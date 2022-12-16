Read full article on original website
I Hope Snowplows Clear Busy Section of Duluth’s Maple Grove Road Ignored In Last Storm
The first blizzard the Duluth area experienced last week now looks like it will be just one of two winter storms we'll get this month. On Monday, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for the area, which stated 'blizzard conditions' and power outages were again possible. It...
Widespread Power Outages Likely In Duluth & Superior With Christmas Week Blizzard
There's a big difference between wanting a white Christmas and getting what we got last week. We saw over 20 inches of snow in some places. Ice was falling from bridges, destroying windshields. Heavy winds and heavy wet snow also caused a lot of trees to go down and break power lines, leaving thousands of people without power. Some of them for several days.
Winter Storm Watch: NWS Duluth Says Blizzard Conditions, Power Outages Possible Again This Week
Another winter storm is appears to be targeting the Northland this week and, according to the National Weather Service, there is once again the potential for some areas to see over 12 inches of snowfall. The National Weather service notes that this new storm will bring strong winds gusting up...
Lift Bridge Gives Hazard Warning To Christmas Boat Leaving Duluth
It's amazing to see how many views the Duluth Harbor Cam gets on their videos of ships arriving and departing Duluth. This video was just posted, and it already has nearly 8,000 views at the time of this article. Recently, the vessel Philip R. Clark departed Duluth and traveled under...
Bentleyville Set To Reopen Friday in Duluth + Time Is Running Out To Visit This Season
Bentleyville was among the many things impacted by the big two-day winter storm that targeted the Northland this week. The tremendous amount of wet, heavy snow and strong winds forced the popular holiday attraction to close on both Wednesday and Thursday. Because of the size of the mess the storm...
Minnesotans React To December Winter Storm 2022
Looks like we may get a white Christmas after all this year. Minnesota was heavily impacted the past few days by a winter storm that brought heavy and wet snow. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
WLSSD To Seek State Funding For Duluth Clarifier Renovation
You've seen them - even if you don't have an immediate idea of what they do. The tall, white "domes" that reside alongside of I-35 in Duluth, on the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District's campus. They're clarifiers and the hold and process millions of gallons of wastewater at the treatment...
Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December
There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
DECC Announces 2023 Cider North Event
Here's a way to get through the long and brutal winters of the Northland: a fun event highlighting one of our favorite brews! The DECC just announced a 2023 event highlighting some of the best ciders in the state. Earlier this month, the DECC announced that 'The Price Is Right...
Super One Foods Pledges $50K Match For Duluth Area Salvation Army Now Through Christmas Eve
You see them every time you go into the store; the familiar Salvation Army red kettles are commonplace around the Twin Ports area this time of year. The donation drive represents the "organization's largest and most important fundraising effort of the year". And now - thanks to a Northland business...
Douglas County Explores Selling Carbon Credits To Generate Income
A forty year commitment to "business as usual" could prove to generate millions of dollars for Douglas County. Those funds would directly hit the bottom line to offset the cost of operations - and could potentially translate into a reduction of the burden on taxpayers. At their December 15 meeting,...
Hammond Avenue Reconstruction Project In Superior Hits A Roadblock
The announcement that the City of Superior was going to reconstruct Hammond Avenue brought rave reviews from daily drivers this past summer. The two-part project was expected to be completed during the summers of 2023 and 2024. Those plans, though are now on hold - at least for the time...
