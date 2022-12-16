Read full article on original website
Related
scttx.com
Attoyac River Bridge Under Repair in San Augustine
December 20, 2022 - Contractors are currently working on SH21 at the Attoyac River to repair damage to the roadway caused by recent sustained rains. Please use caution in this area and follow traffic control measures. Expect possible delays.
kjas.com
Kitchen grease fire results in loss of entire home
What began as a kitchen grease fire ended with the loss of an entire home in Sabine County on Sunday night. The Powell Town Volunteer Fire Department says it happened on County Road 452, about six miles southwest of Pineland. Powell Town firefighters say they arrived to find the house...
scttx.com
CHS Seniors Participate in Canned Food Drive RSF Service Project
December 21, 2022 - Center High School Seniors participated in a service project of a Christmas Canned Food Drive benefitting Shelby County Outreach Ministries on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The seniors helped collect food donations from 10am until after 5pm in front of Brookshire Brothers. Roughrider Scholarship Foundation (R.S.F.) service...
Step Back in Time, Christmas Shopping is Fun at 175-Year-Old General Store in Marshall
Talk about a trip back through time. Did you have any idea that the oldest continuously operating general store in Texas is located right here in East Texas? Just outside of Marshall, TX as a matter of fact. T.C. Lindsey & Co., Jonesville store, in Jonesville just off of I20,...
ktalnews.com
De Soto man charged with ‘repair and dash’ at auto shop
DE SOTO, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies arrested a man in De Soto Parish Sunday following an investigation into a recent theft from an auto shop. According to authorities, 18-year-old Kaleb Clay brought his truck to a transmission shop in Caddo Parish on Oct. 14 to have it rebuilt. When he went back for the truck on the 18th, the shop owner allowed him to test drive it to ensure it ran properly.
kjas.com
FedEx truck involved in rollover crash near Jasper-Angelina County line
The Angelina River Fire Department & First Responders were busy Monday evening dealing with a rollover crash involving a FedEx delivery truck. It happened at about 6:30 during a cold rain on Highway 63 West near the Jasper-Angelina County line. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark later said...
ktbb.com
TxDOT High Street Bridge construction project to begin in early 2023
LONGVIEW — Beginning in early 2023, TxDOT and contractor crews will begin construction of a new bridge on High Street in Longview. The construction will require a change in traffic in the area. Traffic will travel in both directions on only one side of the bridge while demolition and construction are underway on the opposite side. Traffic flow will then switch to the other side so the project can be completed. The project is scheduled to last approximately two years. Signs warning motorists of the construction project will be put into place before the construction begins. The work will be done just south of Nelson Street, with the bridge crossing over the Union Pacific railroad tracks.
ktalnews.com
South Shreveport restaurant catches fire early Sunday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters rushed to contain a fire in a local Long John Silver’s early Sunday morning. Just before 3:40 a.m. SFD received an emergency call to the location at 8928 Jewella Ave in the Southwood neighborhood. The first unit arrived on the scene at 3:45 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the building.
2 dead after crash on wet roadway in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people are dead and two more are injured after a crash in Cherokee County Monday afternoon. According to DPS, 33-year-old Scott Helm was driving a 2016 Dodge Journey north on FM 241, roughly six miles south of Rusk. DPS said the vehicle was going at an unsafe speed and […]
Van with 42 dogs on board involved in accident on I-20 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Fire Department responded to an accident on I-20 on Monday involving a transport van with 42 dogs on board. The driver of the vehicle didn’t have any major injuries but getting the dogs transported and out of the cold weather was another issue. The dogs and driver were going […]
KLTV
Longview law firm gives away smoked hams
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It was turkey for Thanksgiving, and now it’s ham for Christmas. The Goudarzi and Young law firm in Longview was handing out meat, and hundreds were in line for the free smoked hams. Along Highway 259 in Longview, cars were lined up for about two...
KLTV
Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The people of East Texas are preparing to see some cold temperatures roll through the area Thursday night that will continue through the holiday weekend. Many stores are seeing an increase in customers purchasing items to protect their homes from this freeze. David Abney, owner of...
Officials release new details in Lufkin crash that killed 3
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – New details have been released after a crash in Lufkin killed three people, injured four and a 17-year-old was arrested on three counts of intoxicated manslaughter. According to officials, Radaysha Jackson, 18 of Kirbyville, and Reilly Brown, 19 of Carthage, were critically injured in the crash and remain hospitalized in Tyler. […]
2 dead, 2 children injured in Cherokee County rollover crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Two adults are dead and two children were injured in a Monday afternoon crash in Cherokee County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 4:20 p.m., an SUV, driven by Scott Helm, 33, of Rusk, was traveling north on FM 241 at an unsafe speed. DPS says Scott lost control on the wet roadway, went into a southbound ditch and rolled over.
easttexasradio.com
Man Killed In House Fire
A house fire in Panola County claimed the life of a man Friday. The fire happened just before 2:00 am along CR 175. After firefighters managed to get the flames under control, they found a man’s body and sent it for an autopsy.
inforney.com
Fire damages Waskom veterinary clinic, claims some animals' lives
WASKOM — The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office and other Waskom and Elysian Fields fire units responded to a structure fire that destroyed Tiller Veterinary Clinic in Waskom and claimed the lives of several animals on Friday. “Early investigation appears to have started in the attic,” Fire Marshal...
LIST: What will be open in East Texas on Christmas Day
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The holidays can be stressful enough as is and that’s why KETK has put together this list of East Texas places that will be open on Christmas. Here’s your list of restaurants and shops that will be open on Christmas day this year: Places to Eat: Restaurants Tyler local restaurants: Longview […]
12newsnow.com
Jasper teen charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter after Saturday wreck in Lufkin
Seven people were inside the Honda when the wreck took place. None of them were wearing seatbelts.
kjas.com
DPS to reconstruct fatal crash with Jasper ties, LPD confirms officers dealt with those involved prior to accident
The Lufkin Police Department has announced that the Texas Department of Public Safety will be conducting a crash reconstruction of a fatal accident that occurred over the weekend with Jasper County connections. Troopers will do this at some point between Christmas Day and New Years Day. Meanwhile, Lufkin Police have...
Comments / 0