Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Check out LSU's December graduates from Ascension Parish
Ascension Parish was well-represented at LSU's December 2022 commencement. Kristen Linda Locke, Prairieville; Bailey Mack, Prairieville; and Dane D. Shackelford, Prairieville. Evan Michael Crocker, Prairieville; Katherine Mary Castay Guidry, Prairieville; and Sean Thomas LeBlanc, Prairieville. E. J. Ourso College of Science. Mack Allen, III, Gonzales; Cabe John Cointment, Gonzales; Eric...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Marucci Sports plans development in Geismar
Louisiana-based sporting goods brand Marucci Sports announced plans to expand its footprint into the Geismar area of Ascension Parish. According to a news release, the company plans to develop its 100,000 square foot distribution center at Industrial Drive and Hwy. 30 in Geismar. The building is a focal point of...
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish. Louisiana – A Destrehan, Louisiana resident has been cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for failing to tag and validate a deer harvest and for failing to comply with harvest card requirements. The Louisiana...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish trio learns entrepreneurship
Three students from Ascension Parish Public Schools were enrolled in a competitive program known as the Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge, or YEA BR. Miah Brown, a senior at St. Amant High School; Lilian Tepper, a junior at Dutchtown High School; and Jayla Walker, a senior at Donaldsonville High School were selected from a pool of applicants in the greater Baton Rouge area.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Check out this unique bullfrog bonfire on the Mississippi River levee
Blood, Sweat, and Bonfires has unveiled its 2022 Bullfrog bonfire along the Mississippi River levee. Posts on the social media platform Facebook have gone viral as Blood, Sweat, and Bonfires have shared progress photos along the journey to constructing the elaborate work of art in Garyville. During the 2021 holiday...
pelicanpostonline.com
NWI to build temporary sewer plant on Hwy 42; acquisition of parish assets pushed to May
Ascension’s Parish Council recently approved a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement (CEA) with National Water Infrastructure, LLC (NWI) to treat sewage generated along Hwy 42 in northeast Ascension Parish. The agreement piggybacks on the contract approved by voters on April 24, 2021 whereby NWI will purchase all of the parish’s sewer treatment assets, a sale that cannot be finalized with approval of Louisiana’s Public Service Commission (PSC). In the interim…
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food.
theadvocate.com
Lake Maurepas carbon capture project faces backlash over test wells: 'Give us a break'
About 50 residents of Ascension, Livingston, Tangipahoa and other parishes flocked to Baton Rouge on Tuesday night for a hearing on a global gas supply company’s application for a test well permit in Lake Maurepas. The stratigraphic test well is set to be built on the lake’s south side...
houmatimes.com
LDWF Reminds Deer Hunters of CWD Control Area Regulations in Northeast Louisiana
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reminds deer hunters of regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana, which includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations, which apply ONLY to the CWD Control Area, are intended to...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish high school, No. 1 in Louisiana, finally gets a gymnasium
Almost a decade after it moved to a new campus near Avondale, Louisiana’s top-ranked public high school finally has its own gymnasium. At close to 19,000 square feet, the new activity center at Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy lets students stay put for basketball games, theater productions, band performances and more.
theadvocate.com
Judge tells East Baton Rouge sheriff to stop using BREC taxes for state pensions, for now
A Baton Rouge judge has told East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux III to not deposit nearly $2 million in BREC property tax revenue into the state’s retirement fund for public employees while he considers whether the practice violates the Louisiana constitution. District Judge Ronald Johnson sided with...
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Louisiana
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
theadvocate.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank commodity distribution set for Dec. 20
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will be holding its commodity distribution Dec. 20 beginning at 8 a.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The Food Bank’s mission is to feed the hungry in Baton Rouge and the surrounding parishes by providing food and educational outreach through faith-based and other community partners. With community support, they have served the hungry in an 11-parish service area for more than 35 years.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gov. Edwards wants Capitol Lakes declared EPA Superfund site for cleanup
The lakes around the State Capitol and Governor’s Mansion are among the most picturesque in Baton Rouge – and among the most polluted bodies of water in the state. To remedy the long-standing problems, Gov. John Bel Edwards has asked the federal government to put the Capitol Lakes on a priority list for environmental remediation and the money to do the needed work.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Passing through Baton Rouge, drug network spanned from Los Angeles to Miami: U.S. Attorney
United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. announced the sentencing of a Baton Rouge man connected to a drug trafficking network that spanned from Compton, California, through Baton Rouge, and to Miami, Florida. According to a news release, 49-year-old Victor Welton was sentenced as part of Operation Going Bacc to...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 17, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 17, 2022. Phillip Anthony Marron, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim. Kolbey Ray Williams, 27, Baton Rouge: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; in park after hours; instate detainer. Jacoby...
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Shawnda Augustus, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana has been sentenced to 75 months in prison and ordered to pay $361,074 in restitution for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain unemployment benefits.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
One of eight suspects in armed robbery transferred to Assumption Parish
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the booking of an 18-year-old man on armed robbery charges after he was previously arrested in Jefferson Parish on a weapons charge related to the investigation. Norman Daniel Escalate-Guidel of Terrytown has been accused of entering the Cane Row truck stop and casino on...
How utility companies are preparing for the arctic freeze
NEW ORLEANS — The cold weather is about to get colder. While it may only last a few days, utility companies have prepped for this all year round. Both Entergy and CLECO say they’ve been assessing equipment. “We have a lot of different critical equipment in our plants...
