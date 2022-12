“Clever, Curious and Charismatic Crows” by Loma Pendergraft delves into the world of these common black birds. Hear a talk with the author, Tulsa native and son of the late Shan Goshorn, a renowned Eastern Band Cherokee artist and founding member of WING-IT wildlife rehab group, that starts at 7 p.m. Dec. 20 at Tulsa Garden Center at Woodward Park. Free. facebook.com/tulsaaudubon.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO