Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
World Cup 2022: How Argentina's chaotic celebrations unfolded
Argentina may well be waking up from its biggest ever hangover - at least if the number of revellers on the streets of Buenos Aires on Tuesday is anything to go by. There's no denying Argentina desperately wanted to bring the World Cup trophy back home. The strength of feeling after every match during the tournament was testament to that, the dedication of fans to celebrate every goal scored.
Comments / 0