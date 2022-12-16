ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

The Center Square

Rhode Island officials evict homeless from capitol grounds

(The Center Square) – Rhode Island officials have taken down a makeshift homeless encampment outside the state capitol building after a judge sided with Gov. Dan McKee's push to evict the inhabitants. In a ruling, Superior Court Judge David Cruise rejected a legal challenge seeking to block the McKee administration from breaking up the homeless encampment of about 30 tents outside the public building. The American Civil Liberties Union of...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Massachusetts adds Cannabis curriculum to drivers ed courses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Starting in 2023, Massachusetts Drivers Education classes will be the first to include a course on Cannabis. The new curriculum, created by AAA Northeast, comes after the transportation company conducted studies with teenagers in Rhode Island and all of New England. They found younger drivers...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Uprise RI

State House plaza homeless encampment cleared by Governor McKee

Less than 24 hours after Rhode Island Superior Court Judge David Cruise ruled in favor of Governor Daniel McKee and denied a complaint brought by lawyers on behalf of people camping on the State House plaza, workers from a disaster recovery service, Single Source, were ransacking the tents and belongings of unhoused people to throw into a truck for delivery to a landfill.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
high-profile.com

Vantage Builders Opens Rhode Island Office

Lincoln, RI – Vantage Builders, Inc. announced the opening of its Rhode Island office, located at 42 Albion Road in Lincoln. The office is the firm’s third, joining its headquarters in Waltham, Mass. and a branch in Orlando, Fla. More than 50 clients, team members and friends joined...
LINCOLN, RI
ABC6.com

New Bedford announces new mattress recycling program for residents

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. — (WLNE) New Bedford residents will be able to recycle their old mattresses and box springs despite the statewide ban on their disposal. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) announced that residents will be able to schedule mattress removals through the city starting January 1, 2023.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

High-capacity magazine ban goes into effect in RI

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sunday, Dec. 18, was the deadline for Rhode Islanders to comply with the state’s ban on high-capacity magazines. On Wednesday, a federal judge upheld the new state law, which prohibits having magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Brenda Jacob from the Rhode Island Revolver and Rifle Association […]
RHODE ISLAND STATE

