Police investigating claims of man groping joggers in Seattle

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating claims of a man groping joggers along Lake Washington Boulevard, dating as far back as last April. Police first received a report of a woman being groped on April 6. She told officers she was jogging near 17th Ave and E Marion St when a man grabbed her, then drove off in a white Lexus SUV.
Deputies: 1 injured, 80 rounds fired in shooting in Parkland

PARKLAND, Wash. - A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Parkland. Pierce County deputies were called around to an apartment complex around 4 a.m. Tuesday, responding to reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 911 caller with her boyfriend, who had...
Man Arrested After University District Robbery Friday Night

Police caught and arrested a man after he robbed another man Friday night in the University District. At about 10:00 p.m., police responded to the 4500 block of 18th Avenue Northeast for reports of a robbery. Arriving officers contacted the victim, who said the suspect demanded his money and then fled on foot. He said the suspect appeared to have a gun in his waistband.
2 arrested for drinking, carrying guns in Everett park

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police arrested two 20-year-old men for drinking and carrying loaded guns while trespassing in a park. According to authorities, officers spotted a car parked at Lions Park in south Everett. The park was closed, so officers went to talk to whoever was in the car. Inside,...
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after Lynnwood house fire

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A woman was sent to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after a fire broke out at a Lynnwood home. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 8:45 p.m. for reports of smoke and flames coming from a home in the 5800 block of 186th Pl SW. A...
Redmond Police seek bank robbery suspect from Dec. 8

REDMOND, Wash. - Redmond Police need help identifying a suspect of a bank robbery on Dec. 8. According to police, the robbery occurred at the Chase Bank near NE 76th St and 180th Ave NE around 10:50 a.m. The suspect was captured in a surveillance photo with a hooded sweatshirt, blue face mask, dark clothes and what appears to be a beanie under his hood.
More Shots Fired Calls – More Shooting Victims As Gunfire Continues In Everett

Initial information as of 2:30 AM: Still reeling from four shootings in 24 hours between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning police in Everett, Washington dealt with more shootings overnight Friday into Saturday. Right around midnight Everett Police received multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Beverly Boulevard and East...
Tacoma Police investigate shooting at St. Joseph hospital

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating after a person was likely shot inside St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. Just after 11 p.m., security at the hospital reported that a staff member had heard a gunshot near an elevator. Hospital security found blood and a shell casing in the elevator, which caused the hospital to go on lockdown as officers cleared the building.
Silver Alert issued for man reported missing in Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. - Washington State Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man in Sequim. Authorities say 78-year-old Manley Harner left his home on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and left a note saying he was going to Rochester, Washington. Harner has not been seen since, and left...
WSP trooper offers tips for driving safe on winter roads

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding is talking to Good Day Seattle about the road conditions as falls over Western Washington. Harding recommends people to stay home but if you have to go out, slow down and give enough following distance.
Community remembers Burien man tragically killed in hit-and-run

BURIEN, Wash. - A man who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash in Burien earlier this week was laid to rest on Thursday. Friends and family are mourning the loss of Omar Jamaludin, but what makes this case more painful is how long it took police to respond to the scene, and how his family likely won’t be able to make burial ceremony.
