Secured Access Service Edge (SASE) is an evolving cloud-focused architecture that was released by Gartner in 2019. SASE is designed to solve the problem of network performance and limited security visibility for distributed corporate business systems (infrastructure, platforms, and applications) in the cloud or in the corporate data center as well as the distributed workforce. SASE is complex and resource intensive but can be transformative and provide cost savings with the right partners, like AT&T Cybersecurity, to execute this type of strategic initiative. SASE benefits include the networking technology called Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) and four security capabilities called the Secure Service Edge (SSE).

2 DAYS AGO