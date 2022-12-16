Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jennah Isai leaves Oregon women's basketball team due to 'personal reasons'
Oregon freshman guard Jennah Isai was noticeably missing in San Diego in the team's 85-78 win over No. 17 Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon. Oregon radio broadcaster Terry Jonz indicated before and after the win that Isai had left the team to deal with "personal reasons". Further details on Isai's status with the team are unknown at this juncture and head coach Kelly Graves was not asked about the departure during the postgame radio interview nor was he made available to reporters following the win.
New Washington State QB commit Jaxon Potter breaks down his decision
Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita quarterback Jaxon Potter just announced he’ll play his college ball at Washington State. It’s been a whirlwind recruitment for Potter but he ended up where he always saw himself and where we thought he belonged, playing in the Power 5 conference in the Pac-12.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning says the Ducks are 'laying a foundation' to be a championship team
In a span of 15 minutes, Oregon landed two five-star commitments with safety Peyton Bowen announcing he had flipped from Notre Dame, and edge Matayo Uiagalelei going public with his plans to play for the Ducks. Bowen also considered Oklahoma down the stretch of his process, and Uiagalelei was high...
Get To Know: Oregon safety signee Kodi Decambra
Oregon has received a signed letter of intent from Las Vegas (Bishop Gorman HS) native and four-star safety Kodi Decambra. Here's all you need to know about this exciting young prospect. Height/Weight: 6-foot, 175 pounds. Projected Position: S. 247Sports Composite National Ranking: No. 317 overall ranking. 247Sports Composite Position Ranking:...
Signing Day 2023: Get to Know Aidan Chiles
Who has been recruiting you from OSU: Coach Lindgren. Most memorable moment on the football field: Winning the CIF Championship. Who is the one person who helped you most in your football career: My Downey Head Coach and my Father. What schools recruited you the hardest, besides Oregon State: Washington,...
Get To Know: Oregon DL Signee A'Mauri Washington
Oregon has received a signed letter of intent from Chandler, AZ. (Chandler) native A'Mauri Washington. Washington checks in as the No. 2 recruit in Arizona and a top-30 DL in the 2023 class. Here's all you need to know about this exciting young prospect. HOW HE GOT TO OREGON. Washington...
Get To Know: Oregon OL Signee Bryce Boulton
Oregon has received a signed letter of intent from Palm Desert, Cali. (Palm Desert) native Bryce Boulton. Boulton is one of five offensive line prospects expected to sign with Oregon on Wednesday. Here's all you need to know about this exciting young prospect. Notable offers: Colorado, Idaho, Northern Arizona and...
Signing Day 2023: Get to Know Zander Esty
Who has been recruiting you from OSU: Coach M, Coach Woz and Cole Moore. Most memorable moment on the football field: Playing with my older brother. Who is the one person who helped you most in your football career: My Dad. LWG. What schools recruited you the hardest, besides Oregon...
Jaxon Potter signs with WSU: Cougs get their 'pure thrower' QB
WASHINGTON STATE HAS its 2023 quarterback as Jaxon Potter from Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., signed with the Cougars on Wednesday. Potter was pledged to UAB, but the 6-4, 188-pounder backed off that verbal on Dec. 10. You can see his highlights above. 247 recruiting guru Greg Biggins says he's a pure thrower, has a strong arm, and is accurate on every level.
It's Oregon for Peyton Bowen
Wednesday marked the start of the Early Signing Period and the class of 2023 recruits were officially allowed to sign their letters-of-intent. However, the Fighting Irish received some bad news. Denton (Texas) Guyer five-star safety Peyton Bowen flipped from Notre Dame to Oregon this afternoon. His final two were the...
Five-Star Edge Matayo Uiagalelei breaks down his commitment to Oregon
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei announced moments ago he will play his college ball for the Oregon Ducks. There wasn’t a recruitment tighter or closer to call than this one. For most of the last year, Ohio State was the trendy pick for Uiagalelei. He visited multiple times, had a great connection with DL coach Larry Johnson and loved the tradition of elite edge rushers the Buckeyes have been putting out.
slipperstillfits.com
Montana at Gonzaga: Game Preview
The Gonzaga Bulldogs return from the deep south to snow-covered Spokane to face yet another Pacific Northwest opponent, the Montana Grizzlies. Coming off their highest profile and best executed win of the season, the Zags return to what should be an eerily quiet Kennel with the students on Holiday break. Regardless of the Kennel’s noise level, let’s hope Gonzaga can continue to build on the positives they’ve shown in their last four games as the WCC opener looms in just 11 days.
Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga jumps to No. 11 in AP Top 25 poll (12/19/22)
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3) climbed to No. 11 in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll, up four spots from their previous ranking. The jump comes after a win over Northern Illinois last Monday followed by an upset victory over Alabama in Birmingham on Saturday, which marked the second victory over Quad 1 and top-25 opponent of the season.
Who is Oregon targeting ahead of National Signing Day? | College Football Recruiting Show
In this segment from the College Football Recruiting Show, 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong gives the latest information on the Oregon Ducks ahead of National Signing day.
Alabama falls in AP poll after loss to Gonzaga
Alabama men’s basketball fell five spots in Monday’s Associated Press poll to No. 9 this week. The Tide, which reached its highest ranking in 16 years last week when it was ranked No. 4, lost Saturday to then-No. 15 Gonzaga in Birmingham, 100-90. The Bulldogs rose to No. 11 in this Monday’s poll.
This Is Washington State's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
FOX 28 Spokane
Signs go up at soon-to-be Crumbl Cookies location in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – If you like cookies and variety, you’ll be excited to know Spokane is one step closer to having Crumbl Cookies!. The Utah-based company applied for a building permit in September. Now, signs are officially up at the soon-to-be location on the corner of Lincoln and Division in north Spokane.
Identity of man shot, killed in Pullman standoff released
PULLMAN, Wash. — The Whitman County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the man who was shot after a standoff in Pullman. The report says 36-year-old Brent Kopacka was killed on December 15 at 1000 SE Latah Street. The cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound, and the manner of death is homicide. Kopacka was involved in...
kezi.com
Moscow, Idaho police investigate vehicle found in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- A wrecked car found in Eugene similar to the vehicle of interest in a quadruple-homicide case in Moscow, Idaho has been reported to Moscow police, according to the Eugene Police Department. According to the EPD, at about 5:19 on December 17, a person was reported to be...
Inland Northwest drivers flock to Airway Heights for lower gas prices
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WASH. — Spokane’s gas prices are a lot higher right now than in some surrounding areas. According to Gas Buddy, a gallon of fuel is $3.69 at one local station. Some people looking to save a little money are finding that gas is cheaper in other parts of Spokane County. While drivers in North...
247Sports
66K+
Followers
410K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0