Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many and Winnfield Dominates District 3-2A All-District ListUnder The Radar NWLAWinnfield, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNatchitoches, LA
Unarmed Black man shot in head by Deputy. Body-cam showsHot NewsAlexandria, LA
Related
Neighbors oppose Central Louisiana burn pit permit renewal
COLFAX – Neighbors of a Grant Parish hazardous waste disposal facility are fighting the renewal of its state operating permit. They say Clean Harbors Colfax has faced few repercussions for serious past violations at its burn pit, and they fear the continued open burning of materials there will lead to further groundwater and soil contamination […] The post Neighbors oppose Central Louisiana burn pit permit renewal appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
kalb.com
Phoenix Magnet closes due to drainage issues
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Phoenix Magnet Elementary closed on Tuesday, Dec. 20, which is the second time in less than a week that the elementary school had to solely shut its doors due to what the Rapides Parish School Board identified as “drainage issues”. We asked Superintendent Jeff...
kalb.com
Vernon Parish man arrested to failing to pay for over $24,000 worth of timber
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF), a Vernon Parish man was arrested for failing to pay for over $24,000 worth of timber in the parish. James Travis Johnson, 48, was charged with one count of harvest of forest products/failure to remit...
kalb.com
Assistant Chief Eric Hilton - Woodworth Fire Department
State workers’ $2B pharmacy contract could impact where you get your prescriptions filled. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, over 200,000 state workers under the Office of Group Benefits could see a change in where they go to fill their prescriptions and get vaccines. Fort Polk Master Sergeant files suit against...
KPLC TV
Funeral procession of 18-wheelers drive through DeRidder in honor of truck driver
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A convoy of 18-wheelers made their way through DeRidder on Monday, Dec. 19 as part of the funeral procession for a truck driver who died in a fatal accident on Hwy 112. The funeral procession for Katlin Wayne Powell was led by the same blue truck...
lbmjournal.com
RoyOMartin invests $9.5 million in Louisiana lumber mill
CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, announced it will invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s largest...
Pineville man sentenced to over 22 years in prison for theft
A Pineville man has been sentenced for the burglary of two firearms stores in Benton and Youngsville, Louisiana, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced.
kalb.com
Natchitoches cold weather warning
NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches would like to inform the public of upcoming inclement weather. Starting Thursday, Dec. 22, the City of Natchitoches will be experiencing freezing temperatures. Residents are encouraged to winterize their homes, bring pets indoors and check on the elderly residents in and around their neighborhood. For tips on winterizing your home visit Winter (weather.gov).
kalb.com
Raymond Laborde inmates serve the community while serving time
COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - Offenders go to prison to pay their debt to society. But, at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport, the offenders have found a unique way to serve the community while they serve their time. About 25 low-risk inmates at the prison presented gifts to over...
kalb.com
Fort Polk Master Sergeant files suit against Biden Administration over denial of religious exemption for Army vaccine mandate
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - On Monday, Dec. 19, the Pelican Center for Justice filed suit against the Biden Administration in the Western District of Louisiana. The suit was filed on behalf of Master Sergeant Robert W. Galey, Jr. and seeks an injunction against the administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the United States Army.
cenlanow.com
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff release arctic weather advisory
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like to notify everyone in Avoyelles Parish to prepare for the frigid conditions heading toward us. As you may know, the National Weather Service is predicting rain and a surge of arctic air with temperatures as low as 16 degrees arriving in Avoyelles on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As we know, these conditions are a recipe for dangerous icy roads, water outages, and power outages. Please plan ahead.
kalb.com
APD looking for missing teen
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Alyssa Allen (goes by the nickname AK). She is described as a 15-year-old white female, about 5′5″ and weighs about 130 lbs. She was last seen in the Alexandria Mall area, but she is from Monroe.
KTBS
One injured in a single-vehicle crash on La. Hwy 494
NATCHITOCHES, La. - This morning at approximately 7:04am, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies, Louisiana State Police, NPSO Rescue, and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to a single-vehicle injury crash on La. Hwy 494 east of Natchitoches according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on scene finding the driver,...
kalb.com
Magic Christmas returns, spreading Christmas spirit in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially if you have been down Versailles Blvd in Alexandria recently. For decades, people in Central Louisiana have enjoyed the fantastic Christmas light displays created in the yard of Jackie and Walter Monkhouse, the owners and operators of Magic Christmas.
Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Carfentanil, and Other Charges
Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Carfentanil, and Other Charges. Alexandria, Louisiana – An Alexandria man was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl and carfentanil with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other charges after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit had received complaints about the sale of illegal narcotics from Freeman’s residence and began an investigation. During a search of Freeman’s car, a digital scale containing an unidentified white powdery substance was found, leading to a search of Freeman’s residence.
kalb.com
Alexandria man struck, killed by firetruck
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), Alexandria Police Traffic Reconstruction Officers are currently investigating a traffic-related death that happened near the intersection of Lee Street and Masonic Drive. On Friday night, around 11:32 p.m., APD responded to the 2500 block of Lee Street in reference...
Louisiana man arrested with enough carfentanil to kill 9,500 people
A Louisiana man has been arrested after he was found to be in possession of enough carfentanil to potentially kill 9,500 people, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office (RPSO).
kalb.com
Three sentenced in severe abuse of 7-year-old in Vernon Parish
VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Three individuals who were found guilty in October 2022 of what Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft called “the worst case of child abuse” he’d ever seen in the parish received their sentences on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole. Allen Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana Driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Allen Parish, Louisiana, on December 16, 2022, after a 1991 Peterbilt truck failed to stop in time and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe that had stopped to make a left turn. Powell was properly secured in the vehicle, but was fatally injured in the crash and declared deceased at the scene.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches man arrested with over 2 pounds of marijuana
An 11-mile vehicle pursuit and foot chase late Thursday evening led to the arrest of a Natchitoches man on multiple criminal charges that resulted in the seizure of illegal narcotics and recovery of a stolen firearm according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday evening, Dec. 15 at...
Comments / 0