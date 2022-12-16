ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soap opera star Sonya Eddy has died. She was 55. Octavia Spencer announced on her Instagram that the “General Hospital” actress died Monday. She didn’t provide any details regarding the cause of Eddy’s death. “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️,” Spencer, 52, captioned a professional headshot of Eddy. “My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!” ABC also confirmed the news to Page Six in a statement via email. “‘General Hospital’ is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character … the tough but...
