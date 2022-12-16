ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

LAPD seeks driver who struck bicyclist in Mid-City, fled scene

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for the driver of a Camry that struck and injured a bicyclist in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles earlier this month. The crash at Venice and Hauser boulevards occurred just after 9 a.m. on Dec. 7, and it left the bicyclist hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Homicide investigation underway in Long Beach after man found dead on street

Authorities are investigating a possible homicide that occurred in Long Beach on Tuesday. According to a press release, Long Beach Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Atlantic Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard at around 5:15 p.m. after receiving a report of an injured person.When they arrived, they found a man lying on the side of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators learned that the man suffered some sort of injury to his upper body, though could not determine the cause of the injury. Authorities have yet to determine a cause of death or the identity of the man. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (562) 570-7244.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Arrest made in fatal chain-reaction hit-and-run in Torrance

A Castaic man has been arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter nearly two months after a chain-reaction hit-and-run left a pedestrian dead and a driver injured in Torrance, police said. Patrick Carty, 52, turned himself in on Monday in connection with an Oct. 27 hit-and-run, the Torrance Police Department said in a news release. According […]
TORRANCE, CA
CBS LA

1 person dead after shooting in Kohl's parking lot

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting outside of a Sun Valley Kohl's.According to police, the shooting happened around 9:58 p.m. Monday at 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd. near Roscoe Boulevard. A man was shot while sitting in a white Chrysler van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said. Police said a female passenger drove the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld, pending notification of relatives.The suspect was described as a man, 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing about 250 pounds, and he wore a "light blue medical mask," police said.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD Valley Bureau homicide detectives at 818-374-9550. A motive for the shooting is unclear at this time. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man in Vehicle Shot and Killed in Sun Valley Kohl's Store Parking Lot

A 20-year old man was shot and killed Monday night in a San Fernando Valley department store parking lot. Just before 10 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired outside a Kohl's store in the 8500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Sun Valley. The victim was shot while sitting in a white van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA area shooting leaves one dead

SUN VALLEY, Calif. – A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley, and authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find his killer. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

19-year-old dies in apparent accident at construction site

Medical examiners Monday identified a 19-year-old man who died in what’s believed to be an accident at a construction site in the early morning hours. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed that Preston Bolder, 19, of Valencia, was pronounced dead at 3:23 a.m. Monday. Santa Clarita Valley...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA.com

Member of Elon Musk’s security team allegedly rams man with car in South Pasadena

The South Pasadena Police Department is investigating whether a member of Elon Musk’s security team was involved in a recent case of vehicular assault. The incident, according to a department news release, unfolded on Dec. 13, at around 9:50 p.m. when an officer responded to the 700 block of Mission Street on reports of assault with a deadly weapon involving a vehicle.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Suspect accused of shooting tourists in Venice arrested in West Virginia

Police have arrested a man accused of shooting two tourists outside of a Venice bar in July.After serving several search warrants in an effort to track the man down, a task force consisting of United States Marshals finally found suspect Brandon Manyo Dixon staying at a home in West Virginia. On Dec. 16, Marshals accompanied by a local SWAT team arrested Dixon without incident despite being armed with "several high-power firearms," according to police. Police have been searching for Dixon for nearly five months after he allegedly shot two tourists from the United Kingdom on the 20 block of Windward Avenue on July 30. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Dixon and his friend got into a verbal argument with the two tourists outside of a "heavily populated bar" before it escalated into a physical fight.Investigators said that Dixon chased after the tourists while carrying a gun. "As the tourists ran away, the suspect shot the tourists and then fled on foot from the scene," LAPD said. "Both victims sustained significant wounds from the gunshots and were hospitalized for their injuries. Before his eventual arrest, officers tried to capture Dixon in Tennessee but unfortunately missed the accused shooter. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
vvng.com

31 arrested and illegal gambling machines seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 10th – 16th

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy