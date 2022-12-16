Read full article on original website
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
msn.com
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
The stock market will fall 25% when the looming US recession hits in mid-2023, Deutsche Bank says
Major stock markets will plunge 25% when a looming recession hits next year, Deutsche Bank says. Analysts also see earnings per share among S&P 500 companies falling to $195 in 2023 from $222 in 2022. After the Fed's rate hikes, the investment bank expects markets to recover by year-end 2023.
From Bank of America to Morgan Stanley, Wall Street giants are expecting stocks to crash more than 20% next year. Here's what they've been saying.
Three major Wall Street banks expect the S&P 500 to tank over 20% at some point next year. US stocks face a recession, cuts to earnings outlooks and liquidity risks as the Fed hikes rates. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank say about what could drag...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-China economy hopes give world stocks a boost, Fed nerves remain
LONDON/SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - World stocks rose on Friday on expectations China's economy would strengthen as COVID-19 curbs ease, but stocks were heading for a 2% weekly loss in nervy markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. U.S. S&P futures ESc1 were up 0.18%, while European...
CNBC
The big warning from the charts: If Apple goes to $100, what does it mean for markets?
Looking at troubling signs in Apple's chart. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Chris Verrone, Karen Finerman, Steve Grasso and Julie Biel.
CNBC
Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022: Cramer buys more shares of this beaten-down entertainment stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down Tuesday's market action after the Bank of Japan shocked global markets by shifting its 10-year government bond price range target. They discuss the chances of a potential Santa Claus rally later this week and how it factors into their most recent portfolio purchase at market open. Jim also shares his long-term outlook on one portfolio holding just hit with a massive fine.
A soaring US dollar will force the Fed to pivot away from its interest rate hikes, but that won't be enough to prevent an earnings recession, Morgan Stanley says
Global US dollar liquidity is now in the "danger zone where bad stuff happens," Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said.
Inflation may surprise to the upside and markets are overpricing the potential for the Fed to pull back on rate hikes, Deutsche Bank says
There's potential for inflation to surprise to the upside, according to Deutsche Bank. In a note, the bank pointed to accelerating inflationary pressures in the November jobs report. The data could push the Fed to be more hawkish than markets are expecting. Stocks rallied last week on the hopes that...
Bank of Canada will likely need to hold rates above 4% in 2023 -IMF
OTTAWA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will likely need to keep interest rates at or above 4% for most of 2023 to cool an overheated economy and tame high inflation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report.
Euro zone banks hand back another $472 billion of ECB cash
FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set to repay early another 447.5 billion euros ($472 billion) in multi-year loans from the European Central Bank, bringing the total reduction of outstanding loans to nearly 800 billion euros in just a few weeks, the ECB said on Friday.
ECB to raise deposit rate by 50 bps on Dec 15 as bloc enters winter recession: Reuters Poll
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will take its deposit rate up by 50 basis points next week to 2.00%, despite the euro zone economy almost certainly being in recession, as it battles inflation running at five times its target, a Reuters poll found.
CNBC
Cryptocurrencies could cause the next financial crisis, Indian central bank head warns
The next financial crisis will be caused by private cryptocurrencies, if these assets are allowed to grow, Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India, warned Wednesday. Das said his main concern is that cryptocurrencies lack any underlying value, calling them "speculative" and adding they should be banned. Das'...
Belarus central bank to remove euro from currency basket weightings
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Belarus' central bank said on Thursday it will remove the euro from its currency basket used to calculate the official exchange rate for the Belarusian' rouble.
Markets are wrong in thinking the Fed would step in to boost falling stock prices, and investors should prepare for a volatile January, Bank of America's chief stock strategist says
The Fed won't step back from hawkish policy if stocks are crashing, according to BofA's Savita Subramanian. "The higher the market goes in December, the worse it's going to be in January," Subramanian said to CNBC. But stocks bottoming out could set up a new long-term bull market, she said.
CNBC
European Central Bank warns that an EU gas price cap risks financial stability
The EU has been in intense discussions for several weeks over how to impose a limit on gas prices and discussions continue ahead of a ministerial meeting Tuesday. The ECB has, in the meantime, warned that the measure could have repercussions for financial markets. The comments are in line with...
CNBC
European markets close lower as nervousness over the global economy dominates sentiment
European markets closed slightly lower on Thursday as investor nervousness continued over the state of the global economy and inflation. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to issue a 50 basis point interest rate hike next week. While that would be a smaller increase than recent rate hikes, investors are increasingly concerned about whether the central bank can avoid a recession next year in its attempt to squash inflation.
Banco BPM repaid 12.5 billion euros of ECB loans - source
MILAN Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's Banco BPM (BAMI.MI) has repaid on Friday around 12.5 billion euro ($13.2 billion) in loans from the European Central Bank (ECB), a source close to the bank said.
CNBC
Bill Gross says markets are headed for 'potential chaos' if interest rates keep going up
Famed investor Bill Gross said he expects big trouble ahead should the Federal Reserve keep hiking interest rates. "The economy has been bolstered by tremendous amounts of trillions of dollars in fiscal spending, but ultimately when that is used up, I think we've got a mild recession, and if interest rates keep going up, we've got more than that," Gross said Tuesday on CNBC's "Halftime Report."
Debt-ridden Ghana plans to buy oil with gold instead of dollars, as foreign currency reserves dwindle to an alarming low
Ghana's government is planning to use gold to pay for oil instead of shelling out US dollars. The move is expected to reduce the "persistent depreciation" of the cedi, the Ghanaian currency. As of end-September, Ghana's forex reserves were just enough to cover 3 months worth of imports. Ghana's government...
