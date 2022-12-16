ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

247Sports

Jennah Isai leaves Oregon women's basketball team due to 'personal reasons'

Oregon freshman guard Jennah Isai was noticeably missing in San Diego in the team's 85-78 win over No. 17 Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon. Oregon radio broadcaster Terry Jonz indicated before and after the win that Isai had left the team to deal with "personal reasons". Further details on Isai's status with the team are unknown at this juncture and head coach Kelly Graves was not asked about the departure during the postgame radio interview nor was he made available to reporters following the win.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Get To Know: Oregon safety signee Kodi Decambra

Oregon has received a signed letter of intent from Las Vegas (Bishop Gorman HS) native and four-star safety Kodi Decambra. Here's all you need to know about this exciting young prospect. Height/Weight: 6-foot, 175 pounds. Projected Position: S. 247Sports Composite National Ranking: No. 317 overall ranking. 247Sports Composite Position Ranking:...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Signing Day 2023: Get to Know Aidan Chiles

Who has been recruiting you from OSU: Coach Lindgren. Most memorable moment on the football field: Winning the CIF Championship. Who is the one person who helped you most in your football career: My Downey Head Coach and my Father. What schools recruited you the hardest, besides Oregon State: Washington,...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Get To Know: Oregon DL Signee A'Mauri Washington

Oregon has received a signed letter of intent from Chandler, AZ. (Chandler) native A'Mauri Washington. Washington checks in as the No. 2 recruit in Arizona and a top-30 DL in the 2023 class. Here's all you need to know about this exciting young prospect. HOW HE GOT TO OREGON. Washington...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Get To Know: Oregon OL Signee Bryce Boulton

Oregon has received a signed letter of intent from Palm Desert, Cali. (Palm Desert) native Bryce Boulton. Boulton is one of five offensive line prospects expected to sign with Oregon on Wednesday. Here's all you need to know about this exciting young prospect. Notable offers: Colorado, Idaho, Northern Arizona and...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Signing Day 2023: Get to Know Zander Esty

Who has been recruiting you from OSU: Coach M, Coach Woz and Cole Moore. Most memorable moment on the football field: Playing with my older brother. Who is the one person who helped you most in your football career: My Dad. LWG. What schools recruited you the hardest, besides Oregon...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Jaxon Potter signs with WSU: Cougs get their 'pure thrower' QB

WASHINGTON STATE HAS its 2023 quarterback as Jaxon Potter from Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., signed with the Cougars on Wednesday. Potter was pledged to UAB, but the 6-4, 188-pounder backed off that verbal on Dec. 10. You can see his highlights above. 247 recruiting guru Greg Biggins says he's a pure thrower, has a strong arm, and is accurate on every level.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

It's Oregon for Peyton Bowen

Wednesday marked the start of the Early Signing Period and the class of 2023 recruits were officially allowed to sign their letters-of-intent. However, the Fighting Irish received some bad news. Denton (Texas) Guyer five-star safety Peyton Bowen flipped from Notre Dame to Oregon this afternoon. His final two were the...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Five-Star Edge Matayo Uiagalelei breaks down his commitment to Oregon

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei announced moments ago he will play his college ball for the Oregon Ducks. There wasn’t a recruitment tighter or closer to call than this one. For most of the last year, Ohio State was the trendy pick for Uiagalelei. He visited multiple times, had a great connection with DL coach Larry Johnson and loved the tradition of elite edge rushers the Buckeyes have been putting out.
EUGENE, OR
slipperstillfits.com

Montana at Gonzaga: Game Preview

The Gonzaga Bulldogs return from the deep south to snow-covered Spokane to face yet another Pacific Northwest opponent, the Montana Grizzlies. Coming off their highest profile and best executed win of the season, the Zags return to what should be an eerily quiet Kennel with the students on Holiday break. Regardless of the Kennel’s noise level, let’s hope Gonzaga can continue to build on the positives they’ve shown in their last four games as the WCC opener looms in just 11 days.
SPOKANE, WA
AL.com

Alabama falls in AP poll after loss to Gonzaga

Alabama men’s basketball fell five spots in Monday’s Associated Press poll to No. 9 this week. The Tide, which reached its highest ranking in 16 years last week when it was ranked No. 4, lost Saturday to then-No. 15 Gonzaga in Birmingham, 100-90. The Bulldogs rose to No. 11 in this Monday’s poll.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX 28 Spokane

Signs go up at soon-to-be Crumbl Cookies location in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – If you like cookies and variety, you’ll be excited to know Spokane is one step closer to having Crumbl Cookies!. The Utah-based company applied for a building permit in September. Now, signs are officially up at the soon-to-be location on the corner of Lincoln and Division in north Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Identity of man shot, killed in Pullman standoff released

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Whitman County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the man who was shot after a standoff in Pullman. The report says 36-year-old Brent Kopacka was killed on December 15 at 1000 SE Latah Street. The cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound, and the manner of death is homicide. Kopacka was involved in...
PULLMAN, WA
kezi.com

Moscow, Idaho police investigate vehicle found in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- A wrecked car found in Eugene similar to the vehicle of interest in a quadruple-homicide case in Moscow, Idaho has been reported to Moscow police, according to the Eugene Police Department. According to the EPD, at about 5:19 on December 17, a person was reported to be...
MOSCOW, ID
247Sports

247Sports

