CETIN, P.I. Works Partner on Comprehensive Network Audit & Optimization Management Project
CETIN, a prominent network infrastructure, and mobile network provider in the Czech Republic, together with O2 have teamed up with P.I. Works for a comprehensive network audit and optimization management project throughout its multi-technology and multi-domain network to transform its nationwide operations and enhance customer experience. Across CETIN/O2's 2G, 4G,...
Telkom, Cisco Collaborate on IoT Control Center & SDN in ASEAN
NeutraDC as also known as Telkom Data Ekosistem, which is a subsidiary of PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Telkom), inaugurated a collaboration with Cisco. The intent of this collaboration includes the Data Center for the Cisco Platform Mobile IoT (Control Center) and further development related to Telkom’s Data Center network infrastructure using Software Define Network (SDN) technology and accelerating the adaptation of 5G technology and digitization in Indonesia and the ASEAN region.
LogRhythm Partners with SentinelOne to Offer Integrated Enterprise Security Solution
LogRhythm, the company empowering security teams to defend against an ever-evolving threat landscape, announced its partnership with SentinelOne, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company. Together, LogRhythm and SentinelOne provide an integrated enterprise security solution to prevent, detect, and respond to threats in your environment. The combined solution streamlines security operations and...
Infovista Unveils 360° Assurance Solution for VoLTE & VoNR
Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation, announced the availability of its 360° Assurance for VoLTE/ solution, part of the 360° Assurance family of solutions powered by Ativa™. Along with its 360 Assurance for Fixed Voice solution, this now means that Ativa™ customers can implement 360°...
Transparency Is the Key to Improved Customer Experience for Telecoms Operators Featured
Now more than ever, we live in a world where the internet is an essential part of our everyday lives. Whether for work, school, or entertainment, people depend on having access to reliable internet connectivity wherever they are. When problems occur and that connection is interrupted, users feel immediate pain. Too often, they also struggle to find an avenue to connect with their service provider for immediate help. Affected users frequently turn to social media platforms in the hope of eliciting a response from the provider or simply to see if they're alone in their frustration. Unfortunately, these platforms can add to frustrations as reliable information on problem status is elusive, and dissatisfactions are amplified.
Key Cybersecurity Predictions for 2023 Featured
Ransomware will continue to evolve and research shows that attacks are becoming more harmful each year. According to Mimecast’s State of Ransomware Readiness Report 2022, two-fifths of cybersecurity leaders (40%) have encountered ransomware attacks that use compromised credentials tactics this year, compared to 33% last year. Cyber insurance will...
Making Holistic Network Automation a Reality Featured
What is true network automation, and how can we achieve it?. In a world where the metaverse, smart cities, and digital payments exist – there is a critical dependency on communication networks. From my perspective, Communication Service Provider (CSP) Networks will become the most mission-critical because they have the largest number of points of presence and interconnects that connect institutions and people to the internet.
M1, Keppel DC to Power Singapore Museums Transform with 5G & Edge Computing
M1 and AsiaPac Technology (AsiaPac), a wholly owned subsidiary of M1, together with Keppel Data Centres (Keppel DC), announced that they are collaborating to provide 5G Standalone (SA) connectivity and edge computing solutions to the National Museum of Singapore and Children’s Museum Singapore (CMSG). This is part of a...
