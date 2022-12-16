ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocktail Books That Will Make Your Bar Program Holiday Iconic

When you get to be the age that you are when you start reading vital trade publications like totalfood.com, your send-a-letter-to-Santa-asking-for-toys days are far behind you. But that doesn’t mean that the holiday can’t be filled with joy and wonder and excitement! Oh no. It just means that what excites you, and how you obtain it, might be a little different. By this age you know that jolly red suited guy isn’t going to bring what you want in his sleigh… you’re on your own here.
Tech in Dining – Friend or (Design) Foe?

You’ve been looking forward to this all week. A chance to disconnect from the blue light of your work screen and connect with the ones you love. There’s no better way to do so than by sitting down for a couple of intentional, uninterrupted hours of conversation over dinner at your favorite restaurant.
Total Food Service is a monthly B2B publication focusing on the Restaurant, Foodservice, and Hospitality industries since 1990. With daily website articles, TFS is serving the industry with news, trends, insights, and exclusive interviews.

