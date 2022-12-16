Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Related
Early Signing Period tracker: Where have Broward, Palm Beach counties’ senior football standouts signed?
This file will be updated frequently: Player, High school, Pos., Signed? Giovanni Adopte, Avant-Garde, WR/DB, Gardner-Webb Jesse Anderson, Cardinal Gibbons, WR, Pittsburgh Jashon Benjamin, Pahokee, RB, Rutgers Damari Brown, American Heritage CB, Miami Jayvant Brown, St. Thomas Aquinas, OLB, Kentucky Justin Coles, St. Thomas Aquinas, LB, Navy Steven Curtis, Cardinal Newman, ATH, Illinois State ...
Mayor: Boca Raton Bowl To Show Millions Why City Is A Great Place To Live
The Ninth Annual Boca Raton Bowl is being played at FAU's football stadium Tuesday night between the University of Toledo and Liberty University and it will air live on ESPN..
Miami Lands American Heritage RB Mark Fletcher
Miami Hurricanes gain Mark Fletcher’s commitment.
Palm Beach County's newest high school announces its mascot. And the winner is ...
When Dr. Joaquín García High School's athletes hit the field, track or diamond next year, they'll be announced to the world as the Bulldogs. The school, which opens in August off Lyons Road in the Lake Worth area, announced Thursday that its official mascot will be a fierce looking white bulldog. ...
Florida woman wins $5M top lottery prize
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was the latest jackpot winner to claim a top prize from the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Maria Pagan, 69, of Hollywood, chose to receive her $5 million top prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698. According to the Florida Lottery, Pagan […]
secretmiami.com
West Palm Beach’s Holiday Lights Have Been Named Among The Top 5 Nationwide
The votes are in. West Palm Beach’s holiday lights celebration, Holiday in Paradise, is one of the country’s best public holiday lights displays according to USA Today. On the list for a second year in a row, it’s part of the outlet’s annual 10Best “Best Public Holiday Lights Display” which is voted on first by a panel of experts to pick the initial nominees and then determined by a popular vote of readers. The holiday attraction ranked at #4 on this year’s list:
shsthetribe.com
Athlete Profile: Leah Fleurinor
Leah Fleurinor is the producer manager for our newspaper, The Tribe. This is her second year at Santaluces High School and she is already captain of the cross-country and track teams. Her goal for the track season is to beat her personal record and continue to have good sportsmanship throughout the season.
What’s open on Christmas Day? South Florida has lots to do on Dec. 25
In this lively, energetic region we live in, Christmas Day comes with a jolt: It gets real quiet. The vast majority of businesses are closed, and the roads are near empty. It seems like there’s nowhere to go and nothing to do. But there’s actually a world of open South Florida attractions, restaurants and parks for those who want to get out of the house on Dec. 25. The weather is expected to ...
Best restaurants, places to eat on Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach
Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach is evolving from its industrial roots to include high-end designers and antique dealers that are open to the public for shopping. While the changes to a more retail-oriented street are still in their infancy, there are a few places on Georgia Avenue to grab a bite to eat during a long day perusing estate sales at Kofski's and James & Jeffrey Antiques, choosing wallpaper at Meg Braff's new store and buying 18th Century European furnishings and garden planters at Authentic Provence.
‘It’s right out of Miami Vice’: A prisoner’s yacht is demolished off Pompano Beach
This year’s late-season hurricanes washed ashore many relics and curiosities across Florida, some of which are still being dealt with more than a month later. In recent weeks, a wooden ship dating to the 1800s was unearthed off Daytona Beach Shores. A large yellow and red buoy surfaced near Fort Pierce. A trunk from the 1930s was found off St. Augustine. And most recently, beachgoers gawked at ...
Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut
A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
beckersdental.com
Florida Atlantic University to establish dental school: 6 things to know
Boca Raton-based Florida Atlantic University announced plans to open a dental school by 2025. 1. During its inaugural year, the College of Dentistry will admit 45 students. It will then admit 90 students each year to reach a total enrollment of 350 students. 2. The school will offer a Doctorate...
Expect Smoke Smell In South Palm Beach County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A prescribed burn in north Broward County is likely to create the smell of smoke in south Palm beach County. The Broward County Parks Department issued this advisory Monday afternoon: Broward County Parks and Recreation Division, along with the […]
I-95 Closes In Boca Raton Tonight, Then Again Tuesday Night
Overnight Traffic Trouble. Plan Now. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The first of two major planned traffic headaches is set for tonight as the Florida Department of Transportation closes I-95 northbound in Boca Raton. The closure will be repeated Tuesday night into Wednesday. As […]
WARNING: AT&T SALES REPS FOLLOWING TECHS INTO GATED COMMUNITIES
PBSO: NEVER LET ANY SERVICE WORKER IN YOUR HOUSE, ON PROPERTY IF YOU ARE NOT COMFORTABLE. AT&T Corporate Confirms Practice In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach. Sales Rep Poses As Assistant, Has Nothing To Do With Technician. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) […]
cbs12.com
Swimmer drowns in Juno Beach, deputies say
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a swimmer was rescued in Juno Beach the sheriff's office said he succumbed to his injuries. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, Ocean Rescue Lifeguards contacted the department for assistance after reports of one or more swimmers in distress between Juno Beach Park and Loggerhead Beach.
luxury-houses.net
Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience
5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
Miami New Times
Free Speech Auditing Community Shaken by Death of Miami Activist Jay Lopez
Jay Michael Lopez had been gaining a devoted following as a Miami-based free-speech activist and YouTube personality over the past year. He recorded dozens of tense interactions with cops, government clerks, and “Karens,” in which he'd challenge their understanding of his right to film in public. The 39-year-old...
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seaside brings block occasion to Tamarind Avenue neighborhood
WEST PALM BEACH — Sixty-nine-year-old Jackie Kelly peeked outside before leaving her apartment Friday evening. After seven years living on Tamarind Avenue, it’s become a habit. There’s no telling what awaits her there each day. Last year, it was the body of a teenage boy, shot to...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
MOBILE ECMO SAVED THE LIFE OF A PORT ST. LUCIE WOMAN WHO NOW FIGHTS TO RECLAIM WHAT SHE ONCE HAD
December 20. 2022 – Melissa Stagg no longer takes for granted what comes naturally to most people. Walking, bathing herself, and living a life without potent medications are all recent milestones, ones the Port St. Lucie woman doctors call a “medical unicorn” couldn’t have imagined just six months earlier.
Comments / 0