Bryan, TX

Twin City Mission is opening their doors for the homeless this winter

BRYAN, Texas — The city of Bryan is working with local organizations to provide a list of warming centers and shelters available this winter. As temperatures drop below freezing, homeless individuals will need places to turn to. Twin City Community Relations Director Ron Crozier laid out the non-profit's plan...
Local tire shop owner shares holiday tire safety tips ahead of wintery blast

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — This weekend, the Brazos Valley will be experiencing extreme winter temperatures that many may not be prepared for. A local tire shop owner, Jose DeLeon, explained his best tips to stay safe on the road, "My advice is to swap your used tires for new ones because although they may look like they're in good condition, tires have an expiration date."
Brazos Valley Blessings prepares for third annual community Christmas giveaway

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A local non-profit is starting Christmas early with gifting several Brazos County families presents. Founder of the non-profit organization Brazos Valley Blessings, Amber Robertson has been hard at work preparing for the organization's third annual Community Christmas giveaway. With the help of the community contributing to the BVB fundraiser to fund Christmas gifts for families that signed up who were struggling this holiday season.
Over 100 Hours: Search for Tanner Hoang continues

CALDWELL, Texas — As the search for Texas A&M student, Tanner Hoang, passes the 100-hour mark since he's been reported missing, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to KAGS that it is stepping in to try and help locate the 22-year-old. Hoang went missing on Friday, Dec. 16...
A home for the holidays: BISD chooses family for home build project

BRYAN, Texas — They say nothing is like sleeping in your own bed, but as the new year approaches, a local school district is building a family's dream home for 2023. In a special board meeting on Thursday, the Bryan Independent School District announced that they will be building a home for the Quinterro-Mendez family. It's been in the works for a year now, with Bryan ISD partnering with the BCS Habitat for Humanity to build a home for this family in need.
Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Sam

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Sam, an approximately two-year-old Lab mix that's looking to be adopted. While his name may be ordinary unlike some other pets that have been featured on Brazos Buddies, Sam is an energetic dog that loves to run around outdoors and would make a fantastic running buddy. However, he also enjoys cuddling when he's not trying to set a new record for how fast a dog can run.
Bryan ISD schools close for winter break

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD notifies the community that it's schools and administration building will be closed until after the new year. Beginning the evening of Dec. 16, faculty and students will be out of school and office until Wednesday, Jan. 4. The school district wishes everyone a Merry...
Downtown Bryan Holiday Contest winners announced

BRYAN, Texas — Destination Bryan announced the winners from the Downtown Holiday Stoll & Lighted Parade and the Window Decorating Contest on Thursday, Dec. 8. For this year's parade, the theme was "The Holidays Are Sweeter in Bryan." Floats participating in the parade were judged on design, execution and...
Dave's Hot Chicken is looking to become a hot commodity in the BCS area

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's possibly the newest hot commodity in town, as a Nashville-hot style chicken brings a different spice to Texas. As inflation continues to impact state and local businesses, a California-based eatery Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened their doors in College Station last Friday, and have proven that the smoke around their food is no joke.
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley sees uptick in missing person cases during November

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Over the month of November, the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley shared several cases of people that were reported missing. Chuck Fleeger, the Executive Director of the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley, said that it’s not conclusive as to whether or not there is was an increase in cases as opposed to every other month. Fleeger stated that their group was highly involved in several cases during November.
