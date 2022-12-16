Read full article on original website
Oregon GOP state Sen. with stormy political career resigns
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Republican state senator who once led Oregon’s GOP party, and who railed against pandemic safety measures, Democratic senators and even members of his own party, has abruptly resigned as a lawmaker. And so ends, at least for now, the stormy political career of Sen. Dallas Heard, a lawmaker from rural southwest Oregon who said Thursday that his resignation is effective on Jan. 1, in the middle of his four-year term. Heard has publicly called fellow lawmakers “fools” and was once escorted from the Oregon state Senate floor for refusing to wear a mask. He said that he would have worn a mask if asked, but that he objected to being ordered to wear one. Republicans’ disappointing results in the November election may have factored into Heard’s decision, though he said that he is leaving because he wants to dedicate his time to his children.
Gov. Kate Brown cleared Oregon’s death row. Courts will now decide if some convicted of heinous crimes get parole
When Gov. Kate Brown announced her decision Tuesday to commute the sentences of Oregon’s entire death row to life in prison, she said it was a moral decision to end the possibility that the state would execute 17 people convicted of horrific killings. The governor said that unlike her...
Congress was once so closely divided that Republicans lost power after the election when too many congressmen died
By the time the term began for the 72nd Congress, 14 representatives-elect had died, and Democrats won enough special elections to flip control.
Oregon DOJ moves to reimprison wrongly convicted Frank Gable
Five days before Christmas, the Oregon Department of Justice asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reimprison wrongly convicted murder suspect Frank Gable.
State investigation of former FTX executive’s $500,000 donation to Democratic Party of Oregon passes one-month mark
The implosion of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and arrest of its ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday has prompted questions nationally about what the developments bode for the tens of millions of dollars that Bankman-Fried and his associates poured into congressional and local elections, largely to benefit Democrats. In Oregon, elections officials...
New Oregon ombuds advocates for student loan borrowers
When Lane Thompson told former boss Rebekah Bassett that she’d been hired as Oregon’s first statewide student loan ombuds, Bassett knew the job would be a natural fit. Thompson worked for Bassett for six years at the Community and Shelter Assistance Corp (CASA) of Oregon, helping people save for life goals like buying a home, starting a business or going back to school. Those goals were often stymied by clients’ student debt, and Thompson sought out training to become one of few student loan counselors in the state.
