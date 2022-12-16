Read full article on original website
Edgecore Networks Launches Cost-Effective SD-WAN Solution for SMEs
Edgecore Networks announced the launch of the SDW102 and SDW102-L, the latest addition to its SD-WAN product line—the SDW series. The SDW102 and SDW102-L are designed for chain stores, small to medium-sized enterprises, and SOHOs to address application performance issues for remote users, providing robust, secure, and adaptive network services on demand.
LogRhythm Partners with SentinelOne to Offer Integrated Enterprise Security Solution
LogRhythm, the company empowering security teams to defend against an ever-evolving threat landscape, announced its partnership with SentinelOne, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company. Together, LogRhythm and SentinelOne provide an integrated enterprise security solution to prevent, detect, and respond to threats in your environment. The combined solution streamlines security operations and...
Keysight Unveils Highest Density 400GE Network Cybersecurity Test Platform
Keysight Technologies announced the new APS-M8400 Modular Network Cybersecurity Test Platform, which provides data center network equipment manufacturers (NEM) and operators with the industry's highest density 8-port 400GE Quad Small Form Factor Pluggable Double Density (QSFP-DD) network security test platform. Data center operators and service providers are facing exponential growth...
Alleviating Supply Chain Woes with Private LTE Deployments Featured
Supply chains have seen major disruptions over the last two years as key players across various industries continue to play catch up from the early days of the pandemic. So far, the production of everything from baby formula to electric vehicles has slowed down, creating constant pressure for industrial companies to do more with less.
Telefónica Adds Axon’s Technological Security Products to its Portfolio
Telefónica Ingeniería de Seguridad (TIS), the Telefónica Group company pioneer in integral technological security, has signed an agreement for the exclusive distribution in Spain and Andorra of the Axon portfolio, a leading company in public protection technologies, emergency equipment and security forces. Telefónica Ingeniería de Seguridad (TIS)...
Transparency Is the Key to Improved Customer Experience for Telecoms Operators Featured
Now more than ever, we live in a world where the internet is an essential part of our everyday lives. Whether for work, school, or entertainment, people depend on having access to reliable internet connectivity wherever they are. When problems occur and that connection is interrupted, users feel immediate pain. Too often, they also struggle to find an avenue to connect with their service provider for immediate help. Affected users frequently turn to social media platforms in the hope of eliciting a response from the provider or simply to see if they're alone in their frustration. Unfortunately, these platforms can add to frustrations as reliable information on problem status is elusive, and dissatisfactions are amplified.
Ericsson, KDDI & Sony Test Multiple Network Slices in 5G SA Concurrently
Ericsson, Japanese operator KDDI, and consumer electronics giant Sony have carried out a successful proof-of-concept (POC) showing end-to-end network across two simultaneous slices for the same user equipment and the same end-user service. Achieved in a 5G Standalone (5G SA) architecture, the milestone paves the way for optimized use of...
Accton, Picocom Partner on 5G Open RAN Radio Products
Picocom, the 5G Open RAN baseband semiconductor and software specialist, announced in conjunction with Accton Technology Group (Accton), a premier provider of networking and communications solutions, that they have entered into a partnership for upcoming 5G Open RAN products. Picocom silicon and software will power Accton’s new 5G Open RAN...
CETIN, P.I. Works Partner on Comprehensive Network Audit & Optimization Management Project
CETIN, a prominent network infrastructure, and mobile network provider in the Czech Republic, together with O2 have teamed up with P.I. Works for a comprehensive network audit and optimization management project throughout its multi-technology and multi-domain network to transform its nationwide operations and enhance customer experience. Across CETIN/O2's 2G, 4G,...
Telkom, Cisco Collaborate on IoT Control Center & SDN in ASEAN
NeutraDC as also known as Telkom Data Ekosistem, which is a subsidiary of PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Telkom), inaugurated a collaboration with Cisco. The intent of this collaboration includes the Data Center for the Cisco Platform Mobile IoT (Control Center) and further development related to Telkom’s Data Center network infrastructure using Software Define Network (SDN) technology and accelerating the adaptation of 5G technology and digitization in Indonesia and the ASEAN region.
M1, Keppel DC to Power Singapore Museums Transform with 5G & Edge Computing
M1 and AsiaPac Technology (AsiaPac), a wholly owned subsidiary of M1, together with Keppel Data Centres (Keppel DC), announced that they are collaborating to provide 5G Standalone (SA) connectivity and edge computing solutions to the National Museum of Singapore and Children’s Museum Singapore (CMSG). This is part of a...
Making Holistic Network Automation a Reality Featured
What is true network automation, and how can we achieve it?. In a world where the metaverse, smart cities, and digital payments exist – there is a critical dependency on communication networks. From my perspective, Communication Service Provider (CSP) Networks will become the most mission-critical because they have the largest number of points of presence and interconnects that connect institutions and people to the internet.
EE Goes Live with Innovative 4G/5G Connectivity Pilot in London with Freshwave
EE mobile users in the City of London can now enjoy enhanced 4G and 5G coverage along Queen Victoria Street thanks to an innovative connectivity pilot led by Freshwave. Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) has also signed up to the pilot and is expected to go live early in 2023. In busy areas such as city centres, the number of people using mobile devices can create high demand on the macro site serving that area. Outdoor small cells installed at street level process some of that demand themselves, making them ideal for enhancing mobile connectivity in densely populated areas. 5G technology also means networks must be densified and these are the first 5G outdoor small cells to be installed in the City of London.
Trends Reshaping the Communications Industry in 2023 Featured
The communications industry is in the midst of a multi-year transformation to secure, dynamic services orchestrated across a global ecosystem of automated networks. This shift is closely tied to the exponential pace of technological change in the hyperconnected digital economy that motivates business leaders to automate wherever possible to remove friction from complex supply chains, boost productivity, compete more effectively, and deliver value in on-demand world.
Key Cybersecurity Predictions for 2023 Featured
Ransomware will continue to evolve and research shows that attacks are becoming more harmful each year. According to Mimecast’s State of Ransomware Readiness Report 2022, two-fifths of cybersecurity leaders (40%) have encountered ransomware attacks that use compromised credentials tactics this year, compared to 33% last year. Cyber insurance will...
Optus, Ericsson Unveil Australia’s Latest Energy Efficient RAN Site
Optus, in collaboration with Ericsson, announced the deployment of Australia’s latest energy-efficient radio access network (RAN) site at Optus’ Moorebank site in Sydney, New South Wales. Ericsson and Optus have created a unique RAN solution leveraging lightweight, new generation radios and basebands which reduce the consumption of energy.
Nokia, A1 Telekom Austria Complete 3CC CA in 5G SA Trial Network in Austria
Nokia and A1 Austria announced that they have successfully verified 3 Component Carrier Aggregation (3CC CA) in a 5G Standalone (SA) trial network in Austria – reaching data rates of 2 Gbps. CA allows mobile operators to reach higher throughputs and better coverage by combining different spectrum frequencies to efficiently utilize their spectrum assets. It will enable A1 to deliver a superior 5G experience to its subscribers.
