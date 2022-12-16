Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Truckers protest parking ordinance for residential properties
Over a hundred farmers, truckers, and landscapers joined in solidarity to protest against a Palm Beach County parking ordinance that centers around large commercial vehicles on residential property.
gotowncrier.com
Acreage Residents Plan Code Enforcement Protest Dec. 19
Big-rig drivers in The Acreage have a big problem: Lots of trucks and no place to legally park them, at least according to Palm Beach County code enforcement. Fines can run to $1,000 per day, per vehicle for parking a semi at their residence. “We feel like we’re being ignored...
floridapolitics.com
Broward County watchdog details how Pompano Commissioner misused campaign funds
Findings of felony and misdemeanor mishandling of money sent to State Attorney and state Division of Elections. A Pompano Beach City Commissioner publicly apologized earlier this year after video showed her mistreating a Fort Lauderdale police officer. Now she may have more explaining to do for “criminal” mishandling of campaign money.
Wellington project concerns small business owners
The debate over the future of an executive suite building owned by the village of Wellington has some small business owners worried.
cw34.com
Condo development in Greenacres fires property management group
GREENACRES, Fla (CBS12) — Changes may be coming for people who live at a condominium community in Greenacres where one of the buildings lost electricity for two weeks recently. The condo board at Lakeview Gardens Condominiums has replaced their property management company. Starting January 1, a new property management...
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seaside opens new advanced to deal with homelessness
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach is boasting its strides in homeless prevention as a new supportive housing complex opens. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to mark the grand opening of “The Village” on Thirteenth Street near Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
WARNING: AT&T SALES REPS FOLLOWING TECHS INTO GATED COMMUNITIES
PBSO: NEVER LET ANY SERVICE WORKER IN YOUR HOUSE, ON PROPERTY IF YOU ARE NOT COMFORTABLE. AT&T Corporate Confirms Practice In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach. Sales Rep Poses As Assistant, Has Nothing To Do With Technician. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) […]
cw34.com
Former chief sues city of Riviera Beach, city manager over public records
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nathan Osgood, the former police chief of Riviera Beach is suing the city and city manager Jonathan Evans. The lawsuit claims the city and Evans violated public record laws. According to the lawsuit, Osgood claims Evans and the city refused to provide specific records...
cw34.com
Man jailed in Martin County in $100,000 construction site theft
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is wanted and a second is behind bars in Martin County in connection to a construction site theft in Northeast Florida. The Baker County Sheriff's Office said, early in the morning of Dec. 12, two men stole over $100,000 worth of equipment from a new hotel construction site in Macclenny, which is about 30 miles west of Jacksonville. The items included some heavy equipment, such as a trailer and generator, along with numerous tools.
Expect Smoke Smell In South Palm Beach County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A prescribed burn in north Broward County is likely to create the smell of smoke in south Palm beach County. The Broward County Parks Department issued this advisory Monday afternoon: Broward County Parks and Recreation Division, along with the […]
Jupiter woman nearly loses thousands in scam, but recognizes red flags
Just days before the holiday weekend, a Palm Beach County woman almost had her Christmas ruined. It was certainly a close call for Judith Flynn.
floridapolitics.com
Claims bill would clear $296K to survivor of 2010 mass shooting in Riviera Beach
‘The (Department of Children and Families) clearly was not doing its job in an effective manner, which led to this tragedy.’. More than a decade after a state investigator’s negligence failed to prevent a mass shooting in Palm Beach County that left six dead, the father of one of the survivors is on track to collect more than $296,000 on his son’s behalf.
Carscoops
Florida HOA Tells Owner Rivian R1T Can’t Be Parked Outside
A Floridian homeowners association doesn’t want one of its members to park their new all-electric Rivain R1T outside. The rule dates back to the 1980s and has the truck owner digging in for a battle. Precedent indicates that the Rivian might end up getting to stay on the street and the HOA might be in for a surprise.
One-time West Palm candidate sentenced to prison for $800K CARES Act loan fraud
WEST PALM BEACH — A former West Palm Beach city commission candidate with ties to Gov. Ron DeSantis will spend the next three years in prison for defrauding federal small-business loan programs out of more than $800,000. Sean Pierre Jackson, 33, submitted phony IRS tax forms to spur banks...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Tortoise Properties Secures $88+ Million Development Mortgage for its Latest Residential/Retail Improvement in West Palm Seashore; Begins Web site Prep on CLASS A+ Luxurious Residence Towers
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tortoise Properties, LLC, a privately held commercial and residential company headquartered in Palm Beach County, secured an $88,530 million construction loan and will begin building its newest mixed-use residential development in downtown West Palm Beach. Lending was provided by Acore Capital for the development of two eight-story towers on 2.5 acres at 740 and 840 North Dixie Highway that will be connected by a floor-to-ceiling glass skybridge suspended over Eucalyptus Street. The Class-A luxury apartment community will feature 264 studio, one and two-bedroom residences with 3,400+ square feet of retail frontage on Dixie Highway and 371 parking spaces.
Have You Seen John Clendaniel? He Was In Jail, Now He’s Missing In Palm Beach County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for John Clendaniel. He was last seen on November 19th when he was released from the Palm Beach County Jail. John, according to PBSO, suffers from mental health issues and […]
WPBF News 25
'She genuinely loved the students and staff': Okeechobee County deputies honor school resource officer who died from cancer
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is mourning student resource officer Sgt. Cari Arnold, who died Monday morning from cancer. Arnold had been with the sheriff’s office for 20 years. Previous coverage: Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office rallies to support deputy with cancer. "We wake this morning...
iheart.com
56 Arrested In Undercover Drug Sweep In Palm Beach County
Authorities in Palm Beach County are sharing details about a seven-month long investigation that has culminated in the arrests of nearly sixty people. The undercover drug sweep labeled "Operation Time Capsule" targeted street-level drug dealers. The investigation was headed up by the Riviera Beach Police Department, which had the help...
Man found floating in ocean off Juno Beach, later dies at hospital
The death of a man who was found floating face down in the ocean off Juno Beach on Tuesday is under investigation, deputies said.
PBSO makes 2 arrests in complex real estate crime spree
Two people are facing felony charges after stealing brand-new appliances from real estate properties all over the county and then trying to sell them for a profit, deputies said.
