q13fox.com
Police investigating claims of man groping joggers in Seattle
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating claims of a man groping joggers along Lake Washington Boulevard, dating as far back as last April. Police first received a report of a woman being groped on April 6. She told officers she was jogging near 17th Ave and E Marion St when a man grabbed her, then drove off in a white Lexus SUV.
q13fox.com
Deputies: 1 injured, 80 rounds fired in shooting in Parkland
PARKLAND, Wash. - A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Parkland. Pierce County deputies were called around to an apartment complex around 4 a.m. Tuesday, responding to reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 911 caller with her boyfriend, who had...
q13fox.com
Suspect charged in deadly hit and run after King Co. Council budgets $50K reward to crack the case
A man has now been charged with vehicular homicide and hit-and-run after a tipster contacted Seattle Police and Crime Stoppers with knowledge of the crime. The victim's family said a $50,000 reward budgeted from the King County Council helped incentivize people to come forward.
Seattle, Washington
Man Arrested After University District Robbery Friday Night
Police caught and arrested a man after he robbed another man Friday night in the University District. At about 10:00 p.m., police responded to the 4500 block of 18th Avenue Northeast for reports of a robbery. Arriving officers contacted the victim, who said the suspect demanded his money and then fled on foot. He said the suspect appeared to have a gun in his waistband.
q13fox.com
2 arrested for drinking, carrying guns in Everett park
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police arrested two 20-year-old men for drinking and carrying loaded guns while trespassing in a park. According to authorities, officers spotted a car parked at Lions Park in south Everett. The park was closed, so officers went to talk to whoever was in the car. Inside,...
q13fox.com
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after Lynnwood house fire
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A woman was sent to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after a fire broke out at a Lynnwood home. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 8:45 p.m. for reports of smoke and flames coming from a home in the 5800 block of 186th Pl SW. A...
q13fox.com
Heavy round of snow in Snohomish County brought joy for some, plenty of work for others
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - On Tuesday, road crews working for Snohomish County Public Works were well into 24/7 coverage, which meant employees took 12-hour shifts to keep every county plow operating day and night. "We’re in full-swing," said Jim Parker, the road maintenance director. "I know folks can get frustrated...
q13fox.com
Redmond Police seek bank robbery suspect from Dec. 8
REDMOND, Wash. - Redmond Police need help identifying a suspect of a bank robbery on Dec. 8. According to police, the robbery occurred at the Chase Bank near NE 76th St and 180th Ave NE around 10:50 a.m. The suspect was captured in a surveillance photo with a hooded sweatshirt, blue face mask, dark clothes and what appears to be a beanie under his hood.
myeverettnews.com
More Shots Fired Calls – More Shooting Victims As Gunfire Continues In Everett
Initial information as of 2:30 AM: Still reeling from four shootings in 24 hours between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning police in Everett, Washington dealt with more shootings overnight Friday into Saturday. Right around midnight Everett Police received multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Beverly Boulevard and East...
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police investigate shooting at St. Joseph hospital
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating after a person was likely shot inside St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. Just after 11 p.m., security at the hospital reported that a staff member had heard a gunshot near an elevator. Hospital security found blood and a shell casing in the elevator, which caused the hospital to go on lockdown as officers cleared the building.
KOMO News
2 arrested, 2 guns recovered following domestic violence incident at Rainier Beach High
SEATTLE, Wash. — Two people, including a teen, were arrested and two guns were recovered following an incident that led to Rainier Beach High School cancelling classes and evacuating on Dec. 13. A 17-year-old boy, who wasn’t a Seattle Public Schools student, was found to be targeting a student...
13-year-old girl hit by car while walking home from school near Auburn
SEATTLE — Jamaica Corpuz is a proud mom. “She does violin, she does private lessons too, she’s teaching herself the piano too,” she said of her daughter, 13-year-old Symphony Johnson. Symphony is ASB vice president at her school and plays volleyball and basketball. Around 3:30 pm on...
q13fox.com
Silver Alert issued for man reported missing in Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. - Washington State Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man in Sequim. Authorities say 78-year-old Manley Harner left his home on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and left a note saying he was going to Rochester, Washington. Harner has not been seen since, and left...
q13fox.com
WSP trooper offers tips for driving safe on winter roads
Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding is talking to Good Day Seattle about the road conditions as falls over Western Washington. Harding recommends people to stay home but if you have to go out, slow down and give enough following distance.
q13fox.com
New details in Bellevue landslide investigation that ruined home
The crumbling structure was demolished, and all their memories were wiped away from their hilltop. Almost one year since the destruction, and fighting City Hall for justice, homeowner John Surdi said a resolution could soon be their holiday miracle.
q13fox.com
Community remembers Burien man tragically killed in hit-and-run
BURIEN, Wash. - A man who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash in Burien earlier this week was laid to rest on Thursday. Friends and family are mourning the loss of Omar Jamaludin, but what makes this case more painful is how long it took police to respond to the scene, and how his family likely won’t be able to make burial ceremony.
q13fox.com
Local search dog receives 2022 Search and Rescue Award for Canine Excellence
A local search dog who earned a national honor stopped by Good Day Seattle. Lincoln, an energetic Flat-Coated Retriever with King County Search Dogs (KCSD) has received the 2022 Search & Rescue Award for Canine Excellence (ACE) from the American Kennel Club Humane Fund.
Man on scooter killed after getting hit by multiple drivers in Seattle’s Industrial District
A 25-year-old man riding a rented scooter was killed Friday after being hit by two drivers, the Seattle Police Department announced. According to police, at around 12:20 a.m., a driver was heading north in the 4800 block of 4th Avenue South when he hit the 25-year-old man. The driver pulled over and found the man lying on the road.
WB I-90 at Ellensburg on Snoqualmie Pass reopens following crash
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — If you drove westbound on Snoqualmie Pass, you might have seen experienced long delays in the area. WSDOT said WB I-90 was closed at Ellensburg because a semi-truck crashed and it is fully blocking the road. The road has since reopened. A detour was available via US 97 to SR 970. WSDOT says chains are required...
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department searching for 2 suspected of attaching skimmers to ATM machines
Investigators with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of attaching credit card skimmers to two ATM machines in University Place and Tacoma on Sunday, Dec. 11. If you recognize them, you are asked to submit an anonymous top...
