Bluffton, OH

richlandsource.com

Toledo Christian escapes close call with Holland Springfield

Toledo Christian surfed the tension to ride to a 44-39 win over Holland Springfield for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 20. In recent action on December 15, Holland Springfield faced off against Sylvania Southview and Toledo Christian took on Ottawa-Glandorf on December 10 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School. For more, click here.
TOLEDO, OH
richlandsource.com

Too much punch: Archbold knocks out Sherwood Fairview

Archbold dumped Sherwood Fairview 49-34 on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Archbold and Sherwood Fairview squared off with December 21, 2021 at Archbold High School last season. For more, click here.
ARCHBOLD, OH
richlandsource.com

Swanton survives taut tilt with Stryker

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Swanton didn't mind, dispatching Stryker 47-42 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Swanton drew first blood by forging a 10-6 margin over Stryker after the first quarter.
SWANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Bradford ends the party for Arcanum Franklin Monroe

Bradford stretched out and finally snapped Arcanum Franklin Monroe to earn a 53-37 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Bradford and Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off on December 21, 2021 at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High School. For a full recap, click here.
BRADFORD, OH
richlandsource.com

Urbana rides the rough off South Charleston Southeastern

Urbana collected a solid win over South Charleston Southeastern in a 63-52 verdict on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 9, South Charleston Southeastern faced off against Springfield Catholic Central and Urbana took on Dayton Carroll on December 13 at Urbana High School. Click here for a recap.
URBANA, OH
richlandsource.com

Casstown Miami East dismantles De Graff Riverside

Casstown Miami East's river of points eventually washed away De Graff Riverside in an 84-51 cavalcade in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 20. The last time Casstown Miami East and De Graff Riverside played in a 64-53 game on February 1, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
CASSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Storm warning: Ottawa-Glandorf rains down on Tipp City Bethel

Ottawa-Glandorf showed it had the juice to douse Tipp City Bethel in a points barrage during a 60-30 win at Ottawa-Glandorf High on December 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on December 10, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Toledo Christian and Tipp City Bethel took on...
TIPP CITY, OH
richlandsource.com

Razor thin: Fremont Ross earns tough verdict over Napoleon

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Fremont Ross nipped Napoleon 41-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 19. In recent action on December 12, Fremont Ross faced off against Findlay and Napoleon took on Bryan on December 13 at Bryan High School. For a full recap, click here.
NAPOLEON, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield survives taut tilt with Rossford

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Mansfield didn't mind, dispatching Rossford 56-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Mansfield moved in front of Rossford 19-16 to begin the second quarter.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Van Wert flies high over Delphos St. John's

Van Wert dominated from start to finish in an imposing 57-32 win over Delphos St. John's in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 19. The last time Delphos St. John's and Van Wert played in a 45-43 game on December 21, 2020. For a full recap, click here.
VAN WERT, OH
richlandsource.com

Glen E. Shifley, Sr.

Glen Eugene Shifley, Sr., 87, of Galion passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Magnolia Terrace assisted living after a long battle with Parkinsons and Dementia with his sons by his side. Glen was born in Chatfield on April 12, 1935, to the late Earl and Bertha (Klahn) Shifley....
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event Dec, 28

GALION – The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce,...
GALION, OH

