Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chandler Jones’ disrespectful stiff arm on Mac Jones during Raiders’ game winner became a new NFL meme

Chandler Jones didn’t have to do Mac Jones like this!. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Raiders bested the New England Patriots 30-24 on the most bizarre sequence of events you’ll ever see. Yes, on the same evening after a bonkers World Cup Final and a wild Dak Prescott OT pick-six, the Patriots gave sports fans the most absurd moment of the day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Should Keelan Cole’s touchdown have counted for Raiders?

Before the New England Patriots self-destructed with one of the dumbest plays ever, the Las Vegas Raiders got a nice break on a play in the end zone. The Raiders were down 24-17 with 44 seconds left and had a 2nd-and-10 from the New England 30. Derek Carr threw a pass into the end zone... The post Should Keelan Cole’s touchdown have counted for Raiders? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports

How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders

With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL draft analyst who wasn't high on Brock Purdy thinks 49ers can win Super Bowl with Brock Purdy

What a difference some preseason action and 11 regular-season quarters makes. NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah was in lockstep with the rest of the larger NFL draft community in putting Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy down his list of QBs in the 2022 draft. Now based on what he’s seen from Purdy in the pros, he’s putting the 49ers firmly in the Super Bowl conversation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Broncos fans send message to ownership as attendance plummets

Keeler writes, "it's the third game of at least 12,000 no-shows since December 2018." The Broncos' new ownership, the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, might argue the poor showing ties to quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson sitting out due to injury. Recent trends demonstrate that it's a chilly attitude toward the organization instead.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Sean McVay gets honest about horrible season

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl last season, but it’s safe to say that this season has not quite gone the way the team expected as the Rams were officially eliminated from playoff contention after Monday night’s loss to the Green Bay Packers with three games still remaining on the schedule. After winning Read more... The post Sean McVay gets honest about horrible season appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Purdy in 'good spot' injury-wise as 49ers prepare for Commanders

SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Brock Purdy reported soreness the morning after the 49ers’ NFC West-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week. But after resting over the weekend, Purdy already is in better condition than a week ago, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. The 49ers begin on-field preparations...
WASHINGTON STATE
