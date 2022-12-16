Jane Fonda Says Her Cancer Is in Remission: ‘Best Birthday Present Ever’
Jane Fonda announced her cancer has gone into remission—and that she is cleared to discontinue chemotherapy. The legendary actress and activist shared the news in an ecstatic blog post Thursday titled “Best Birthday Present Ever!!!” She turns 85 later this month. “I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate,” she wrote. “I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news.” Fonda was diagnosed in September with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma—a cancer which affects the body’s lymphatic system. “This is a very treatable cancer,” she wrote at the time. “80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.”
