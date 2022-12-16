Read full article on original website
Christmas tree lights blamed for Vista house fire
Christmas tree lights blamed for Vista house fire; family returned home from a movie to find their home burned
kusi.com
Jingle Bell Hill is El Cajon’s own winter wonderland!
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jingle Bell Hill is a local winter wonderland in El Cajon put on by an entire neighborhood. A team effort from an entire community went into turning dozens of houses on Solomon Avenue and Pageen Place into a Christmas extravaganza. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live...
NBC San Diego
Carlsbad Homeless Shelter Expanding to Include Women and Children
The homeless crisis is an issue not only in the city of San Diego, but other communities within the county. Last week, the city of Carlsbad was awarded a $2 million grant to help expand its only homeless shelter. Carlsbad had the fourth-highest unsheltered homeless population in North County at...
thevistapress.com
Tri City Medical Center December Community Connections
TCMC Leaders Among those Named “Most Influential People in San Diego. “San Diego Business Journal. The San Diego Business Journal, a weekly newspaper covering business and economic news in the region, issued its annual SD500 edition recognizing “the most influential people in San Diego.”. For the fourth...
Crime, violence, and fist-fights among young adults plaguing Otay Ranch neighborhood
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Residents and community members of Otay Ranch said they've had enough of the area's crime, violence, and fights involving children and young adults. "My friend's son was the latest victim who was jumped at the mall," said Erykah Garrett. Garrett referred to numerous incidents involving...
10News photojournalist helps save family from burning home in Encanto
A photojournalist with ABC 10News helped save a sleeping family from a fire that ripped through their home in San Diego’s Encanto neighborhood Tuesday Morning, which left them displaced.
Number of newly homeless people continues to outpace newly housed in San Diego County
Regional task force compares the number who became homeless with those who found housing.
thevistapress.com
VAPA Foundation – Focus on Impact Film Series
The VAPA Foundation, whose mission is to increase access to and enhance the quality of arts education in the San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD), has partnered with the San Diego International Film Festival and SDUSD for a Focus on Impact Film Series. All SDUSD Middle and High School teachers are invited to participate in the Focus on Impact Film Series.
Authorities renew efforts in finding El Cajon man missing since 1988
San Diego County authorities appealed to the public Tuesday for information about a man who's been missing since 1988, when he was 19 years old.
Car crashes into Lemon Grove Mexican restaurant
Employees at one Mexican restaurant in East County got an unexpected visit from a car when it tore through their business.
thevistapress.com
City Of Vista News
Three members of the Vista City Council were sworn into office on December 13 during the City Council meeting: Mayor John Franklin, District 1 Councilmember Corinna Contreras, and District 4 Councilmember Dan O’Donnell. The City Council also appointed Corinna Contreras as Deputy Mayor. EDCO Service Schedule Uninterrupted for Holidays.
Bicyclist killed in Valley Center hit-and-run identified by family members
VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — Authorities are looking for the driver accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in North County near Valley Center Road. The family of Mario Lucero described the 71-year-old as very loving and kind. They said he was a fantastic grandfather and are still wrapping their...
Business meeting turns violent in downtown San Diego
The owner of Royal India located on the cusp of the Gaslamp Quarter is now calling for more to be done about the homeless crisis in San Diego.
Man who "intentionally crashed wife's car" chuckles about it, then flees scene in Ocean Beach
SAN DIEGO — A man who told witnesses he stole his wife's car and intentionally crashed it into a light post early Tuesday morning is on the run. San Diego police responded to the intersection of Newport Avenue and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard around 5:36 a.m. following reports that a person crashed into a Chase Bank in the area.
California Man Shot by Elderly Homeowner for Attempting to Steal His Goat
On a warm December afternoon (it is San Diego, after all), a 79-year-old California resident and his wife were enjoying a quiet day at home when it suddenly sounded as though a riot had broken out among their dog and goats outside. Venturing out to the yard to determine the...
Bank Robbery Thwarted When Tellers Refuse to Give Suspect Any Money
A man attempted to rob a Union Bank branch in Mission Valley Monday but the tellers refused to give him any money. San Diego Police officers responded at 4:23 p.m. to reports of an attempted robbery at 5664 Mission Center Road, said Officer Robert Heims. Heims said the man left...
San Diego Channel
Spring Valley domestic violence suspect escapes after standoff
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — A Spring Valley neighborhood was placed on lockdown Saturday evening after an armed suspect in a domestic violence incident barricaded himself inside a home, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. According to the department, deputies first received a call about a domestic violence...
Transient Sees Driver with a Flat, Tries to Help, Gets Arrested
San Diego police arrested a man Sunday after he tried to help a stranded motorist in an unusual way – by “borrowing” a piece of heavy equipment. A driver with a flat tire was sitting in the Grocery Outlet parking lot in the East Village, according to OnScene.TV, when a transient allegedly went to a construction site, climbed into an excavator and drove it across the street to the store.
NBC San Diego
Beloved Ramona Woman Dies Three Years After Being Struck By Hit-and-Run Driver While Biking to Work
A Ramona woman, who was struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding her bicycle on State Route 67 in 2019 has died after a valiant three-year struggle to survive. “I knew all along that it was possible that we might not be able to save her,” her husband Don Scott said.
Fentanyl concerns inside juvie after a locked-up teen dies from overdose
Concerns have been raised after a teen died in juvenile detention after overdosing on fentanyl but little information has been made public
