ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Could the Bills play Cole Beasley right away against the Dolphins?

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28rGvD_0jkZN3wW00

The Buffalo Bills are ready for the Miami Dolphins.

But is Cole Beasley?

The 33-year-old re-signed with the Bills (10-3) once again on Monday. On Saturday, the Dolphins (8-5) head to Orchard Park for a pivotal Week 15 matchup.

Beasley would not have been added unless the team felt like they needed an upgrade. Still, that would be one quick turn around so it might be a true game-time decision in regard to Beasley being in Buffalo’s lineup against Miami.

Beasley did say he feels he’s in game shape, at least.

“I’ve still been working out, still been wanting to play,” Beasley said at his re-introductory press conference. “I don’t know, see how I feel today, we’ll see where everything goes.”

Beasley’s past does give him an advantage in terms of his chance of being called up from the practice squad. He previously played in nearly the same offense just last season with the Bills and he knows Josh Allen well.

“(Beasley) is a smart football play,” Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said via video conference. “He has a good rapport with Josh. He has played this game a long time.”

The receiver himself acknowledged the similarities he recognizes in the offense.

“It’s still the same, they just call plays a little differently. Terminology is still the same–It’s just getting used to really hearing everything again,” Beasley said.

Allen said after just one practice with Beasley he already feels the chemistry and timing is still there. That could go a long ways, but the QB didn’t want to pressure his teammate.

“I think so. I think that remains to be seen, I think that’s really reliant upon him and how he’s feeling too,” Allen said.

For more from Allen on Beasley’s return and potentially playing on Saturday, see the attached Batavia Daily video below:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Josh Allen’s longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, savors snowy Bills win

Brittany Williams savored every moment of this snowy victory Saturday. The longtime girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen cheered on Buffalo this weekend at Highmark Stadium, where the AFC powerhouse punched their ticket to the postseason with a 32-29 win over their division rival Dolphins. In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories, Williams is seen playing in the snow while bundled up in a vibrant red ensemble. Allen went completed 25 of 40 attempts for 304 yards and four touchdowns. Kicker Tyler Bass nailed a 25-yard field goal attempt as time expired to help Buffalo seal its fourth consecutive...
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Michigan football DT chooses transfer destination

It was a short-lived career in Ann Arbor for George Rooks, but we now know where he’ll continue his college football career. After choosing the Wolverines just before national signing day proper in 2021, the two-year Michigan football defensive tackle didn’t see much playing time for the maize and blue. After a first-half fumble recovery in Week 3 against UConn, it seemed to be an omen that he would be seeing more and more playing time, but it never came to fruition. He ended up being passed on the depth chart by two true freshmen — Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Syracuse.com

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among Bills players joining Adam Weitsman at Syracuse-Pittsburgh game

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Some special guests at Tuesday’s Syracuse-Pittsburgh basketball game might make Orange fans want to Shout!. Adam Weitsman, the Syracuse superfan, will have several members of the Buffalo Bills joining him in his courtside seats. Weitsman’s guests include Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Tanner Gentry and Nigel King.
SYRACUSE, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills QB Josh Allen to Dolphins fans: 'Go home!'

It was a hard-fought comeback battle for the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen against the Dolphins on Saturday. The Bills (11-3) defeated the Dolphins (8-6) by a score of 32-29. Trailing late, Allen helped his team rip off 11-straight points for the victory. After, as he usually does, Allen had...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton and Eli Manning seemingly couldn’t believe Aaron Rodgers would sail such an awful INT

Throughout his future Hall of Fame career, Aaron Rodgers has developed a reputation for driving a dragger into an opponent’s heart any chance he gets. It’s essentially why the Green Bay Packers have been so successful, unleashing many different variations of the Lambeau Leap during his tenure over the last 15 years. This trend didn’t seem so certain to continue early on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
245K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy