Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bodyslam.net
Lana Made More Money From Premium Service Than Her Best Year In WWE
Mandy Rose was let go from her WWE contract due to content she posted behind her premium content paywall. It was reported that Mandy Rose was not even given a chance to take down her premium content before her WWE release. According to a report by Fightful Select, just like...
bodyslam.net
Live Monday Night RAW Results – 12/19/22 – Ladder Match, Becky Lynch vs Bayley And More
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW is set to be an exciting one as it is the last show before Christmas. You can read the full advertised card for tonight’s show below. – Winner Takes All Ladder Match: The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis. – Bayley vs. Becky Lynch.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Attempted To Sign Athena After WWE Release, AEW Was Always Her Primary Destination
The Fallen Goddess was considered by several promotions after her WWE release. Prior to signing with AEW, Athena made a name for herself in WWE and NXT as Ember Moon. She would hold the NXT Women’s Championship during her time in the company but could not repeat this success on the main roster.
bodyslam.net
The Former Jack Gallagher Loses Pro-MMA Debut In Round One
Things didn’t work out this time. Jack Gallagher is a pro-wrestler and former WWE star who has now turned to Mixed Martial Arts. Now under his real name, Jack Claffey, he made his Bantamweight and Pro-MMA debut over the weekend for Full Contact Contender, FCC 32, which aired on UFC fight pass. He took on fellow bantamweight Marlon Jones. The fight didn’t last so long as Marlon TKO’d Jack in round one, which you can see below.
bodyslam.net
Big E Explains When He Will Know His WWE Return Timetable
Earlier this year, Big E suffered a catastrophic injury as he suffered a broken neck at the hands of Ridge Holland. Big E hasn’t wrestled since. The 36-year-old revealed to These Urban Times that he will learn more about his return date in March 2023. The New Day member is loved by fans, so they are all hoping that return is coming soon.
‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy dead at 55
Soap opera star Sonya Eddy has died. She was 55. Octavia Spencer announced on her Instagram that the “General Hospital” actress died Monday. She didn’t provide any details regarding the cause of Eddy’s death. “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️,” Spencer, 52, captioned a professional headshot of Eddy. “My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!” ABC also confirmed the news to Page Six in a statement via email. “‘General Hospital’ is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character … the tough but...
bodyslam.net
WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership And Key Demo Rises This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s Monday Night RAW. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on December 19 averaged 1.705 million viewers. This number is up 14% from the 1.472 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a 0.43 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up big from 0.37 demo rating last Monday.
bodyslam.net
Maven Has Some Kind Words For Shazza McKenzie
Maven has some kind words for Shazza McKenzie. Shazza McKenzie is a massive Maven fan and revealed that Maven is her favorite wrestler ever which made her want to be in the Clusterfuck at Joey Janela’s Spring Break. Sadly, she was eliminated before Maven entered the match, but they did have a moment backstage. Appearing on The Monte & The Pharaoh Show, Maven had some nice words to say about her.
bodyslam.net
Glory Pro Wrestling December 2 Rizzmember Results (12/18/22)
On December 18, Glory Pro Wrestling held its December to Rizzmember event at the South Broadway Athletic Club in St. Louis, Missouri. The event streamed on FITE+. You can read the full results for the show below. Pre-Show: Ethan Price def. Shota. Kenny Alfonzo def. Lucky Ali. Davey Richards def....
bodyslam.net
WWE SmackDown Records Slight Decrease In Final Viewership This Week
The final numbers for this week’s SmackDown are in. On December 19, Brandon Thurston reported that Friday’s WWE SmackDown finished with a average viewership total of 2.191 million viewers. This is down from the previous Friday’s SmackDown, which drew 2.306 million viewers. Friday’s episode also featured with a final key demo rating of 0.52, which is down from the previous week’s 0.57 rating.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: WWE Releases New Canvas 2 Canvas Episode
WWE has released a new edition of Canvas 2 Canvas and it’s a “Rivalry Series” episode. Artist Rob Schamberger looks to create his unique art piece on the epic rivalry between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. These two have been rivals dating back far before either was in WWE and we see it currently playing out on television. In two weeks, on the last SmackDown of 2022, John Cena will return to team up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. But for now, you can see the never ending rivalry in painting form. Check out the awesome canvas art below!
bodyslam.net
Liv Morgan Says She Doesn’t Like Ronda Rousey “Anymore”
Morgan earned the respect of The Baddest Woman on the Planet, who hugged her after the match. It appears that the two have drifted apart since the MITB PLE, with Morgan publicly announcing her lack of fondness for Rousey. The 28-year-old recently appeared on the Twin Talk with Haley &...
bodyslam.net
Stephen A Smith Comments On Possibly Being A Manager In WWE
WWE legend and Hall Of Famer Ric Flair recently appeared on ESPN’s First Take to promote his upcoming Peacock documentary, Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair, which premieres on Monday, December 26th. During the interview, Flair claimed WWE is “entertaining” the idea of bringing the ESPN host in for a managing role at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. This led Stephen A. Smith to reveal his aspirations of being a heel manager, but that comes with some conditions.
bodyslam.net
WWE NXT Results – 12/20/22
NXT ran their weekly show on Tuesday, December 20th, 2022. The show featured two tag team championship matches and multiple singles matches. You can see the full results of the show below. – NXT Tag Team Championship Match: New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) (c) def. Josh Briggs &...
bodyslam.net
Drew Parker Reminisces Ahead Of His Huge Match Against Jun Kasai
Drew Parker is ready for the match of his life. Drew Parker is a DeathMatch wrestler that primarily works in Japan. Though, Parker has wrestled for the likes of GCW in America, his main promotion currently is FREEDOMS. On Christmas Day, Drew gets the best present he could ask for when he defends his King Of FREEDOMS World Championship against Jun Kasai at FREEDOMS Bloody X’Mas 22. Drew says Jun introduced him to DeathMatch Wrestling in Japan at 12 years old. Drew took to Instagram to post this message ahead of the big match.
bodyslam.net
SHP Great Expectations Results (12/18/22)
Sean Henderson Presents held its SHP Great Expectations event on December 18 from H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, NJ. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Dyln McKay def. Marcus Mathers. – Stan Stylez def. Cecilio Vega. – Ryan Radix def....
bodyslam.net
Sol Ruca Discusses Her Viral Finisher And Changing The Women’s Division
Sol Ruca went viral recently for all the right reasons recently as her imploding cutter finishing move caused quite a buzz after a recent match on NXT Level Up. Speaking to FOX News, Roca discussed Triple H’s tweet on the move and the viral moment. “When I saw that...
bodyslam.net
Tribute To The Troops 2022 Pulls In Around 612,000 Viewers
The 20th annual Tribute to The Troops television special aired from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on December, 17th. It featured several memorable matches for the fans in attendance. According to Wrestlenomics on their Patreon, this year’s Tribute To The Troops aired on Saturday afternoon on Fox with a...
bodyslam.net
Mandy Rose’s Agent Says She Will Be A Self Made Millionaire By Christmas
Some more information on Mandy Rose has been provided by her agent. According to TMZ Sports, the former NXT champion has made $500k off her racy videos in just one week. Mandy was dismissed on Wednesday when she posted sexual photos on the subscription-based portal FanTime, a platform similar to OnlyFans, which is prohibited by WWE.
bodyslam.net
Toni Storm, Wardlow, RUSH And Jose Set For Meet And Greet Ahead Of AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite goes down tonight at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. Ahead of tonight’s event, AEW will hold a pre-show meet and greet for fans that’ll include Wardlow, Toni Storm, RUSH and Jose The Assistant. Tickets are available at at 12pm CT. But, you can meet Toni Storm for free if you’re a AEW Heels Member. Ticket and time information is below.
Comments / 0