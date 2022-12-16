Read full article on original website
Mayor: Boca Raton Bowl To Show Millions Why City Is A Great Place To Live
The Ninth Annual Boca Raton Bowl is being played at FAU's football stadium Tuesday night between the University of Toledo and Liberty University and it will air live on ESPN..
Pelican’s Snoballs Brings Bold Flavors and Fluffy ‘Snow’ to Coral Springs
Photos courtesy Pelican’s Snoballs of Coral Springs. Fluffy ‘snow’ and bold flavors have landed in Coral Springs this holiday season, with the arrival of a new store offering a deliciously unique spin on a traditional treat. The popular shaved ice chain Pelican’s Snoballs has over 200 locations...
Alligator found swimming in ocean near the Jupiter Inlet
JUPITER, FL– A local aerial photographer was expecting to film blacktip sharks migrating this weekend but instead found an alligator swimming in the ocean. The rare situation unfolded on Saturday…
WATCH: Alligator Spotted Swimming In The Surf Near Jupiter Inlet
An aerial photographer was hoping to catch footage of blacktip sharks on Saturday and captured this instead.
Wynwood’s Salty Donut store in West Palm Seaside presents Latin meals specials
In addition to the decadent, Instagram-ready donuts on display at West Palm Beach’s new Salty Donut shop, you can now get flan wrapped in a pastelito pocket and a Cold Brew Con Leche, a rich blend of coffee, sweetened condensed milk and evaporated milk . Those specials, which are...
Florida Atlantic University to establish dental school: 6 things to know
Boca Raton-based Florida Atlantic University announced plans to open a dental school by 2025. 1. During its inaugural year, the College of Dentistry will admit 45 students. It will then admit 90 students each year to reach a total enrollment of 350 students. 2. The school will offer a Doctorate...
Brightline Opens 2 New Train Stations In South Florida
The Boca Raton and Aventura stations make five total in South Florida, ahead of the expansion of the high-speed rail to Orlando in early 2023.
Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience
5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
Wellington project concerns small business owners
The debate over the future of an executive suite building owned by the village of Wellington has some small business owners worried.
The Wellington Mall Florida Shopping Frenzy
Wellington Mall Florida is a shopping paradise for locals and tourists alike! With over 200 stores, there is something for everyone to enjoy. From the latest fashion trends to the hottest electronics, Wellington Mall Florida has it all. Any time of year, visitors can find great deals on clothing, shoes, jewelry, and more.
Get Hooked on The Fish Joint’s Delicious Seafood at Their New Coral Springs Location
A family-owned Coconut Creek seafood restaurant has opened its doors to a second location in Coral Springs. The Fish Joint, located at 5677 Coral Ridge Drive in the real estate formally occupied by Falafel Bistro and Wine Bar, held a grand opening for its second fast-casual restaurant this past week. The cozy fast-casual location offers both indoor and outdoor seating.
The Wild Mug to Open with Coffee, Empanadas, and More in Davie
It’s a new project from the team behind Top Notch Bistro, which shuttered during the pandemic
Rain moving in Tuesday; Then much colder for Christmas weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The first half of Tuesday will be mainly dry with wake-up temps in the low to mid 60s near the coast and upper 50s inland and across northern areas. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70s. Scattered late-day showers and storms are...
Good spots to watch Boca Raton’s boat parade this weekend
About 30 boats — interspersed with a fireworks show — will wind down the Intracoastal this weekend as Boca Raton celebrates its 48th Annual Holiday Boat Parade. The parade will start from the Delray Beach/Boca Raton line, south to the Hillsboro Boulevard bridge, just around the area of Red Reef Park. Thousands of people are expected to line the route when the parade starts at 6:30 p.m. ...
Cris Martinez Named Chief Meteorologist at WPBF
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Cris Martinez has been named chief meteorologist at West Palm Beach, Fla. ABC affiliate WPBF. Martinez takes over for Mike Lyons, who...
I-95 Closes In Boca Raton Tonight, Then Again Tuesday Night
Overnight Traffic Trouble. Plan Now. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The first of two major planned traffic headaches is set for tonight as the Florida Department of Transportation closes I-95 northbound in Boca Raton. The closure will be repeated Tuesday night into Wednesday. As […]
Seminole Coconut Creek Casino Hosts Free New Year’s Eve Extravaganza
The Seminole Coconut Creek Casino is once again welcoming residents to ring in the New Year with a jam-packed night of fireworks and fun. On Saturday, December 31, from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., the Seminole Coconut Creek Casino, located at 5550 NW 40th Street, holds its annual New Year’s Eve Extravaganza, featuring live music provided by The Livestays.
Tamarac Residents, Rejoice! Cali Coffee is Bringing Its Delicious Specialty Drinks to Town
A new coffee shop is coming to Tamarac, offering drive-through and walk-up service. Cali Coffee, a growing local franchise with stores in Cooper City, Hollywood, and Pembroke Pines, got the city’s approval for the site plan for the new one-story 1,500 square feet building at 7775 W McNab Road in the former retention area of the nearby Winn-Dixie Plaza.
What’s open on Christmas Day? South Florida has lots to do on Dec. 25
In this lively, energetic region we live in, Christmas Day comes with a jolt: It gets real quiet. The vast majority of businesses are closed, and the roads are near empty. It seems like there’s nowhere to go and nothing to do. But there’s actually a world of open South Florida attractions, restaurants and parks for those who want to get out of the house on Dec. 25. The weather is expected to ...
High Speed Testing On Treasure Coast & Brightline Reveals New Station Info
A test train running at speeds of up to 79 mph continue running from Fort Pierce to Vero Beach through Saturday. Meanwhile, we now know when the Boca Raton and Aventura train stations are opening.
