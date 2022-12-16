(The Center Square) – Rhode Island officials have taken down a makeshift homeless encampment outside the state capitol building after a judge sided with Gov. Dan McKee's push to evict the inhabitants. In a ruling, Superior Court Judge David Cruise rejected a legal challenge seeking to block the McKee administration from breaking up the homeless encampment of about 30 tents outside the public building. The American Civil Liberties Union of...

RHODE ISLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO