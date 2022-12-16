ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Check out LSU's December graduates from Ascension Parish

Ascension Parish was well-represented at LSU's December 2022 commencement. Kristen Linda Locke, Prairieville; Bailey Mack, Prairieville; and Dane D. Shackelford, Prairieville. Evan Michael Crocker, Prairieville; Katherine Mary Castay Guidry, Prairieville; and Sean Thomas LeBlanc, Prairieville. E. J. Ourso College of Science. Mack Allen, III, Gonzales; Cabe John Cointment, Gonzales; Eric...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Marucci Sports plans development in Geismar

Louisiana-based sporting goods brand Marucci Sports announced plans to expand its footprint into the Geismar area of Ascension Parish. According to a news release, the company plans to develop its 100,000 square foot distribution center at Industrial Drive and Hwy. 30 in Geismar. The building is a focal point of...
GEISMAR, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish trio learns entrepreneurship

Three students from Ascension Parish Public Schools were enrolled in a competitive program known as the Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge, or YEA BR. Miah Brown, a senior at St. Amant High School; Lilian Tepper, a junior at Dutchtown High School; and Jayla Walker, a senior at Donaldsonville High School were selected from a pool of applicants in the greater Baton Rouge area.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Check out this unique bullfrog bonfire on the Mississippi River levee

Blood, Sweat, and Bonfires has unveiled its 2022 Bullfrog bonfire along the Mississippi River levee. Posts on the social media platform Facebook have gone viral as Blood, Sweat, and Bonfires have shared progress photos along the journey to constructing the elaborate work of art in Garyville. During the 2021 holiday...
GARYVILLE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

NWI to build temporary sewer plant on Hwy 42; acquisition of parish assets pushed to May

Ascension’s Parish Council recently approved a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement (CEA) with National Water Infrastructure, LLC (NWI) to treat sewage generated along Hwy 42 in northeast Ascension Parish. The agreement piggybacks on the contract approved by voters on April 24, 2021 whereby NWI will purchase all of the parish’s sewer treatment assets, a sale that cannot be finalized with approval of Louisiana’s Public Service Commission (PSC). In the interim…
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana

A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank commodity distribution set for Dec. 20

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will be holding its commodity distribution Dec. 20 beginning at 8 a.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The Food Bank’s mission is to feed the hungry in Baton Rouge and the surrounding parishes by providing food and educational outreach through faith-based and other community partners. With community support, they have served the hungry in an 11-parish service area for more than 35 years.
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gov. Edwards wants Capitol Lakes declared EPA Superfund site for cleanup

The lakes around the State Capitol and Governor’s Mansion are among the most picturesque in Baton Rouge – and among the most polluted bodies of water in the state. To remedy the long-standing problems, Gov. John Bel Edwards has asked the federal government to put the Capitol Lakes on a priority list for environmental remediation and the money to do the needed work.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 17, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 17, 2022. Phillip Anthony Marron, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim. Kolbey Ray Williams, 27, Baton Rouge: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; in park after hours; instate detainer. Jacoby...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Shawnda Augustus, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana has been sentenced to 75 months in prison and ordered to pay $361,074 in restitution for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain unemployment benefits.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

One of eight suspects in armed robbery transferred to Assumption Parish

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the booking of an 18-year-old man on armed robbery charges after he was previously arrested in Jefferson Parish on a weapons charge related to the investigation. Norman Daniel Escalate-Guidel of Terrytown has been accused of entering the Cane Row truck stop and casino on...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA

