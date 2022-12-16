Read full article on original website
EU countries agree gas price cap in bid to deal with energy crisis
European Union energy ministers on Monday agreed a gas price cap, after weeks of talks on the emergency measure that has split opinion across the bloc as it seeks to tame the energy crisis. The Kremlin responded by calling the cap “unacceptable”. Read our live blog to see how all the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
Congress may pass new retirement rules. These 7 changes are on the table
New retirement rules could make it easier for Americans to accumulate retirement savings — and less costly to withdraw them, if lawmakers pass their end-of-year omnibus spending package.
US sending $1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will provide $1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine, rolling out funding for a Patriot missile battery as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is arriving in Washington for his first known trip out of his country since Russia invaded in February. The White House announcement came just hours before Zelenskyy […]
Zelenskyy to Meet Biden, Address Congress as War Rages On
"By Zeke Miller Lisa Mascaro, and E. Eduardo CastilloUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a summit with President Joe Biden and an address to Congress in a bid to shore up support for his country and send a defiant message to its Russian invaders.A U.S. official confirmed that a U.S. Air Force jet carrying the Ukrainian leader landed at Joint Base Andrews, just outside the capital. Zelenskyy said on his Twitter account before his arrival that the visit, his first known trip outside Ukraine since the war began in February, was “to strengthen resilience and defense capabilities” of Ukraine and to...
China's crematoriums 'packed' as Covid cases soar
Crematoriums across China are straining to deal with an influx of bodies as the country battles a wave of Covid cases that authorities have said is impossible to track. Cases are soaring across China, with hospitals struggling and pharmacy shelves stripped bare in the wake of the government's sudden decision to lift years of lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing. FRANCE 24's correspondent in Beijing Fabian Kretschmer tells us more.
UK ambulance workers strike for higher wages amid decades-high inflation
UK ambulance workers went on strike Wednesday, widening a dispute with the government over its refusal to increase pay above inflation after recent walkouts by nurses. A series of stoppages are causing misery in Britain in the run-up to Christmas, with railway workers and passport control officers also threatening to ruin festive holiday getaways as the government refuses to cede on pay demands.
Turkey fumes at Sweden in NATO membership dispute
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants Sweden to return dozens of people that he suspects either of involvement in a failed 2016 coup or of membership of a banned Kurdish militia that Washington and the European Union designate as "terrorists". But the now-closed Today's Zaman newspaper's editor-in-chief Bulent Kenes was the...
Tunisia election board edges vote turnout up to 11 percent
Tunisia's electoral board has slightly revised the turnout to Saturday's parliamentary elections to 11.2 percent from the 8.8% of the electorate initially said to have turned out. Most political parties had boycot the vote, condemning it as a charade aimed at shoring up President Kais said's power grab last year. His critics continue to call for him to step down. FRANCE 24's Carolyn Lamboley explains.
The Capitol riots are not the only legal worries that Donald Trump is having to deal with
Donald Trump accused House lawmakers on Monday of recommending "fake charges" against him as part of an attempt to prevent him from running for the White House again. An US congressional inquiry into last year's Capitol riot says ex-President Donald Trump should face criminal charges, including insurrection. FRANCE 24's Foreign affairs editor Philip Turle tells us more about what is in the report and about legal worries Donald Trump has to deal with.
Reduced energy consumption helps lower threat to French power supply
The risk to French power supply from the start of January through the rest of winter has been reduced to 'medium' due to higher nuclear and hydropower availability as well as reduced demand from consumers, French grid operator RTE said on Tuesday. Nuclear power utility EDF has faced an unprecedented...
Macron attends Middle East meeting in Jordan to discuss region's problems
The French President Emmanuel Macron is at a summit in Jordan at which various regional crises are being discussed. Under particular discussion: the situation in neighbouring Iraq a country that has endured nearly 20 years of turmoil since the US-led invasion which toppled Saddam Hussein. The talks -- which have been dubbed Baghdad II -- follow on from a summit last year in the Iraqi capital which was organised by President Macron. The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell is also there at the talks in Jordan. But it's not just Iraq: Several countries in the region are in the grip of turmoil notably Syria and Lebanon an Iran is now seeing a wave of demonstrations. FRANCE 24's reporter Clovis Casali tells us more.
Some NGOs warn COP15 biodiversity agreement will 'devastate indigenous lives'
As many hail the COP15 biodiversity summit's deal to protect nature, DR Congo argues that it does not go far enough in supporting conservation efforts in developing countries. We also speak to one Senegalese doctor who is concerned about the agreement's limited protection for indigenous rights. Also, South African President...
South African President Ramaphosa survives 'farmgate' scandal
South Africa’s rand jumped on Monday on news that president Cyril Ramaphosa had been re-elected as the leader of the ruling ANC party. He beat former health minister Zweli Mkhize to secure a second five-year term and pave the way for him to contest the presidency again at 2024 elections. His victory comes despite a campaign dogged by what was dubbed the farmgate scandal. FRANCE 24's correspondent in Cape Town Nadine Theron tells us more and asks Piet Croucamp, a political analyst.
Countries at COP15 reach historic agreement to halt loss of biodiversity
Countries approved a historic deal to reverse decades of environmental destruction threatening the world's species and ecosystems at a marathon UN biodiversity summit early Monday. The chair of the COP15 nature summit, Chinese Environment Minister Huang Runqiu, declared the deal adopted at a late-night plenary session in Montreal and struck...
Concern grows over China’s Covid surge as cities scramble to bolster health services
Cities across China scrambled to install hospital beds and build fever screening clinics on Tuesday as authorities reported five more deaths and international concern grew about Beijing's surprise decision to let the virus run free. China this month began dismantling its stringent "zero-Covid" regime of lockdowns and testing after protests...
UK plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda is legal, court rules
The UK government’s plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is legal, two High Court judges ruled Monday, in a victory for backers of the controversial policy. But the judges also said the government failed to consider the circumstances of the individuals it tried to deport,...
Europe plagued by 'most devastating' bird flu outbreak ever, EU says
Europe has been gripped by its "most devastating" ever outbreak of bird flu in the past year, European health authorities said on Tuesday as experts study the feasibility of vaccinations. Between October 2021 and September 2022, around 2,500 outbreaks of bird flu were detected on farms in 37 European countries,...
