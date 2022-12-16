ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Watch This Guy Try To Bike In Duluth Snow Without A Fat Bike

I subscribed to this guy's YouTube channel a while back, and I've found his videos pretty interesting. Biking is a big deal here in Duluth. We have miles and miles of mountain biking trails. We have the lake walk, and beautiful scenery to take in as you pedal your way through town. For most of us though, biking season ends when the snow starts flying. Not this guy.
Twin Ports Spay/Neuter To Close Their Doors In Duluth

Twin Ports Spay/Neuter was the first spay/neuter clinic in the state of Minnesota to offer services to privately owned animals, and has provided this service for the Northland for the past 13 years. When I got my first dog as an adult, I went to Twin Ports Spay/Neuter, to get...
Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December

There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
DECC Announces 2023 Cider North Event

Here's a way to get through the long and brutal winters of the Northland: a fun event highlighting one of our favorite brews! The DECC just announced a 2023 event highlighting some of the best ciders in the state. Earlier this month, the DECC announced that 'The Price Is Right...
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

