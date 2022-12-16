ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Elon Musk Appeared In A Twitter Space To Defend His Decision To Ban Journalists Who Reported On An Account That Tracked His Private Jet

By Pranav Dixit
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18csXo_0jkZ65hi00
Adrees Latif / Reuters

Hours after Twitter “ permanently suspended ” more than half a dozen journalists from outlets including CNN, the New York Times, and the Washington Post following their reporting on an account related to Elon Musk, the man himself showed up briefly in a Twitter Space hosted by BuzzFeed News tech reporter Katie Notopoulos on Thursday night.

“Everyone’s going to be treated the same,” said Musk, the CEO of Twitter, in defense of the decision to suspend reporters. “They’re not special just because you’re a journalist.”

Shortly after journalists attempted to further question him about the suspensions, he fled the Space.

Earlier in the evening , Musk had falsely accused journalists of posting his real-time location, which he referred to as “basically assassination coordinates.” He said that doing so was a “direct violation of Twitter terms of service.”

The reporters had been covering the story of Twitter banning @ElonJet , an account that tweeted the whereabouts of Musk’s personal private jet using publicly available data, and then suddenly found their own Twitter accounts suspended. On Thursday, Twitter banned the personal account of Jack Sweeney, the Florida college student who ran @ElonJet, as well as the official account of Mastodon , a Twitter rival that had linked to @ElonJet's presence on its own platform.

Musk showed up in the Space, titled “#saveryanmac #macpack” (after former BuzzFeed News and current New York Times reporter Ryan Mac, one of the suspended journalists), more than two hours after it started.

Here is Musk’s full exchange on Twitter Space as he tried to explain himself, misrepresented what the reporter was doing, the reporter challenged him and then Musk misrepresented it again and took off.

@jason_kint 05:10 AM - 16 Dec 2022

“Showing real-time information about somebody’s location is inappropriate, and I think everyone on this call would not like that to be done for them,” Musk said

Musk attempted to claim that reporting that linked to @ElonJet was doxxing (which is when private and personal information, such as addresses or phone numbers, is published) because it could give live information about his and his family’s location. He added that Twitter won’t make a distinction between journalists and “regular people” going forward.

“You’re just a Twitter citizen. So no special treatment,” Musk said. “You dox, you get suspended, end of story.”

Musk, who has long spoken out about his distaste of the media and reporters on Twitter, said that “ban evasion, or trying to be clever about it, like, Oh I posted a link to the real-time information ” wasn’t OK on the platform.

Notopoulos pushed back and said that the journalists had simply reported about @ElonJet. “You consider that, like, a tricky attempt at ban evasion?” she asked.

“You post a link to the real-time information, ban evasion, obviously,” Musk said.

Washington Post tech reporter Drew Harwell, one of the suspended journalists, said that he hadn’t posted Musk’s address on Twitter.

“You posted a link to the address,” Musk shot back.

“In the course of reporting about ElonJet, we posted links to ElonJet, which are now not online, and now banned on Twitter,” Harwell said.

“You dox, you get suspended, end of story,” Musk said again, and then left the Space in the middle of Notopoulos trying to ask him a question.

More than 30,000 people listened live to the Space, including dozens of journalists and Jason Calacanis, a high-profile Silicon Valley investor and a member of Musk’s inner circle .

Some of the suspended reporters — including Harwell and Mashable’s Matt Binder — were able to speak in the Space too after discovering a Twitter loophole that let them join the Space despite having their Twitter accounts suspended.

Media outlets responded to their reporters getting permanently suspended. The New York Times said in a statement that the move was “questionable and unfortunate.” CNN called it “impulsive and unjustified.” Sally Buzbee, the executive editor of the Washington Post, said the suspension of Harwell “directly undermines Elon Musk’s claim that he intends to run Twitter as a platform dedicated to free speech.”

Statement from @washingtonpost Executive Editor Sally Buzbee

@WashPostPR 03:27 AM - 16 Dec 2022

Shortly after Musk’s appearance, the Space suddenly ended without warning.

“Sorry it appears the Space cut out, screen went suddenly blank on my end and everyone got booted,” Notopoulos tweeted .

Sorry it appears the Space cut out, screen went suddenly blank on my end and everyone got booted.

@katienotopoulos 05:14 AM - 16 Dec 2022

Musk did not responded to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.The suspensions of the journalists drew anger from politicians and regulators in the European Union. On Friday, Vera Jourova, vice president for transparency in the European Commission, tweeted that Twitter could face sanctions under upcoming digital content and media freedom rules.

News about arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying. EU’s Digital Services Act requires respect of media freedom and fundamental rights. This is reinforced under our #MediaFreedomAct. @elonmusk should be aware of that. There are red lines. And sanctions, soon.

@VeraJourova 09:52 AM - 16 Dec 2022

In addition, Ronald Lescure, the French minister in charge of industry tweeted that he was "suspending all activity on Twitter until further notice" after the suspensions of the journalists.

UPDATE

Dec. 16, 2022, at 18:50 PM

More on this

Comments / 7

Related
The Independent

US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says

The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
RadarOnline

Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire

Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’

The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk, who predicted the Covid pandemic would end in April 2020, suggests Fauci should be prosecuted

In another series of Twitter posts appealing to a right-wing audience, Elon Musk has suggested calling for the prosecution of Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading immunologist and White House adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic.Musk’s latest post – “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” – follows a streak of messages from the world’s wealthiest person on his newly acquired platform that increasingly has amplified far-right and conspiratorial content.The early morning post – hinting at support for Covid-19 conspiracy theories while offending transgender and nonbinary people – was met approvingly by far-right members of Congress, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs,...
The Independent

Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter

Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

22K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy