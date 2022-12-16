WWE has released a new edition of Canvas 2 Canvas and it’s a “Rivalry Series” episode. Artist Rob Schamberger looks to create his unique art piece on the epic rivalry between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. These two have been rivals dating back far before either was in WWE and we see it currently playing out on television. In two weeks, on the last SmackDown of 2022, John Cena will return to team up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. But for now, you can see the never ending rivalry in painting form. Check out the awesome canvas art below!

