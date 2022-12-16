Read full article on original website
EPA issues permits to stop pollution from dams between Portland and Tri-Cities
SEATTLE, Wash.- Recently issued Clean Water Act permits hope to reduce the discharge of hot water, oil and toxic chemicals from four Columbia River dams between Portland and the Tri-Cities. The permits were issued to the Army Corps of Engineers by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and will require the...
November unemployment numbers for WA counties released
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Employment Security Department has released the November unemployment numbers for counties in Washington state. The monthly employment report is part of a comprehensive report on Washington's job market and unemployment rate by county. According to the Employment Security Department the economy in Washington state grew...
Connell rail interchange to get $15 million under Governor's proposed budged
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently proposed 2023-25 budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. $10 million of the proposed $15 million has already been appropriated by the State Legislature in 2015. $5 million is proposed in the 2023-25 budget for an actual total of $14.5 million.
Freezing rain and snow snarl travel in Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet have disrupted travel across the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flight cancellations and delays and creating dangerous driving conditions in the region stretching from Vancouver, Canada, down through Washington state and Oregon. In Oregon, one person died in an accident...
Northern California earthquake
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has hit in northern California near Eureka. Only two injuries were reported, but 70,000 residents were left without power.
NonStop Local Evening Update December 20: Winter fires and regional warming centers
Fire departments respond to a fire at a laundromat in Sunnyside; NonStop Local was on scene to get information. We also have updated warming centers' information in tonight's evening update.
Downtown Yakima businesses awarded in Winter Wonderland contest
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) awarded businesses in the downtown Yakima area for holiday decoration and spirit in the Winter Wonderland Awards, according to a press release from the association. The competition was announced by DAY on December 3, showcasing the same three categories from...
Christmas decorating trends by state
DENVER, Col.- From a simple string of lights to a yard full of inflatables Holiday decorating tastes and trends differ from house to house and from regions and states across the country. Whether you decorate early or late, are a minimalist or go all out, there's really no wrong way...
Winter weather reminders: symptoms of hypothermia and gas poisoning
PACIFIC NORTHWEST — Medical specialists in the Pacific Northwest are warning the public about two significant threats faced during frigid winter weather, hypothermia and carbon monoxide poisoning, as below-freezing temperatures are predicted. Hypothermia. Temperatures are already low, but they’re forecasted to continue dropping throughout the end of 2022. It’s...
Sunday Dec. 18 Weather Forecast
Winter Weather Advisory expires at 10 p.m. for the east slopes of the Cascades and 10 a.m. Monday for the Blues. Cascades are seeing some heavy snowfall with 4-12" expected by Monday morning and the Blues/foothills could see 5-10" by Monday afternoon. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for...
MISSING: Endangered individual with dementia
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:44 p.m. The man has been found, according to YPD. The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing endangered individual. The missing adult man has dementia and was last seen around 72nd Ave and Nob Hill Boulevard, according to YPD. Anyone...
I-90 Westbound closed near Ellensburg after semi crash
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — UPDATE DEC. 18 @ 9:23 PM. I-90 westbound lanes are back open. The westbound lanes of I-90 at Ellensburg are closed after a semi crash blocking the lanes. Chains are required for the eastbound lanes at North Bend. Detours are available through US97 to SR 970.
Semi crash blocking I-82 near Yakima Avenue
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 5:23 p.m. I-82 is back open, though travelers may experience delays. The right lane has been reopened, but the left is still closed. DECEMBER 19, 2022 2:02 p.m. A crash involving two semi trucks is currently blocking both eastbound lanes of I-82 and Yakima Avenue. According to...
Car v. tree crash kills one in Yakima; driver in custody
YAKIMA, Wash. - One woman is dead and another is injured after a car crashed into a tree around 5:15 a.m. December 19 in the 300 block of E Lincoln Ave., according to the Yakima Police Department. The two women were passengers in a Subaru Impreza that drove off the...
