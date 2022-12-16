ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Minnesotans React To December Winter Storm 2022

Looks like we may get a white Christmas after all this year. Minnesota was heavily impacted the past few days by a winter storm that brought heavy and wet snow. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
MINNESOTA STATE
WLSSD To Seek State Funding For Duluth Clarifier Renovation

You've seen them - even if you don't have an immediate idea of what they do. The tall, white "domes" that reside alongside of I-35 in Duluth, on the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District's campus. They're clarifiers and the hold and process millions of gallons of wastewater at the treatment...
DULUTH, MN
Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December

There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
SUPERIOR, WI
DECC Announces 2023 Cider North Event

Here's a way to get through the long and brutal winters of the Northland: a fun event highlighting one of our favorite brews! The DECC just announced a 2023 event highlighting some of the best ciders in the state. Earlier this month, the DECC announced that 'The Price Is Right...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota.

