original website
Two biotech CEOs charged with defrauding investors
Two biotech chief executive officers have been indicted for their roles in defrauding investors in. , a company developing an investigational drug to treat human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, according to a federal grand jury in the District of. Maryland. . The court documents, unsealed on Tuesday, show Nader Pourhassen,...
NY attorney, doctor convicted of defrauding businesses of $31M In trip-fall fraud scheme
Daily Eastchester Voice (NY) An attorney and doctor have been convicted of defrauding New York businesses and their insurance companies of more than. through a massive trip-and-fall fraud scheme. Following a three-week trial, a jury in. Manhattan. just convicted. , a lawyer, and. , an orthopedic surgeon, for their participation...
Brookline doctor Pankaj Merchia indicted for money laundering in two health care fraud schemes [masslive.com]
A doctor from Brookline was indicted on Tuesday for money laundering and healthcare fraud, according to. , was indicted on three counts of money laundering and one count of health care fraud, Rollins said. Merchia self-surrendered and was in federal court at. 3 p.m. on Tuesday. in. Boston. , according...
AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Gulf Guaranty Life Insurance Company, Revises Under Review Status to Developing Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb” (Good) from “bbb+” (Good) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) of. Gulf Guaranty Life Insurance Company. (Gulf Guaranty Life) (. Flowood, MS. ). AM Best has maintained the under review...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Bao Minh Insurance Corporation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of Bao Minh Insurance Corporation (BMI) (. Vietnam. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect BMI’s balance sheet strength, which AM...
Pay hikes at heart of Fed's inflation fightPowell puts US pay hikes at heart of Fed's 2023 inflation fight
Winston-Salem Journal (NC) Federal Reserve Chair has a new North Star to guide his fight against inflation, and it will put American paychecks at the heart of monetary policy next year. Powell says he's looking at a price-gauge that covers everything from health care and haircuts to a night in...
Leader of largest Ponzi fraud case in region left 1,000 ruined investors in wake
"I think you are a con man, the biggest con man I have ever had to deal with in this court." This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
Embezzled by casino employees, laundered by spouses: Miccosukee Tribe sues to recover stolen $5.3 million [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) The true-crime saga began, according to a newly filed federal lawsuit, in May 2015. Following convictions of four employees, three wives and a girlfriend, the story still isn’t over. Now the tribe is suing its insurance company to recover. $5.3 million. swindled in an...
Consumer Alert: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Investigates Sequoia Benefits and Insurance Services LLC and Sequoia One PEO, LLC for Data Breach
NEW YORK , Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C. , a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers, is investigating claims for violations of the common law, and state consumer protection statutes by. Sequoia Benefits and Insurance Services LLC. (“Sequoia Benefits”) and. Sequoia One...
Elizabeth Warren 'waving the warning flag' on interest rates
Nashoba Valley Voice (MA) After weeks of sounding the alarm about the downsides of interest rate hikes, U.S. took with its latest increase is still pushing the envelope "too far, too fast." The. Federal Reserve. on Wednesday bumped up its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point, pushing the...
Progressive Announces Updated Loss Estimates From Hurricane Ian
MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO , Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation. (NYSE: PGR) today reported updated incurred loss estimates related to Hurricane Ian, which made multiple landfalls beginning in late. September 2022. . As of. December 20, 2022. , our estimate, which is subject to change, for our...
B2B Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Liberty Mutual, State Farm, Zurich, Allstate: B2B Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global B2B Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
NAIC Releases 2021 Insurance Department Resources Report
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) released the 35th edition of the Insurance Department Resources Report (IDRR), which is developed primarily through an extensive survey of the NAIC member states. Divided into two volumes, the report helps state insurance departments assess their resources in comparison to other states, and it details how state insurance departments manage available resources to effectively regulate an increasingly complex and competitive industry.
Recession 'breathing down US' neck: Probability rises to 70 percent by 2023
Economists say the likelihood of the U.S. economy entering recession next year is seven out of 10, cutting demand projections and inflation forecasts following massive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. "The U.S. economy faces strong headwinds stemming from rising interest rates, elevated inflation, the end of fiscal stimulus and weak export…
Economist El-Erian calls on the Fed to start "owning their mistakes"
— president of Queen's College , Cambridge , and chief economic adviser at. hesitancy to raise interest rates in 2021. Now, with seven interest rate hikes and the Fed's "transitory" inflation framing firmly in the rearview mirror, El-Erian spoke with "Marketplace" host. about the central bank's path forward. The following...
Pepper Consumer IoT Platform and Notion, Comcast’s InsurTech Business Unit, Combine to Create a Leading IoT Platform Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Pepper and Notion announced today they have combined, creating a leading IoT and smart home platform business that will offer insurance carriers customized, seamless and connected solutions in the fast growing Insurtech and IoT industries. Pepper enables businesses worldwide to build, deliver and monetize secure connected devices and services to consumers through a sustainable revenue model. Notion is an easy-to-use DIY smart property monitoring sensor system and app to enable home and small business owners to proactively monitor and reduce loss from costly property damages. Comcast, the previous owner of Notion, has made an investment in the Pepper/Notion combination.
Patriot Growth Insurance Services Creates Partnership with Koverage Insurance Group
FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. , Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC announces a new partnership with. , Koverage is a full-service insurance agency that provides commercial property & casualty insurance, personal lines coverage, and employee benefits programs in more than 25 states. Koverage was founded in 2017...
White Mountains Leads Investor Group in Ark-Sponsored Reinsurance Sidecar
HAMILTON, Bermuda , Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) ("White Mountains") announced today that. ("Ark"), its specialty property and casualty reinsurance and insurance subsidiary, has sponsored the formation of a reinsurance sidecar to provide collateralized reinsurance capacity for its global property catastrophe portfolio. Outrigger...
Economists place 70% chance for recession in 2023
Dec. 12-16 , with 38 economists responding about the chance of a recession. The median estimates see gross domestic product averaging a paltry 0.3% next year, including an annualized 0.7% decline in the second quarter and flat readings in the first and third quarters. Consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of GDP, is projected to barely grow in the middle half of the year.
Column: A panicky Federal Reserve is driving us into an unnecessary recession
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell snatched the cookie jar out of the stock market's hands on Dec. 14, when he followed up an announcement of a dovish half-point interest rate increase with a warning that the Fed didn't think it had wrung enough inflation out of the economy and would keep raising rates "for some time." The stock market, which had been riding…
