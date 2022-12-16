Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Broward School Aide Accused of Inappropriately Touching Special Needs Students
An aide at a high school in Pembroke Pines was arrested Tuesday for allegedly inappropriately touching two students with special needs under his supervision. John Harrison Smith, 53, was charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under the age of 16, two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct and two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct by an authority figure, Pembroke Pines Police officials said.
Lockdowns lifted at 2 schools in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities have lifted lockdowns at two Broward County public schools that were imposed while police searched for a wanted suspect in the area.According to officials, the two schools in Davie -- Indian Ridge Middle School and Fox Trail Elementary School -- had implemented the lockdown before 4 p.m.Indian Ridge Middle School, located at 1355 S. Nob Hill Road, went to secure lockdown status, the spokesperson said.That means students and faculty are prohibited from leaving the campus but can move freely on school grounds. Officials did not provide details about the lockdown at Indian Ridge.Davie police said they were actively investigating "an incident" in the area of Fox Trail Elementary, located at 1250 S. Nob Hill Road.Those on campus were told to remain where they were while police searched for the suspect. Others outside school grounds had been urged to avoid the area.Officials have not disclosed details about the incident that led to the search for the suspect.
Pahokee shelter renamed 'Melissa's Place' in honor of commissioner
PAHOKEE ― As a Palm Beach County commissioner, Melissa McKinlay was the force behind pushing the county to renovate a foreclosed, mold-infested senior living facility to turn it into an emergency COVID-19 center. In the two years since it opened, the space has become a shelter for the area's homeless. Now, along with...
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seaside opens new advanced to deal with homelessness
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach is boasting its strides in homeless prevention as a new supportive housing complex opens. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to mark the grand opening of “The Village” on Thirteenth Street near Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
floridapolitics.com
Claims bill would clear $296K to survivor of 2010 mass shooting in Riviera Beach
‘The (Department of Children and Families) clearly was not doing its job in an effective manner, which led to this tragedy.’. More than a decade after a state investigator’s negligence failed to prevent a mass shooting in Palm Beach County that left six dead, the father of one of the survivors is on track to collect more than $296,000 on his son’s behalf.
What’s open on Christmas Day? South Florida has lots to do on Dec. 25
In this lively, energetic region we live in, Christmas Day comes with a jolt: It gets real quiet. The vast majority of businesses are closed, and the roads are near empty. It seems like there’s nowhere to go and nothing to do. But there’s actually a world of open South Florida attractions, restaurants and parks for those who want to get out of the house on Dec. 25. The weather is expected to ...
One-time West Palm candidate sentenced to prison for $800K CARES Act loan fraud
WEST PALM BEACH — A former West Palm Beach city commission candidate with ties to Gov. Ron DeSantis will spend the next three years in prison for defrauding federal small-business loan programs out of more than $800,000. Sean Pierre Jackson, 33, submitted phony IRS tax forms to spur banks...
WARNING: AT&T SALES REPS FOLLOWING TECHS INTO GATED COMMUNITIES
PBSO: NEVER LET ANY SERVICE WORKER IN YOUR HOUSE, ON PROPERTY IF YOU ARE NOT COMFORTABLE. AT&T Corporate Confirms Practice In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach. Sales Rep Poses As Assistant, Has Nothing To Do With Technician. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) […]
floridapolitics.com
Broward County watchdog details how Pompano Commissioner misused campaign funds
Findings of felony and misdemeanor mishandling of money sent to State Attorney and state Division of Elections. A Pompano Beach City Commissioner publicly apologized earlier this year after video showed her mistreating a Fort Lauderdale police officer. Now she may have more explaining to do for “criminal” mishandling of campaign money.
secretmiami.com
West Palm Beach’s Holiday Lights Have Been Named Among The Top 5 Nationwide
The votes are in. West Palm Beach’s holiday lights celebration, Holiday in Paradise, is one of the country’s best public holiday lights displays according to USA Today. On the list for a second year in a row, it’s part of the outlet’s annual 10Best “Best Public Holiday Lights Display” which is voted on first by a panel of experts to pick the initial nominees and then determined by a popular vote of readers. The holiday attraction ranked at #4 on this year’s list:
Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut
A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
luxury-houses.net
Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience
5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
Best restaurants, places to eat on Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach
Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach is evolving from its industrial roots to include high-end designers and antique dealers that are open to the public for shopping. While the changes to a more retail-oriented street are still in their infancy, there are a few places on Georgia Avenue to grab a bite to eat during a long day perusing estate sales at Kofski's and James & Jeffrey Antiques, choosing wallpaper at Meg Braff's new store and buying 18th Century European furnishings and garden planters at Authentic Provence.
Ex-FAU Student To Spend 24 Years In Federal Prison
Shawn Outler Produced Illegal Material Involving Teen Girl. Burning. Carving Cutting. FBI, Florida Atlantic University Police Credited With Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A former Florida Atlantic University student will spend 24 years in federal prison, then another 25 years under supervised release. […]
Jupiter woman nearly loses thousands in scam, but recognizes red flags
Just days before the holiday weekend, a Palm Beach County woman almost had her Christmas ruined. It was certainly a close call for Judith Flynn.
cbs12.com
Swimmer drowns in Juno Beach, deputies say
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a swimmer was rescued in Juno Beach the sheriff's office said he succumbed to his injuries. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, Ocean Rescue Lifeguards contacted the department for assistance after reports of one or more swimmers in distress between Juno Beach Park and Loggerhead Beach.
Man found floating in ocean off Juno Beach, later dies at hospital
The death of a man who was found floating face down in the ocean off Juno Beach on Tuesday is under investigation, deputies said.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
MOBILE ECMO SAVED THE LIFE OF A PORT ST. LUCIE WOMAN WHO NOW FIGHTS TO RECLAIM WHAT SHE ONCE HAD
December 20. 2022 – Melissa Stagg no longer takes for granted what comes naturally to most people. Walking, bathing herself, and living a life without potent medications are all recent milestones, ones the Port St. Lucie woman doctors call a “medical unicorn” couldn’t have imagined just six months earlier.
WPBF News 25
Lantana mother desperately searching for missing teenage son
LANTANA, Fla. — Elluvia Francisco smiled when she was asked about her son, 17-year-old Manny Castaneda. “We’re just very close,” she said. “People would think we’re siblings.”. Francisco went on to describe Castaneda as “a great kid with a good heart.”. And right now,...
Predator Moves After Police Release Address In South Palm Beach County
Status Now “Transient” In Boynton Beach. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A registered sexual predator has moved, just days after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released his address to the public. PBSO was complying with Florida statutes when the routine address disclosure was […]
