NBA
Recap: Wizards use late run in the valley to surge past Suns 113-110
The Wizards arrived in Phoenix on Tuesday night looking to end a 10-game losing streak, and thanks to a timely fourth-quarter run, they were able to do just that. Kyle Kuzma (29 points) and Bradley Beal (27 points) led back from a double-digit deficit to beat the Suns 113-110. "I...
NBA
"Good Bounce Back" | Markkanen And Vanderbilt Power Utah To Big Win Over Detroit
The odds were against Utah on Tuesday. Not only were they playing their third game in four days — all in different cities — but they were facing a Detroit team who had beaten them handily earlier in the season. None of that mattered. Despite playing the second...
NBA
"Learn From This" | Utah Looks To Rally Against Bogdanovic and Detroit on Tuesday
The road trip reunion comes to an end. After facing former seeing former Jazzmen Joe Ingles (Milwaukee) and Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland) the past two games, Utah will conclude its road trip down memory lane on Tuesday night. The Jazz square off with Bojan Bogdanovic and the Detroit Pistons, concluding their...
NBA
Durant, Nets sizzle in 3rd quarter barrage to squeeze past Pistons
Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 124-121 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena. DURANT’S DELUGE – The Pistons stewed for 45 hours after letting an eight-point halftime lead evaporate in three horrific minutes to start Friday’s second half of what became a loss to Sacramento. Against the NBA’s hottest team, they played an even more impressive first half on Sunday and led by 17. But the third quarter got them again – and this time it was more about Kevin Durant’s individual brilliance than a Pistons malaise. Durant scored 13 first-half points but hit the Pistons with a 26-point deluge in the third quarter. The Pistons went from a 19-point lead to a seven-point deficit, but they cut it to a point on a Bojan Bogdanovic triple off a Killian Hayes steal and assist with 39 seconds to play before Kyrie Irving hit two of three free throws 11 seconds later. An Alec Burks layup with 11 seconds to play was offset by two Durant free throws. Bogdanovic’s attempt at a tying triple at the buzzer was well short. Durant hit 8 of 10 shots and 7 of 7 free throws in the third quarter and in the final 50 seconds, he went 3 of 3 from the 3-point line. Brooklyn went 0 of 4 from three in the first quarter, then hit 12 of its next 17 triples. They finished 15 of 29 while the Pistons hit just 8 of 30. The Nets shot 71.4 percent in the third quarter and were a perfect 6 of 6 from the 3-point line – two from Kyrie Irving and one from Edmund Sumner in addition to Durant’s last-minute barrage. The Nets have won 10 of their last 11 games and they’ve done it with an offense that came in No. 4 in the NBA over the past month, sure to go up after Sunday’s breathtaking second half.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Monday Mailbag with Tony Pesta
Justin is joined by Tony Pesta of Fear the Sword to answer some listener questions about the Cavs. Providing their thoughts about the Cavs offense, Evan Mobley's growth, unlocking Isaac Okoro, the wing rotation and much more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their...
Look: Arch Manning Officially Signs With College Football Program
It's official, Arch Manning will be playing for the Texas Longhorns when the 2023 college football season kicks off. On Wednesday morning, the five-star quarterback recruit officially signed his letter of intent to attend the University of Texas and play for the football team. While this was the expected move, nothing in college football recruiting is set in stone until the ink on the paper is dry.
Brittney Griner gets horrible response at welcome home party
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the bold decision to free Griner in a prisoner swap with the Russian government that also freed convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner’s welcome home party on a military base outside San Antonio, Texas, included a barbecue and a Christmas tree. Her Read more... The post Brittney Griner gets horrible response at welcome home party appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. doubtful for Monday game against Milwaukee
NEW ORLEANS (18-11) Saturday loss at Phoenix. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas. Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez.
NBA
Weekend Roadblock vs. Magic Shouldn’t Detour C’s Offense
BOSTON – The Boston Celtics hit a surprising roadblock this weekend with their first two regulation losses at home this season – both at the hands of an 11-20 Orlando Magic team. Though, it’s not the type of roadblock that should detour the C’s from the historic pace they had been on through the first quarter of the season.
NBA
8 candidates to be Eastern Conference All-Stars in frontcourt
The Eastern Conference sent five frontcourt players to the NBA All-Star Game in 2022, and it’s almost automatic that four will return in 2023 for the Feb. 19 contest in Salt Lake City. Kevin Durant (12), Giannis Antetokounmpo (six), Joel Embiid (five) and Jayson Tatum (three) own a combined...
NBA
40 Seasons of Listening to LT
“I’ve seen Doug Christie uppercut Rick Fox. I saw Kevin McHale assault Kurt Rambis. I’ve seen overtime games. I’ve seen Kobe Bryant put on some of the most dazzling performances in NBA history. I’ve seen the muscle, the intensity of Shaquille O’Neal. I’ve seen the...
NBA
Magic’s Win Streak Snapped Despite Overcoming Late Double-Digit Deficit
Markelle Fultz set a new season high in scoring with 24 points, Franz Wagner posted 19 points and Paolo Banchero recorded 18 points, but the Orlando Magic, despite erasing a late double-digit deficit, fell 126-125 to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Key Stretch.
NBA
C’s Making Strides on Defense Despite Offensive Slump
BOSTON – While the Boston Celtics have been struggling on the offensive end of late, they’ve been quietly making strides on the other side of the ball. Their recent shooting slump has understandably been a hot topic, given their 4-5 record in December, but their defensive gains are more noteworthy in the long run, considering how potent their offense has proven to be for most of the season.
NBA
SAN ANTONIO PASSES 45,000 TICKETS SOLD TO ALAMODOME GAME ON JAN. 13
SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 19, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the amount of tickets sold for the team’s return to the Alamodome has surpassed 45,000 as San Antonio aims to break the NBA’s attendance record. Chasing the current record of 62,046 set by the Atlanta Hawks when they hosted the Chicago Bulls in 1998, the Spurs will host the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Jan. 13 to make history during San Antonio’s 50th anniversary season.
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday, Dec. 20
This is going to be a strange week of scheduling. We had a ton of games on Monday, and all but eight teams will be in action on Wednesday. That’s leaving us with a small card here, with only five games in total. We have some good matchups and attractive DFS options, so let’s get started.
NBA
Cavs vs Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
The Cavs and Milwaukee Bucks will have played three times this season after tonight's game ends. The Bucks have won the first two games, but both have those have come in Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is coming off a nine point win over the Pelicans on Monday. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports...
NBA
Horry Scale: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spins and sinks game-winner over Blazers
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
Hosting Raptors, 76ers Go for Five Straight | Gameday Report 29/82
Winners of four consecutive home games, the 76ers (16-12) host the Toronto Raptors (13-17) for their next game on Monday night. The Sixers have won seven of their last 10 games, and are 10-1 in their last 11 home contests. Since the 2018-19 season, the Sixers have the second-best winning percentage at home at .745 (126-43), per Stathead. The Raptors, meanwhile, have dropped five straight games and hold a 3-12 road record this season.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Heat (12.20.2022)
The Bulls (11-18) make their final trek to South Beach this evening to meet up with the Miami Heat (16-15). Tonight’s game is the first of a back-to-back for Chicago, as they’ll head straight to Atlanta afterwards to take on the Hawks, tomorrow. Tonight’s contest is also the second of three games slated between the Bulls and Heat this season. The series will conclude back home at the United Center on March 18th.
