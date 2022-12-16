ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Early Signing Period tracker: Where have Broward, Palm Beach counties’ senior football standouts signed?

This file will be updated frequently: Player, High school, Pos., Signed? Giovanni Adopte, Avant-Garde, WR/DB, Gardner-Webb Jesse Anderson, Cardinal Gibbons, WR, Pittsburgh Jashon Benjamin, Pahokee, RB, Rutgers Damari Brown, American Heritage CB, Miami Jayvant Brown, St. Thomas Aquinas, OLB, Kentucky Justin Coles, St. Thomas Aquinas, LB, Navy Steven Curtis, Cardinal Newman, ATH, Illinois State ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Florida woman wins $5M top lottery prize

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was the latest jackpot winner to claim a top prize from the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Maria Pagan, 69, of Hollywood, chose to receive her $5 million top prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698. According to the Florida Lottery, Pagan […]
FLORIDA STATE
secretmiami.com

West Palm Beach’s Holiday Lights Have Been Named Among The Top 5 Nationwide

The votes are in. West Palm Beach’s holiday lights celebration, Holiday in Paradise, is one of the country’s best public holiday lights displays according to USA Today. On the list for a second year in a row, it’s part of the outlet’s annual 10Best “Best Public Holiday Lights Display” which is voted on first by a panel of experts to pick the initial nominees and then determined by a popular vote of readers. The holiday attraction ranked at #4 on this year’s list:
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
shsthetribe.com

Athlete Profile: Leah Fleurinor

Leah Fleurinor is the producer manager for our newspaper, The Tribe. This is her second year at Santaluces High School and she is already captain of the cross-country and track teams. Her goal for the track season is to beat her personal record and continue to have good sportsmanship throughout the season.
LANTANA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s open on Christmas Day? South Florida has lots to do on Dec. 25

In this lively, energetic region we live in, Christmas Day comes with a jolt: It gets real quiet. The vast majority of businesses are closed, and the roads are near empty. It seems like there’s nowhere to go and nothing to do. But there’s actually a world of open South Florida attractions, restaurants and parks for those who want to get out of the house on Dec. 25. The weather is expected to ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Best restaurants, places to eat on Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach

Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach is evolving from its industrial roots to include high-end designers and antique dealers that are open to the public for shopping. While the changes to a more retail-oriented street are still in their infancy, there are a few places on Georgia Avenue to grab a bite to eat during a long day perusing estate sales at Kofski's and James & Jeffrey Antiques, choosing wallpaper at Meg Braff's new store and buying 18th Century European furnishings and garden planters at Authentic Provence.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s right out of Miami Vice’: A prisoner’s yacht is demolished off Pompano Beach

This year’s late-season hurricanes washed ashore many relics and curiosities across Florida, some of which are still being dealt with more than a month later. In recent weeks, a wooden ship dating to the 1800s was unearthed off Daytona Beach Shores. A large yellow and red buoy surfaced near Fort Pierce. A trunk from the 1930s was found off St. Augustine. And most recently, beachgoers gawked at ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut

A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Expect Smoke Smell In South Palm Beach County

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A prescribed burn in north Broward County is likely to create the smell of smoke in south Palm beach County. The Broward County Parks Department issued this advisory Monday afternoon: Broward County Parks and Recreation Division, along with the […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 Closes In Boca Raton Tonight, Then Again Tuesday Night

Overnight Traffic Trouble. Plan Now. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The first of two major planned traffic headaches is set for tonight as the Florida Department of Transportation closes I-95 northbound in Boca Raton. The closure will be repeated Tuesday night into Wednesday. As […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WARNING: AT&T SALES REPS FOLLOWING TECHS INTO GATED COMMUNITIES

PBSO: NEVER LET ANY SERVICE WORKER IN YOUR HOUSE, ON PROPERTY IF YOU ARE NOT COMFORTABLE. AT&T Corporate Confirms Practice In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach. Sales Rep Poses As Assistant, Has Nothing To Do With Technician. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Swimmer drowns in Juno Beach, deputies say

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a swimmer was rescued in Juno Beach the sheriff's office said he succumbed to his injuries. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, Ocean Rescue Lifeguards contacted the department for assistance after reports of one or more swimmers in distress between Juno Beach Park and Loggerhead Beach.
JUNO BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience

5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

Free Speech Auditing Community Shaken by Death of Miami Activist Jay Lopez

Jay Michael Lopez had been gaining a devoted following as a Miami-based free-speech activist and YouTube personality over the past year. He recorded dozens of tense interactions with cops, government clerks, and “Karens,” in which he'd challenge their understanding of his right to film in public. The 39-year-old...
MIAMI, FL

