Royal Palm Beach, FL

NBC Miami

Broward School Aide Accused of Inappropriately Touching Special Needs Students

An aide at a high school in Pembroke Pines was arrested Tuesday for allegedly inappropriately touching two students with special needs under his supervision. John Harrison Smith, 53, was charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under the age of 16, two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct and two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct by an authority figure, Pembroke Pines Police officials said.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Miami

Lockdowns lifted at 2 schools in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities have lifted lockdowns at two Broward County public schools that were imposed while police searched for a wanted suspect in the area.According to officials, the two schools in Davie -- Indian Ridge Middle School and Fox Trail Elementary School -- had implemented the lockdown before 4 p.m.Indian Ridge Middle School, located at 1355 S. Nob Hill Road, went to secure lockdown status, the spokesperson said.That means students and faculty are prohibited from leaving the campus but can move freely on school grounds. Officials did not provide details about the lockdown at Indian Ridge.Davie police said they were actively investigating "an incident" in the area of Fox Trail Elementary, located at 1250 S. Nob Hill Road.Those on campus were told to remain where they were while police searched for the suspect. Others outside school grounds had been urged to avoid the area.Officials have not disclosed details about the incident that led to the search for the suspect.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seaside opens new advanced to deal with homelessness

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach is boasting its strides in homeless prevention as a new supportive housing complex opens. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to mark the grand opening of “The Village” on Thirteenth Street near Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Claims bill would clear $296K to survivor of 2010 mass shooting in Riviera Beach

‘The (Department of Children and Families) clearly was not doing its job in an effective manner, which led to this tragedy.’. More than a decade after a state investigator’s negligence failed to prevent a mass shooting in Palm Beach County that left six dead, the father of one of the survivors is on track to collect more than $296,000 on his son’s behalf.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s open on Christmas Day? South Florida has lots to do on Dec. 25

In this lively, energetic region we live in, Christmas Day comes with a jolt: It gets real quiet. The vast majority of businesses are closed, and the roads are near empty. It seems like there’s nowhere to go and nothing to do. But there’s actually a world of open South Florida attractions, restaurants and parks for those who want to get out of the house on Dec. 25. The weather is expected to ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WARNING: AT&T SALES REPS FOLLOWING TECHS INTO GATED COMMUNITIES

PBSO: NEVER LET ANY SERVICE WORKER IN YOUR HOUSE, ON PROPERTY IF YOU ARE NOT COMFORTABLE. AT&T Corporate Confirms Practice In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach. Sales Rep Poses As Assistant, Has Nothing To Do With Technician. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) […]
BOCA RATON, FL
secretmiami.com

West Palm Beach’s Holiday Lights Have Been Named Among The Top 5 Nationwide

The votes are in. West Palm Beach’s holiday lights celebration, Holiday in Paradise, is one of the country’s best public holiday lights displays according to USA Today. On the list for a second year in a row, it’s part of the outlet’s annual 10Best “Best Public Holiday Lights Display” which is voted on first by a panel of experts to pick the initial nominees and then determined by a popular vote of readers. The holiday attraction ranked at #4 on this year’s list:
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut

A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
luxury-houses.net

Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience

5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Best restaurants, places to eat on Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach

Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach is evolving from its industrial roots to include high-end designers and antique dealers that are open to the public for shopping. While the changes to a more retail-oriented street are still in their infancy, there are a few places on Georgia Avenue to grab a bite to eat during a long day perusing estate sales at Kofski's and James & Jeffrey Antiques, choosing wallpaper at Meg Braff's new store and buying 18th Century European furnishings and garden planters at Authentic Provence.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Ex-FAU Student To Spend 24 Years In Federal Prison

Shawn Outler Produced Illegal Material Involving Teen Girl. Burning. Carving Cutting. FBI, Florida Atlantic University Police Credited With Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A former Florida Atlantic University student will spend 24 years in federal prison, then another 25 years under supervised release. […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Swimmer drowns in Juno Beach, deputies say

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a swimmer was rescued in Juno Beach the sheriff's office said he succumbed to his injuries. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, Ocean Rescue Lifeguards contacted the department for assistance after reports of one or more swimmers in distress between Juno Beach Park and Loggerhead Beach.
JUNO BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Lantana mother desperately searching for missing teenage son

LANTANA, Fla. — Elluvia Francisco smiled when she was asked about her son, 17-year-old Manny Castaneda. “We’re just very close,” she said. “People would think we’re siblings.”. Francisco went on to describe Castaneda as “a great kid with a good heart.”. And right now,...
LANTANA, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Predator Moves After Police Release Address In South Palm Beach County

Status Now “Transient” In Boynton Beach. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A registered sexual predator has moved, just days after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released his address to the public. PBSO was complying with Florida statutes when the routine address disclosure was […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

