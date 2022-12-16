Read full article on original website
Kiddie Academy of Bryan and College Station give back this holiday season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Children from the Kiddie Academy of College Station and Kiddie Academy of Bryan helped donate food items and gifts this holiday season. Together, they donated over 400 food items to the Brazos County Food Drive. In addition, the Kiddie Academy of College Station hosted a...
Twin City Mission is opening their doors for the homeless this winter
BRYAN, Texas — The city of Bryan is working with local organizations to provide a list of warming centers and shelters available this winter. As temperatures drop below freezing, homeless individuals will need places to turn to. Twin City Community Relations Director Ron Crozier laid out the non-profit's plan...
Century Square to welcome new brunch restaurant to eatery lineup
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new brunch restaurant is set to join the lineup of eateries in Century Square in College Station, according to a press release from real estate investment and development firm Midway. The new location joining the array of restaurants and shops is called Uptown Brunch,...
Local tire shop owner shares holiday tire safety tips ahead of wintery blast
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — This weekend, the Brazos Valley will be experiencing extreme winter temperatures that many may not be prepared for. A local tire shop owner, Jose DeLeon, explained his best tips to stay safe on the road, "My advice is to swap your used tires for new ones because although they may look like they're in good condition, tires have an expiration date."
Brazos Valley Blessings prepares for third annual community Christmas giveaway
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A local non-profit is starting Christmas early with gifting several Brazos County families presents. Founder of the non-profit organization Brazos Valley Blessings, Amber Robertson has been hard at work preparing for the organization's third annual Community Christmas giveaway. With the help of the community contributing to the BVB fundraiser to fund Christmas gifts for families that signed up who were struggling this holiday season.
Over 100 Hours: Search for Tanner Hoang continues
CALDWELL, Texas — As the search for Texas A&M student, Tanner Hoang, passes the 100-hour mark since he's been reported missing, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to KAGS that it is stepping in to try and help locate the 22-year-old. Hoang went missing on Friday, Dec. 16...
Robertson County drought disaster declaration extended through Jan. 13, 2023
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Robertson County has revealed that their disaster declaration related to drought conditions has been extended through Jan. 13, 2023. The previous disaster declaration was set to expire on Friday, Dec. 16. Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube.
Rainy weather conditions are creating a slippery slope for roofers
BRYAN, Texas — While many are working to warm their homes up because of extreme winter temperatures, roofers are having to adjust to the slippery ways that's slowing business down. In recent months, the Lone Star State saw some much needed rain, and then some--especially in northern parts of...
A home for the holidays: BISD chooses family for home build project
BRYAN, Texas — They say nothing is like sleeping in your own bed, but as the new year approaches, a local school district is building a family's dream home for 2023. In a special board meeting on Thursday, the Bryan Independent School District announced that they will be building a home for the Quinterro-Mendez family. It's been in the works for a year now, with Bryan ISD partnering with the BCS Habitat for Humanity to build a home for this family in need.
The Salvation Army is handing out 2,800 gifts to kids in Bryan/College Station
BRYAN, Texas — The Salvation Army in Bryan/College Station is ready to hand out more than 2,800 gifts to families in the Angel Tree program on Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday, Dec. 16. Since Nov. 12, volunteers from the community have been working diligently to get everything ready for...
Santa's Wonderland is showing how Christmas is done the Texas way
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The holidays are truly here, as activity at the largest Christmas displays in Texas, Santa's Wonderland, is abuzz with visitors coming in from local and out of town. "There's a lot of good food and there's a lot of good lights to look at," a...
Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Sam
BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Sam, an approximately two-year-old Lab mix that's looking to be adopted. While his name may be ordinary unlike some other pets that have been featured on Brazos Buddies, Sam is an energetic dog that loves to run around outdoors and would make a fantastic running buddy. However, he also enjoys cuddling when he's not trying to set a new record for how fast a dog can run.
Former Executive Director of Aggieland Humane Society finds a new role with the American Red Cross
BRYAN, Texas — The Heart of Texas Chapter of the American Red Cross announces that Jennifer Young will be its new Executive Director beginning Dec. 19. Young announced last week that she would be stepping down from her Executive Director position at Aggieland Humane Society. Prior to working for...
Bryan ISD schools close for winter break
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD notifies the community that it's schools and administration building will be closed until after the new year. Beginning the evening of Dec. 16, faculty and students will be out of school and office until Wednesday, Jan. 4. The school district wishes everyone a Merry...
Downtown Bryan Holiday Contest winners announced
BRYAN, Texas — Destination Bryan announced the winners from the Downtown Holiday Stoll & Lighted Parade and the Window Decorating Contest on Thursday, Dec. 8. For this year's parade, the theme was "The Holidays Are Sweeter in Bryan." Floats participating in the parade were judged on design, execution and...
Heart of Texas Goodwill to open third Bryan-College Station facility in 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new Goodwill facility is set to be created in College Station, according to a press release from the organization. The organization currently has two locations in the Bryan-College Station area--one off of Boonville Road in Bryan and another off of Texas Avenue in College Station.
Dave's Hot Chicken is looking to become a hot commodity in the BCS area
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's possibly the newest hot commodity in town, as a Nashville-hot style chicken brings a different spice to Texas. As inflation continues to impact state and local businesses, a California-based eatery Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened their doors in College Station last Friday, and have proven that the smoke around their food is no joke.
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley sees uptick in missing person cases during November
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Over the month of November, the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley shared several cases of people that were reported missing. Chuck Fleeger, the Executive Director of the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley, said that it’s not conclusive as to whether or not there is was an increase in cases as opposed to every other month. Fleeger stated that their group was highly involved in several cases during November.
A Bryan family is being honored for a $40,000 donation towards a joint fundraising project spearheaded by Bryan ISD and Habitat for Humanity
BRYAN, Texas — As we head into the new year, the Bryan Independent School district is making resolutions to help a family in need with their home build project in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity. For a year, the district has worked to build a home for one deserving...
Oldham Goodwin buys Meals on Wheels building in Bryan, seeks several improvements
BRYAN, Texas — Oldham Goodwin Group announced that, along with other local businesses, it will be buying the Brazos Valley Meals on Wheels building at 203 West 30th Street in Bryan. Oldham Goodwin is receiving help from its investors to buy the building, make several improvements and keep the...
