msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-China economy hopes give world stocks a boost, Fed nerves remain

LONDON/SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - World stocks rose on Friday on expectations China's economy would strengthen as COVID-19 curbs ease, but stocks were heading for a 2% weekly loss in nervy markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. U.S. S&P futures ESc1 were up 0.18%, while European...
CNBC

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022: Cramer buys more shares of this beaten-down entertainment stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down Tuesday's market action after the Bank of Japan shocked global markets by shifting its 10-year government bond price range target. They discuss the chances of a potential Santa Claus rally later this week and how it factors into their most recent portfolio purchase at market open. Jim also shares his long-term outlook on one portfolio holding just hit with a massive fine.
Reuters

Euro zone banks hand back another $472 billion of ECB cash

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set to repay early another 447.5 billion euros ($472 billion) in multi-year loans from the European Central Bank, bringing the total reduction of outstanding loans to nearly 800 billion euros in just a few weeks, the ECB said on Friday.
CNBC

Cryptocurrencies could cause the next financial crisis, Indian central bank head warns

The next financial crisis will be caused by private cryptocurrencies, if these assets are allowed to grow, Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India, warned Wednesday. Das said his main concern is that cryptocurrencies lack any underlying value, calling them "speculative" and adding they should be banned. Das'...
Markets Insider

Markets are wrong in thinking the Fed would step in to boost falling stock prices, and investors should prepare for a volatile January, Bank of America's chief stock strategist says

The Fed won't step back from hawkish policy if stocks are crashing, according to BofA's Savita Subramanian. "The higher the market goes in December, the worse it's going to be in January," Subramanian said to CNBC. But stocks bottoming out could set up a new long-term bull market, she said.
CNBC

European Central Bank warns that an EU gas price cap risks financial stability

The EU has been in intense discussions for several weeks over how to impose a limit on gas prices and discussions continue ahead of a ministerial meeting Tuesday. The ECB has, in the meantime, warned that the measure could have repercussions for financial markets. The comments are in line with...
CNBC

European markets close lower as nervousness over the global economy dominates sentiment

European markets closed slightly lower on Thursday as investor nervousness continued over the state of the global economy and inflation. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to issue a 50 basis point interest rate hike next week. While that would be a smaller increase than recent rate hikes, investors are increasingly concerned about whether the central bank can avoid a recession next year in its attempt to squash inflation.
CNBC

Bill Gross says markets are headed for 'potential chaos' if interest rates keep going up

Famed investor Bill Gross said he expects big trouble ahead should the Federal Reserve keep hiking interest rates. "The economy has been bolstered by tremendous amounts of trillions of dollars in fiscal spending, but ultimately when that is used up, I think we've got a mild recession, and if interest rates keep going up, we've got more than that," Gross said Tuesday on CNBC's "Halftime Report."

