Read full article on original website
Related
Video of Kari Lake Making Obscene Gesture to the Media Viewed 400k Times
Kari Lake also repeated her false claims that the Arizona governor race had been stolen from her while speaking at a Turning Point event.
Donald Trump Trading Card Buyers Have Already Made a Huge Profit
Donald Trump has already taken to his own social media platform, Truth Social, to thank all those who have bought the NFT trading cards.
Elon Musk Praises 'Monty Python' Trans Debate Scene: 'They Saw This Coming'
The soon-to-depart Twitter CEO commented on a scene from "Monty Python's Life of Brian," which shows a character announcing a desire to be called Loretta.
Donald Trump Jr. Complains That Left Boosts Right-Wing 'Lunatics'
The former president's son said Sunday that "[insane leftists] don't want free speech anymore because they can't compete on the issues. They never could."
Trump Rages Over Hunter Biden's Laptop After Criminal Referral
Trump claimed President Joe Biden would have lost "millions of votes" over Hunter Biden's laptop.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Are Losing Value
There have been over 23,000 sales of Donald Trump's digital trading cards since his announcement, according to the OpenSea marketplace.
Donald Trump Has New Reason to Fear Inside Circle Flipping on Him
Special Counsel Jack Smith has new leverage to use with witnesses who may have important testimony on the DOJ's investigations into Trump.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
'Michelle Obama Trail' $3.6M Funding in Omnibus Bill Sparks Republican Fury
Some Republicans have publicly expressed their anger at a provision for a walking trail in Georgia named after the former first lady.
Donald Trump Criminal Referral Causes Republican Meltdown
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted that the January 6 committee wants to "stop" Trump because they "can't beat him."
A History of Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle's Relationship
Newsweek looks back on the relationship timeline of political figures and former married couple Guilfoyle and Newsom.
A Massive Republican Gathering is Latest Warning Sign for Trump
This weekend's annual event, which attracted 11,000 young conservatives, reveal that Trump's 2024 campaign may not receive the primary welcome he anticipates.
Trump's Giving Prosecutors Evidence to Use Against Him in Court
"Trump's lawyers have probably told him to keep his mouth shut, but he isn't listening," one legal expert told Newsweek.
Dr. Jen Ashton Reveals Break From 'GMA3' Amid T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach Drama
The "Good Morning America" chief medical correspondent had previously spoken about the "respect" she had for her co-anchors.
Donald Trump Is About to Go Through Hell | Opinion
Former President Donald Trump could use a lot of referrals—to a tailor, for example, who could outfit him in clothes that are his size. But this week he got the referrals that he most deserved: to the Department of Justice, recommending his criminal prosecution for trying to thwart the peaceful transfer of political power.
Full List of Trump Allies Hit With Criminal Referrals After Jan. 6 Hearing
Along with Trump, five other individuals were referred to the DOJ for varying criminal charges.
Wagner Boss Undercuts Putin, Calls for Zelensky Tete-a-Tete in Bakhmut—ISW
Zelensky has called Bakhmut the "hottest spot on the entire frontline" in Ukraine. Putin has never visited his troops there.
Mitch McConnell Faces Republican Revolt Over His 'Number One Priority'
A group of House Republicans warned earlier this week that they would not work with Senate colleagues who helped to pass a government funding bill.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
122K+
Post
1069M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0