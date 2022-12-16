ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 83, Winlock 34

Anacortes 92, Mount Vernon 60

Auburn Adventist Academy 55, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 28

Bellevue 76, Interlake 24

Bothell 53, Woodinville 52

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 60, Providence Classical Christian 39

Chief Leschi 87, North Beach 34

Columbia Adventist Academy 54, Naselle 46

Columbia River 100, Hockinson 56

DeSales 65, Waitsburg/Prescott 16

Eastside Prep 46, University Prep 37

Eatonville 70, Castle Rock 57

Entiat 59, Pateros 39

Freeman 65, West Valley (Spokane) 55

Hoquiam 83, Taholah 39

Issaquah 68, Newport-Bellevue 66

La Center 96, Fort Vancouver 69

Lake City, Idaho 66, Kamiak 43

Lake Washington 61, Hazen 39

Life Christian Academy 67, Chimacum 49

Lincoln 66, Stadium 56

Lummi 67, Lopez 32

Mariner 78, Marysville-Pilchuck 44

Mark Morris 75, Woodland 58

Mercer Island 63, Liberty 57

Morton/White Pass 91, Kalama 39

Mount Tahoma 73, Bonney Lake 39

Mountain View 52, Kelso 41

Mountlake Terrace 51, Archbishop Murphy 41

Mt. Rainier 49, Highline 31

Mt. Spokane 73, Kentridge 59

Muckleshoot Tribal School 64, Pope John Paul II 39

Napavine 57, Toledo 49

North Central 90, Medical Lake 36

Ocosta 77, South Bend 44

Odessa 60, Valley Christian 30

Olympic 54, Bremerton 47

Orcas Island 58, Friday Harbor 38

Pe Ell 44, Firm Foundation 39

Port Angeles 67, Bainbridge 48

Port Angeles 72, Clallam Bay 54

Puget Sound Adventist 54, Northwest Yeshiva 43

R.A. Long 97, Hudson’s Bay 35

Raymond 53, Forks 41

Ridgefield 54, Washougal 48

Sedro-Woolley 69, Coupeville 39

Sehome 60, Burlington-Edison 43

Sequim 53, North Mason 27

Seton Catholic 52, Evergreen (Vancouver) 46

Silas 69, Spanaway Lake 67

Soap Lake 68, Bridgeport 62

Sound Christian 72, Evergreen Lutheran 48

Toutle Lake 77, Onalaska 29

Wahkiakum 59, Rainier 46

Warden 61, Walla Walla Academy 58

Willapa Valley 68, Three Rivers Christian School 23

Curtis Winter Classic=

Central Catholic, Ore. 64, Timberline 45

Seaside Tournament=

Astoria, Ore. 59, Montesano 32

Dallas, Ore. 65, Rochester 45

Elma 59, Cottage Grove, Ore. 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mossyrock vs. Washington School For The Deaf, ccd.

Shoreline Christian vs. Tulalip Heritage, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

