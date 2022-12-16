ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kusi.com

Jingle Bell Hill is El Cajon’s own winter wonderland!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jingle Bell Hill is a local winter wonderland in El Cajon put on by an entire neighborhood. A team effort from an entire community went into turning dozens of houses on Solomon Avenue and Pageen Place into a Christmas extravaganza. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live...
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

Carlsbad Homeless Shelter Expanding to Include Women and Children

The homeless crisis is an issue not only in the city of San Diego, but other communities within the county. Last week, the city of Carlsbad was awarded a $2 million grant to help expand its only homeless shelter. Carlsbad had the fourth-highest unsheltered homeless population in North County at...
CARLSBAD, CA
thevistapress.com

Tri City Medical Center December Community Connections

TCMC Leaders Among those Named “Most Influential People in San Diego. “San Diego Business Journal. The San Diego Business Journal, a weekly newspaper covering business and economic news in the region, issued its annual SD500 edition recognizing “the most influential people in San Diego.”. For the fourth...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

VAPA Foundation – Focus on Impact Film Series

The VAPA Foundation, whose mission is to increase access to and enhance the quality of arts education in the San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD), has partnered with the San Diego International Film Festival and SDUSD for a Focus on Impact Film Series. All SDUSD Middle and High School teachers are invited to participate in the Focus on Impact Film Series.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

City Of Vista News

Three members of the Vista City Council were sworn into office on December 13 during the City Council meeting: Mayor John Franklin, District 1 Councilmember Corinna Contreras, and District 4 Councilmember Dan O’Donnell. The City Council also appointed Corinna Contreras as Deputy Mayor. EDCO Service Schedule Uninterrupted for Holidays.
VISTA, CA
San Diego Channel

Spring Valley domestic violence suspect escapes after standoff

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — A Spring Valley neighborhood was placed on lockdown Saturday evening after an armed suspect in a domestic violence incident barricaded himself inside a home, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. According to the department, deputies first received a call about a domestic violence...
SPRING VALLEY, CA
Times of San Diego

Transient Sees Driver with a Flat, Tries to Help, Gets Arrested

San Diego police arrested a man Sunday after he tried to help a stranded motorist in an unusual way – by “borrowing” a piece of heavy equipment. A driver with a flat tire was sitting in the Grocery Outlet parking lot in the East Village, according to OnScene.TV, when a transient allegedly went to a construction site, climbed into an excavator and drove it across the street to the store.
SAN DIEGO, CA

