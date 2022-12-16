ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon GOP state Sen. with stormy political career resigns

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Republican state senator who once led Oregon’s GOP party, and who railed against pandemic safety measures, Democratic senators and even members of his own party, has abruptly resigned as a lawmaker. And so ends, at least for now, the stormy political career of Sen. Dallas Heard, a lawmaker from rural southwest Oregon who said Thursday that his resignation is effective on Jan. 1, in the middle of his four-year term. Heard has publicly called fellow lawmakers “fools” and was once escorted from the Oregon state Senate floor for refusing to wear a mask. He said that he would have worn a mask if asked, but that he objected to being ordered to wear one. Republicans’ disappointing results in the November election may have factored into Heard’s decision, though he said that he is leaving because he wants to dedicate his time to his children.
The Oregonian

State investigation of former FTX executive’s $500,000 donation to Democratic Party of Oregon passes one-month mark

The implosion of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and arrest of its ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday has prompted questions nationally about what the developments bode for the tens of millions of dollars that Bankman-Fried and his associates poured into congressional and local elections, largely to benefit Democrats. In Oregon, elections officials...
The Oregonian

New Oregon ombuds advocates for student loan borrowers

When Lane Thompson told former boss Rebekah Bassett that she’d been hired as Oregon’s first statewide student loan ombuds, Bassett knew the job would be a natural fit. Thompson worked for Bassett for six years at the Community and Shelter Assistance Corp (CASA) of Oregon, helping people save for life goals like buying a home, starting a business or going back to school. Those goals were often stymied by clients’ student debt, and Thompson sought out training to become one of few student loan counselors in the state.
