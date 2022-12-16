ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Futurism

Another Crypto Exchange Is Laying Off 1,100 Employees

The so-called "crypto winter" has claimed even more victims. Kraken, one the the cryptosphere's largest exchanges, just announced a major round of layoffs. "Today we're announcing one of the hardest decisions at Kraken to date," Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, a noted scumbag who's still the organization's CEO despite using racial slurs with employees and writing in a company Slack channel that "American ladies" are "brainwashed," announced in a company blog post.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $690,000,000 in ETH in Just Two Days, According to Crypto Analytics Firm

Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that Ethereum (ETH) whales and sharks have been gobbling up the leading smart contract platform at a fast pace over the last two days. New data from the market intelligence platform reveals that Ethereum holders who own between 100 and 1 million ETH added 561,000 Ether worth about $690 million between December 5th and 6th.
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year

Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Binance CEO: 99% of Users Will Lose their Crypto in Self-Custody

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has issued a warning to the cryptocurrency community regarding self-custody, claiming that while only 1% of people can currently securely manage their cryptocurrency, 99% of those who choose to do so will probably lose it in some way. CZ asserted during a discussion on...
CoinDesk

With Binance, Everything Is Not Fine

The current state of Binance can be summed up nicely in meme form:. In reality, everything is most definitely Not Fine. Back in 2019 – when Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was still golden and FTX was on the up-and-up – Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, invested in the now-defunct crypto exchange’s series A. Last year, it exited that transaction after SBF bought out its stake for $2.1 billion.
US News and World Report

Coinbase CEO Expects Revenue to Plunge Over 50% on Battered Crypto Prices - Tweet

(Reuters) -Coinbase Global Inc's revenue is set to reduce by half this year, the cryptocurrency exchange tweeted on Wednesday, as digital assets reel from a sector-wide rout worsened by a string of high-profile collapses that shattered investor confidence. "(Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong) indicated that he expects Coinbase FY2022 revenue...
thenewscrypto.com

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Advises Users To Convert USDT to USDC

Coinbase posted a blog encouraging people to convert their USDT to USDC at no cost. The exchange implicitly targeted Tether (USDT) for the adequacy of its reserves. Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange, has urged its customers to transfer from Tether (USDT) to Circle’s USD Coin (USDC), calling the latter a “trusted and reputable stablecoin.” The underlying reason for the transition is unclear, but Coinbase feels recent events have prompted the move.
CoinDesk

Binance Losing Auditing Partner Mazars Leaves Crypto Questions Unanswered

In the aftermath of cryptocurrency exchange FTX’s collapse last month, questions have swirled throughout the industry about whether other large players’ finances can be trusted. With professional auditors now abruptly exiting the space, those questions may keep lingering. Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, sought to...
CoinDesk

FTX’s Bankman-Fried Gave Ex-Jane Street Traders Who Formed Modulo Capital $400M

When a spreadsheet listing Sam Bankman-Fried’s venture investments was published by the Financial Times earlier this month, a couple of lines stood out. They showed the former cryptocurrency kingmaker’s hedge fund, Alameda Research, had invested a total of $400 million into a company called Modulo Capital. Though this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy