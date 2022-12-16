BRYAN, Texas — They say nothing is like sleeping in your own bed, but as the new year approaches, a local school district is building a family's dream home for 2023. In a special board meeting on Thursday, the Bryan Independent School District announced that they will be building a home for the Quinterro-Mendez family. It's been in the works for a year now, with Bryan ISD partnering with the BCS Habitat for Humanity to build a home for this family in need.

BRYAN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO