Arvin, CA

Early college program in Arvin puts high school students on college fast-track

By Breanna Polk, 23ABC, Amy Pachla, 23ABC
 5 days ago
Sixty new students at Arvin High School were welcomed into the early college program with Bakersfield College, and 10 graduating seniors will walk away with not just a high school diploma, but an associate's degree as well.

Sebastian Velasquez, an Arvin High student, says the early college program has been a huge stepping stone in his own education.

"At first, I was going to take a few college classes just to get a few credits, but when they mention that you get a whole degree at the end, I was so excited," said Velasquez. "At the same time, I thought I wasn't going to be as committed as I am now, but I'm glad, and it took a lot of work."

Velasquez is one of 10 seniors who is set to graduate in the spring having completed the early college program. The students in the program will be able to graduate with associate's degrees for transfer (AAT) in communications.

Velasquez says the courses have helped him tremendously in other areas of his academic journey as well.

"I got to use those skills in my English classes when I give reports, and it helped me so much. I am very happy," said Velasquez. "I am very fortunate because I know a lot of schools don't have this program. This program… they really look out for us. They really want us to succeed in life."

According to Arvin High principal Ed Watts, the early college program started in 2016.

"The idea was a student starting in the freshman year in the spring semester would take one college class after school, one per week, for their whole high school experience," said Watts. "The pathway would be calibrated to meet the CSU and UC requirements for general education."

Watts says he looks forward to seeing the students achieve their academic goals and get a head start on their college careers.

"Tonight was all about celebrating the kids. They've already got their two years paid for, and it didn't cost them anything… well, blood, sweat, and tears. It's hard," said Watts.

According to Watts, there is currently also a Bakersfield College extension being built right across the street from Arvin High School which will continue to offer students dual-enrollment opportunities.

