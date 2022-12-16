Read full article on original website
kyma.com
A warming trend is on the way for Christmas weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Quiet and dry conditions will prevail through the weekend as a strong high pressure dominates the region. For the rest of our Monday, temperatures will be chilly with skies staying clear and winds remaining light. Increasing clouds will begin early tomorrow morning with overnight lows...
Woman missing since last week under suspicious circumstances
The Yuma Police Department is looking for a woman missing since last week. The post Woman missing since last week under suspicious circumstances appeared first on KYMA.
KSBW.com
Back to back problems for lettuce growers lead to low supply, high prices; relief on way for consumers
SALINAS, Calif. — Lettuce farmers have been hit with back to back problems that reduced our lettuce supply and drastically increased prices, some of those prices topping off at $6 for a head of Iceberg lettuce. When lettuce production moved to Yuma last month the growing season was hit...
Yuma Board of Supervisors warns of fast-approaching water crisis on the horizon
The Yuma County Board of Supervisors met today in a special session, where the water crisis has members ringing the alarm. The post Yuma Board of Supervisors warns of fast-approaching water crisis on the horizon appeared first on KYMA.
ABC 15 News
Yuma County declares emergency in unincorporated areas over 'triple threat' health concerns near border
Yuma County Board of Supervisors Chairman Marco Reyes has declared an emergency in the unincorporated areas of the county near the U.S./Mexico border due to "triple threat" health concerns. Growing numbers of COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu, as well as asylum seekers and migrants entering the county,...
Migrant died in Yuma County after crossing the border
A migrant died in Yuma County just after crossing the U.S. and Mexico border. The post Migrant died in Yuma County after crossing the border appeared first on KYMA.
KOLD-TV
10 days left for Winterhaven Festival of Lights, reminder to slow down while driving
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With thousands of people expected to head to Winterhaven this weekend, police and people who live there want to make sure this holiday favorite doesn’t turn into a tragedy. Neighbors say that while the first week of the Winterhaven Festival of Lights has...
Eleven-year-old almost kidnapped in Foothills neighborhood
On Saturday, December 17, at about 8:51 at night, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) received a report of an attempted kidnapping in a foothills neighborhood. The post Eleven-year-old almost kidnapped in Foothills neighborhood appeared first on KYMA.
I-8 crash involving 2 vehicles kills woman, injures others
A Lemon Grove woman is dead after she ran her vehicle off Interstate 8 and collided with another vehicle Sunday morning, said the California Highway Patrol.
kyma.com
Unsolved murder case in Calexico
CALEXICO.Calif.(KECY.KYMA)- On the morning of October 29th, Calexico police found 30-year-old Ian Andrade with multiple head injuries on East fourth street in Calexico. In the police report, it says Andrade was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. “A blood puddle was located...
yumadailynews.com
Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway
YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
kyma.com
Pet Talk: Meet Eddie
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet our Pet of the Week Eddie!. Eddie is a 1-year and 9-month-old male pit bull terrier who loves attention. Eddie likes to sit in your lap, give kisses, and be petted. He will also chase balls, play with rope toys, and he gets along...
kyma.com
Softball prospect camp raises funds for special fundraiser, while unlocking talent in Imperial Valley
CALEXICO, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - On a beautiful and sunny Tuesday in the City of Calexico, dozens of teenage softball athletes gathered to display their skills, in hopes of finding a future collegiate home. But that's not all the day brought to Cesar Chavez Boulevard. Underneath it all was a...
Somerton Tamale Festival back for the 15th year
Arizona State University El Diablito Alumni Chapter will sponsor the 15th Annual Somerton Tamale Festival this Saturday, December 17. The post Somerton Tamale Festival back for the 15th year appeared first on KYMA.
Food insecurity minor concern for Crossroads Mission
The Crossroads Mission Yuma is seeing an influx of homeless in need of something to eat prior to Christmas, but are not entirely concerned and feel well-prepared at the moment. The post Food insecurity minor concern for Crossroads Mission appeared first on KYMA.
Man involved in Yuma bank holdups may not be competent for trial
The man accused of robbing two banks in two weeks March of last year will be undergoing a mental competency evaluation after appearing in court today. The post Man involved in Yuma bank holdups may not be competent for trial appeared first on KYMA.
Child thwarts attempted kidnapping, suspect flees
An 11-year-old female child escaped the clutches of an attempted kidnapper, according to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO). The post Child thwarts attempted kidnapping, suspect flees appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Gas station killer accepts plea
The man accused of murdering a man at a Yuma gas station back in 2019 accepted a plea agreement today. The post Yuma Gas station killer accepts plea appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Calipatria girls basketball defeats San Ysidro 38-31 for opening round win
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - (KYMA, KECY) - Calipatria girls basketball defeated San Ysidro 38-31 in the opening round of the third annual Valley Brave Winter Classic Girls Basketball Tournament on Monday night. The Hornets won in part to two great individual performances on the night. Senior forward Michelle Trejo had...
Yuma contractor found guilty of insurance fraud
A federal jury found a Yuma Contractor guilty on 15 counts of fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The post Yuma contractor found guilty of insurance fraud appeared first on KYMA.
