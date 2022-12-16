Read full article on original website
wichitabyeb.com
Your New Year’s Eve party guide to celebrating the arrival of 2023 in Wichita
Are you wanting to leave the house and find a party to attend to ring in the new year? Want to keep the family entertained on New Year’s Eve? There are quite a few venues, restaurants and bars around town who are hosting events and parties to help you welcome 2023.
KAKE TV
Wichita restaurant server receives $2,200 tip for Christmas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita server working at Delano's Diner received the biggest tip of her life after waiting on a table of 22. Tayler Sullivan was waiting tables at Delano's Diner when a group of 22 came in for a to eat. When it was time to pay, Sullivan brought their checks to the table and received the largest tip she has ever been given in the four years she has worked at the restaurant.
wichitabyeb.com
What to expect at the drive-thru coffee shop, 7 Brew
In case you missed it, the Arkansas coffee drive-thru chain, 7 Brew, opened their first location in what could be many in Wichita. Their grand opening took place in November, and we finally stopped by the former Noble House space at 3031 E. Central Avenue. ===========. 3031 E Central Ave,...
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita Restaurants Open on Christmas Day
Halloween has passed, Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror. Now we are on to Christmas Day. As always, the biggest question is, “What’s going to be open for Christmas?”. You’ve come to the right place! Here’s this year’s list of Wichita restaurants open on Christmas Day....
wichitabyeb.com
Weather Related Business Closings for December 22 and 23
This Thursday and Friday will be brutal when it comes to the weather. Windchill are expected to be in the -20° to -40° range. In the chance you decide to head out, we will be keeping an eye on the weather related business closings. There have been some announced, but I’m sure more will be on the way.
Restaurant inspections: Cockroach in mixing bowl, pig blood over fruit, mice in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KWCH.com
2 injured, 1 life-threatening, in crash near 21st and Rock
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash at 1945 N. Rock, near 21st and Rock in northeast Wichita. Another person sustained serious injuries. The crash happened at around 11:45 Tuesday morning. 12 News has a reporter at the scene. He says a green car...
Homeless man sentenced in deadly beating on Seneca Street Bridge in Wichita
David Chandler and Abel Molina reportedly attacked Blake Barnes with pipes or bars after Barnes allegedly entered Chandler’s tent and stole a walking stick, court records say.
Gallery: Kansas motor home explodes, property owner flown to Wichita for burn treatment
A motor home in central Kansas exploded Saturday morning, injuring the property owner.
wichitabyeb.com
What to expect at Headshots Halfling Holiday Pop-Up Bar
The holidays are here, which means it’s time for a new themed pop-up bar at Headshots Bar & Grill at 2120 N. Woodlawn. In what is now their 9th large-scale pop-up bar, they are introducing Headshots Halfling Holiday Pop-Up Bar. The J.R.R. Tolkien inspired cocktail experience takes place Thursday,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KWCH.com
Mechanics, AAA offer critical tips to keep your car running in dangerous cold
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With a winter blast coinciding with holiday travel this week, you’ll want to make sure your vehicles are ready. Before you hit hit the road AAA (Triple-A) recommends having an emergency kit. This should include extra clothes, non-perishable food and water. You should also have a first-aid kit, jumper cables and a flashlight, as well as reflective wear in case of emergency. Sand or cat litter is another smart addition to have to help your tires get traction if you get stuck.
1 person injured after 5 fires overnight in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita firefighters were busy dealing with five fires from Sunday night into early Monday morning. The Wichita Fire Department said three of the fires were in structures that were not supposed to be inhabited, but people were using them as shelters. A fire in the 2200 block of North Shelton, near […]
WIBW
Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
KAKE TV
Dangerous winter weather on the way to KAKEland
For a list of closings and delays, click here. Cold & Dangerous Wind Chill are the primary hazards of this Arctic Blast. This cold blast is short lived but will be quite potent, -20 to -30F wind chills are likely but NW KS may see wind chills as low as -40F.
Andover woman seriously injured in crash
A woman from Andover was seriously injured in a crash Monday afternoon.
At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022
The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
If your driver’s license is suspended, there’s new help for you to get it back in Wichita
The new WARP program aims to help at least 1,000 residents navigate the court system in 2023 to get their driver’s licenses restored.
In addition to cash, Kansas bank robber nabbed candy from VP’s desk, affidavit says
Officers checking her backpack for weapons found the candy-filled coffee mugs and a glass jar of cash from the bank that included five “bait” bills, the affidavit says.
kfdi.com
Driver arrested after chase in south Wichita
Sedgwick County deputies arrested a 23-year-old Salina man after a chase in south Wichita. The man sideswiped two other vehicles while trying to get away from deputies, but no one was hurt. The chase was reported around 5:30 Sunday evening, and accident reports said the suspect sideswiped a vehicle in...
