ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loxahatchee Groves, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gotowncrier.com

Acreage Residents Plan Code Enforcement Protest Dec. 19

Big-rig drivers in The Acreage have a big problem: Lots of trucks and no place to legally park them, at least according to Palm Beach County code enforcement. Fines can run to $1,000 per day, per vehicle for parking a semi at their residence. “We feel like we’re being ignored...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Condo development in Greenacres fires property management group

GREENACRES, Fla (CBS12) — Changes may be coming for people who live at a condominium community in Greenacres where one of the buildings lost electricity for two weeks recently. The condo board at Lakeview Gardens Condominiums has replaced their property management company. Starting January 1, a new property management...
GREENACRES, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seaside opens new advanced to deal with homelessness

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach is boasting its strides in homeless prevention as a new supportive housing complex opens. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to mark the grand opening of “The Village” on Thirteenth Street near Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WARNING: AT&T SALES REPS FOLLOWING TECHS INTO GATED COMMUNITIES

PBSO: NEVER LET ANY SERVICE WORKER IN YOUR HOUSE, ON PROPERTY IF YOU ARE NOT COMFORTABLE. AT&T Corporate Confirms Practice In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach. Sales Rep Poses As Assistant, Has Nothing To Do With Technician. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Man jailed in Martin County in $100,000 construction site theft

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is wanted and a second is behind bars in Martin County in connection to a construction site theft in Northeast Florida. The Baker County Sheriff's Office said, early in the morning of Dec. 12, two men stole over $100,000 worth of equipment from a new hotel construction site in Macclenny, which is about 30 miles west of Jacksonville. The items included some heavy equipment, such as a trailer and generator, along with numerous tools.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Expect Smoke Smell In South Palm Beach County

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A prescribed burn in north Broward County is likely to create the smell of smoke in south Palm beach County. The Broward County Parks Department issued this advisory Monday afternoon: Broward County Parks and Recreation Division, along with the […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Claims bill would clear $296K to survivor of 2010 mass shooting in Riviera Beach

‘The (Department of Children and Families) clearly was not doing its job in an effective manner, which led to this tragedy.’. More than a decade after a state investigator’s negligence failed to prevent a mass shooting in Palm Beach County that left six dead, the father of one of the survivors is on track to collect more than $296,000 on his son’s behalf.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Carscoops

Florida HOA Tells Owner Rivian R1T Can’t Be Parked Outside

A Floridian homeowners association doesn’t want one of its members to park their new all-electric Rivain R1T outside. The rule dates back to the 1980s and has the truck owner digging in for a battle. Precedent indicates that the Rivian might end up getting to stay on the street and the HOA might be in for a surprise.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

Tortoise Properties Secures $88+ Million Development Mortgage for its Latest Residential/Retail Improvement in West Palm Seashore; Begins Web site Prep on CLASS A+ Luxurious Residence Towers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tortoise Properties, LLC, a privately held commercial and residential company headquartered in Palm Beach County, secured an $88,530 million construction loan and will begin building its newest mixed-use residential development in downtown West Palm Beach. Lending was provided by Acore Capital for the development of two eight-story towers on 2.5 acres at 740 and 840 North Dixie Highway that will be connected by a floor-to-ceiling glass skybridge suspended over Eucalyptus Street. The Class-A luxury apartment community will feature 264 studio, one and two-bedroom residences with 3,400+ square feet of retail frontage on Dixie Highway and 371 parking spaces.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

'She genuinely loved the students and staff': Okeechobee County deputies honor school resource officer who died from cancer

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is mourning student resource officer Sgt. Cari Arnold, who died Monday morning from cancer. Arnold had been with the sheriff’s office for 20 years. Previous coverage: Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office rallies to support deputy with cancer. "We wake this morning...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

56 Arrested In Undercover Drug Sweep In Palm Beach County

Authorities in Palm Beach County are sharing details about a seven-month long investigation that has culminated in the arrests of nearly sixty people. The undercover drug sweep labeled "Operation Time Capsule" targeted street-level drug dealers. The investigation was headed up by the Riviera Beach Police Department, which had the help...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy