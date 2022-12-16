Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jennah Isai leaves Oregon women's basketball team due to 'personal reasons'
Oregon freshman guard Jennah Isai was noticeably missing in San Diego in the team's 85-78 win over No. 17 Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon. Oregon radio broadcaster Terry Jonz indicated before and after the win that Isai had left the team to deal with "personal reasons". Further details on Isai's status with the team are unknown at this juncture and head coach Kelly Graves was not asked about the departure during the postgame radio interview nor was he made available to reporters following the win.
Signing Day 2023: Get to Know Abraham "JoJo" Johnson
Who has been recruiting you from OSU: Coach Cookus and Cole Moore. Most memorable moment on the football field: In little league when I caused a big fumble then the backer picked it up and took it for six to win the game and get us to the championship. Who...
Signing Day 2023: Get to Know Isaiah Chisom
Who has been recruiting you from OSU: Coach Bray and Coach Smith have been recruiting me. Most memorable moment on the football field: One of my favorite moments was when I got my first pick six. I could’ve had 3 pick six’s and I just kept dropping them but when we needed to score against Bishop Amat I got one when I mattered.
Signing Day 2023: Get to Know Zander Esty
Who has been recruiting you from OSU: Coach M, Coach Woz and Cole Moore. Most memorable moment on the football field: Playing with my older brother. Who is the one person who helped you most in your football career: My Dad. LWG. What schools recruited you the hardest, besides Oregon...
Signing Day 2023: Get to Know Nikko Taylor
Who has been recruiting you from OSU: Coach Mich (Defensive Quality Control coach, Brian Michalowski) Most memorable moment on the football field: Most memorable moment on the field was coming back from 21 points in a state playoff game. Who is the one person who helped you most in your...
Signing Day 2023: Get to Know David Wells
Most memorable moment on the football field: Coming out of halftime and scoring an 80 yard TD to give us the lead in a playoff game. Who is the one person who helped you most in your football career: n/a. What schools recruited you the hardest, besides Oregon State: Fresno...
Oregon coach Dan Lanning says the Ducks are 'laying a foundation' to be a championship team
In a span of 15 minutes, Oregon landed two five-star commitments with safety Peyton Bowen announcing he had flipped from Notre Dame, and edge Matayo Uiagalelei going public with his plans to play for the Ducks. Bowen also considered Oklahoma down the stretch of his process, and Uiagalelei was high...
Jaxon Potter signs with WSU: Cougs get their 'pure thrower' QB
WASHINGTON STATE HAS its 2023 quarterback as Jaxon Potter from Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., signed with the Cougars on Wednesday. Potter was pledged to UAB, but the 6-4, 188-pounder backed off that verbal on Dec. 10. You can see his highlights above. 247 recruiting guru Greg Biggins says he's a pure thrower, has a strong arm, and is accurate on every level.
Get To Know: Oregon OL Signee Iapani Laloulu
Oregon has received a signed letter of intent from Honolulu, Haw. (Farrington) native Iapani Laloulu. Laloulu is the highest-rated offensive line recruit to sign with Oregon on Wednesday and is also the younger brother of current Duck lineman Faaope Laloulu. Here's all you need to know about this exciting young...
Get To Know: Oregon OL Signee Bryce Boulton
Oregon has received a signed letter of intent from Palm Desert, Cali. (Palm Desert) native Bryce Boulton. Boulton is one of five offensive line prospects expected to sign with Oregon on Wednesday. Here's all you need to know about this exciting young prospect. Notable offers: Colorado, Idaho, Northern Arizona and...
It's Oregon for Peyton Bowen
Wednesday marked the start of the Early Signing Period and the class of 2023 recruits were officially allowed to sign their letters-of-intent. However, the Fighting Irish received some bad news. Denton (Texas) Guyer five-star safety Peyton Bowen flipped from Notre Dame to Oregon this afternoon. His final two were the...
Get To Know: Oregon OL Signee Lipe Moala
Oregon has received a signed letter of intent from Santa Ana, Cali. (Mater Dei) native Lipe Moala. Moala is one of four prep O-Line to sign with Oregon on Wednesday. Here's all you need to know about this exciting young prospect. Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 330 pounds. Projected Position: Interior offensive lineman.
Get To Know: Oregon OL Signee Gernorris Wilson
Oregon has received a signed letter of intent from Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland) native Gernorris Wilson. Wilson is the only player from the state of Florida to sign with Oregon on Wednesday. Here's all you need to know about this exciting young prospect. Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 285 pounds. Projected Position: Interior offensive...
247Sports
Five-star safety Peyton Bowen flips to Oregon
Denton (Texas) Guyer 247Sports Composite five-star safety Peyton Bowen has committed to Oregon 247Sports confirmed, flipping his commitment from Notre Dame. The Ducks are in the midst of a massive day on the recruiting trail as Dan Lanning and company also turned Top247 quarterback Austin Novosad from Baylor in the morning.
Who is Oregon targeting ahead of National Signing Day? | College Football Recruiting Show
In this segment from the College Football Recruiting Show, 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong gives the latest information on the Oregon Ducks ahead of National Signing day.
247Sports
66K+
Followers
410K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0