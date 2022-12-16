Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
floridahsfootball.com
State Championship All-Tournament Team – Fort Lauderdale Edition
EDITOR’S NOTE: We incorrectly listed the school for Christian De Villers. It has been corrected to reflect the correct school of Columbus. We apologize for the error. With the second and final weekend of the 2022 FHSAA State Championships wrapped, we had a lot of athletes turn in great performances on the field and made their names heard loudly. Here is a look at our second weekend State Championship All-Tournament Team in the five games played in the FHSAA State Championships in Fort Lauderdale.
Early Signing Period tracker: Where have Broward, Palm Beach counties’ senior football standouts signed?
This file will be updated frequently: Player, High school, Pos., Signed? Giovanni Adopte, Avant-Garde, WR/DB, Gardner-Webb Jesse Anderson, Cardinal Gibbons, WR, Pittsburgh Jashon Benjamin, Pahokee, RB, Rutgers Damari Brown, American Heritage CB, Miami Jayvant Brown, St. Thomas Aquinas, OLB, Kentucky Justin Coles, St. Thomas Aquinas, LB, Navy Steven Curtis, Cardinal Newman, ATH, Illinois State ...
Miami Lands American Heritage RB Mark Fletcher
Miami Hurricanes gain Mark Fletcher’s commitment.
shsthetribe.com
Athlete Profile: Leah Fleurinor
Leah Fleurinor is the producer manager for our newspaper, The Tribe. This is her second year at Santaluces High School and she is already captain of the cross-country and track teams. Her goal for the track season is to beat her personal record and continue to have good sportsmanship throughout the season.
Mayor: Boca Raton Bowl To Show Millions Why City Is A Great Place To Live
The Ninth Annual Boca Raton Bowl is being played at FAU's football stadium Tuesday night between the University of Toledo and Liberty University and it will air live on ESPN..
Florida woman wins $5M top lottery prize
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was the latest jackpot winner to claim a top prize from the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Maria Pagan, 69, of Hollywood, chose to receive her $5 million top prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698. According to the Florida Lottery, Pagan […]
Lou Cimaglia, Beloved Veteran and Former City Commissioner Passes Away at 84
Lou Cimaglia, a beloved veteran, former commissioner, and vice mayor for the City of Coral Springs passed away early Monday at 84. Born in Providence, Rhode Island, Cimaglia moved to Florida in his youth and settled in Coral Springs in 1992. He was a licensed real estate broker and a long-time city resident.
Palm Beach County's newest high school announces its mascot. And the winner is ...
When Dr. Joaquín García High School's athletes hit the field, track or diamond next year, they'll be announced to the world as the Bulldogs. The school, which opens in August off Lyons Road in the Lake Worth area, announced Thursday that its official mascot will be a fierce looking white bulldog. ...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Wynwood’s Salty Donut store in West Palm Seaside presents Latin meals specials
In addition to the decadent, Instagram-ready donuts on display at West Palm Beach’s new Salty Donut shop, you can now get flan wrapped in a pastelito pocket and a Cold Brew Con Leche, a rich blend of coffee, sweetened condensed milk and evaporated milk . Those specials, which are...
beckersdental.com
Florida Atlantic University to establish dental school: 6 things to know
Boca Raton-based Florida Atlantic University announced plans to open a dental school by 2025. 1. During its inaugural year, the College of Dentistry will admit 45 students. It will then admit 90 students each year to reach a total enrollment of 350 students. 2. The school will offer a Doctorate...
I-95 Closes In Boca Raton Tonight, Then Again Tuesday Night
Overnight Traffic Trouble. Plan Now. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The first of two major planned traffic headaches is set for tonight as the Florida Department of Transportation closes I-95 northbound in Boca Raton. The closure will be repeated Tuesday night into Wednesday. As […]
Lockdowns lifted at 2 schools in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities have lifted lockdowns at two Broward County public schools that were imposed while police searched for a wanted suspect in the area.According to officials, the two schools in Davie -- Indian Ridge Middle School and Fox Trail Elementary School -- had implemented the lockdown before 4 p.m.Indian Ridge Middle School, located at 1355 S. Nob Hill Road, went to secure lockdown status, the spokesperson said.That means students and faculty are prohibited from leaving the campus but can move freely on school grounds. Officials did not provide details about the lockdown at Indian Ridge.Davie police said they were actively investigating "an incident" in the area of Fox Trail Elementary, located at 1250 S. Nob Hill Road.Those on campus were told to remain where they were while police searched for the suspect. Others outside school grounds had been urged to avoid the area.Officials have not disclosed details about the incident that led to the search for the suspect.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 14-year-old girl in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Lanna Barretto was last seen along the 4000 block of Eastridge Drive at around 4 a.m., Saturday. She was last seen wearing red shorts and...
‘It’s right out of Miami Vice’: A prisoner’s yacht is demolished off Pompano Beach
This year’s late-season hurricanes washed ashore many relics and curiosities across Florida, some of which are still being dealt with more than a month later. In recent weeks, a wooden ship dating to the 1800s was unearthed off Daytona Beach Shores. A large yellow and red buoy surfaced near Fort Pierce. A trunk from the 1930s was found off St. Augustine. And most recently, beachgoers gawked at ...
luxury-houses.net
Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience
5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
floridaing.com
The Wellington Mall Florida Shopping Frenzy
Wellington Mall Florida is a shopping paradise for locals and tourists alike! With over 200 stores, there is something for everyone to enjoy. From the latest fashion trends to the hottest electronics, Wellington Mall Florida has it all. Any time of year, visitors can find great deals on clothing, shoes, jewelry, and more.
South Florida attorney is 100 and still practicing law
MIAMI -- At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio was just becoming a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes was become more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal scarred Warren Harding was president.In 1922, Jay Simons was born, and would later embark on a legal career that would span decades and continue into 2022.Even though he's a centenarian, Simons said he has no plans to hang up his legal filings."I like what I do," he said. "I love what I do."At 100 years old...
cbs12.com
Swimmer drowns in Juno Beach, deputies say
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a swimmer was rescued in Juno Beach the sheriff's office said he succumbed to his injuries. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, Ocean Rescue Lifeguards contacted the department for assistance after reports of one or more swimmers in distress between Juno Beach Park and Loggerhead Beach.
WSVN-TV
Superintendent Vickie Cartwright speaks out following Broward teacher assistant arrest
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Superintendent Vickie Cartwright spoke out on the allegations against the paraprofessional at West Broward High School. On Tuesday, 53-year-old John Harrison Smith was arrested after being accused of molesting two disabled teens. He has been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation and lewd conduct. Cartwright...
POLICE: Boca Raton Woman Falls Asleep Driving Car, Facing DUI Charge
Elizabeth Toscanini Allegedly Parked Running Car IN Intersection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman allegedly parked her running car in the middle of the intersection of Camino Real and NW 12th Avenue, then fell asleep. She was surprised, according to police […]
