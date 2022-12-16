Read full article on original website
Related
Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently
While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
WMTW
No stamps at some post offices in Maine
Late mail delivery. Long lines at the post office. That shouldn't come as a big surprise since it is the busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service and its workers. Running out of stamps? That just doesn't sound right, but it's true -- at least in...
Here Are The Best Places to Have a Good Cry in Maine
Mental health, am I right? Crying is something us humans do from time to time to release pain. Personally, I hate it and find that I am very unhealthy with my tears. I normally compartmentalize my feelings, file them away and then boom, I'll cry for a full day. But...
Enjoy A Delicious Lunch At These Maine Restaurants For Less Than $10 Bucks
We all have to eat. But sometimes we don't have $100, $50, even $20 bucks to spend to grab a meal. The climate right now is not friendly to those of us who are forced to pinch pennies. So you'd rather have electric or heat and maybe skip a meal, right?
This Tourist Town Named the Most Family-Friendly in Maine, but Would Mainers Agree?
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to its family-friendly community and attractions. Popular website Travel Pulse released its list of the most family friendly cities in each state. The venerable Bar Harbor got the nod for Maine. This is a little of what Travel Pulse...
Here Are 8 Maine Restaurants Where You Can Enjoy Heated Igloo Dining This Winter
A great thing to do to keep you sane during the long Maine winter is to get out of the house, take a drive, and enjoy what this great state has to offer. Of course, one of the state's number one commodities is its amazing food scene. Maine has virtually...
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
A Rare, Yellow-Speckled Maine Lobster Caught is a One in 30 Million Find
Would it be a stay of execution for a lobster that looks more dressed up for Halloween than for Christmas? I know that sentence is a lot, but it will make sense. These photos were posted by Flaherty's Family Farm on social media recently. The Scarborough farm noticed a very special and very rare colored lobster in their catch. The extremely unique-looking lobster is actually spotted yellow. However, you could tell me it was orange and black, and I'd believe you. No matter the color, this is one unique crustacean.
Did You Know There’s a Chinese Drive-Thru Place in South Portland, Maine?
This is pretty cool. Chinese food is one of those foods that you crave. It's not every day, but when a craving hits - you need it! Maybe you are nursing a hangover. Chinese food is a great after-day solution to a head that doesn't feel that great. Why not drive-thru and get it?
My Maine License Plate Number Has Been in My Family For Almost 60 Years
My license plate number is not what you would see on a typical plate in Maine. It's a standard passenger car plate that has been in my family for almost 50 years. Standard Maine plates issued today use four numbers and two letters, like 1234 AB. Mine has five numbers with a dash and no letters. 33-375 is not a vanity plate, but it's a standard passenger car Maine license plate number that was originally issued in 1964 before I was born. This is the plate number given to my grandfather and it has stayed in my family ever since. You might wonder how.
Check out these Maine concerts around the holidays
PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti, a music writer with the Portland Press Herald, joined us in the 207 studio to talk about upcoming concerts around the state. SHOW: Gina Alibrio & The Red Eye Flight Crew presents a Festive Funky Holiday Hang. WHEN & WHERE: Friday, Dec. 23 at...
hotradiomaine.com
(Winners) Secret Santa Gives Away Thousands To Mainers
Hot Radio Maine’s Secret Santa spent the season putting THOUSANDS of DOLLARS in Mainers pockets. It’s been another great Secret Santa season. Thanks to everyone that participated, winners and losers, and everyone that played along at home, in the car, at work, etc. We can’t wait until next year!!
Some Parts of Maine Saw More Than Two Feet of Snow
Friday and Saturday's storm in Maine, our first real taste of winter weather this season, felt a little out of the ordinary. First, it stuck with us for well over a day. We started dealing with it early on Friday, and the last of it did not leave us behind until Saturday evening.
nhbr.com
New trains coming to Amtrak Downeaster route through NH
The Downeaster — Amtrak’s passenger train route between Maine and Boston with three stops in New Hampshire — is slated for new trains that are part of a nationwide upgrade. On Thursday, Amtrak introduced its Airo trains, which the passenger railroad company described as an “elevated experience”...
Massachusetts Featured in Wild New Netflix Documentary ‘Don’t Pick Up the Phone’
With a huge amount of people cashing in on their vacation time during the last couple of weeks of the year, streaming service binging is going to start hitting an all-time high. Which means there's a solid chance that most people are going to wrap up whatever current series' they're...
Do You Take Your Ice Scraper Out of Your Car After a Maine Winter?
It has recently been brought to my attention that after a Maine winter when there is no more threat of ice or snow, some people take their ice scraper out of their car. I do not understand. It's not that big. Even the retractable handle ones can't be that big, so why remove it? Come that first snow or ice or combination, you know you are totally going to forget where you put it. That's why so many people use credit cards to scrape their windows for the first storm. Or just run the defroster in the car for 15 minutes.
12-Year-Old Maine Cat in a Shelter for Over 4 Months Needs a Forever Home
Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
Which Maine Specialty License Plate Is the Most Popular? Here’s How They Rank By Sales
In 1994, Maine began offering specialty license plates for an extra charge beyond registration, with a portion of the extra fees going to a cause depicted on the plates. Currently there are nine specialty plates available in Maine. The Bangor Daily News gathered the data of sales from specialty plates...
If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?
We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
Q97.9
Portland, ME
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2