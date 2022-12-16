Read full article on original website
Providence School Board president leaving office in January
Kinzel Thomas was first appointed to the School Board in 2017.
Homeless advocates urge RI to declare state of emergency
Days after a homeless encampment was removed from Smith Hill, advocates are urging the state to focus on housing the hundreds of Rhode Islanders still living on the streets.
Here’s the new star rating for your RI school
For the first time since before the pandemic, the R.I. Department of Education released "report cards" for more than 300 public schools in Rhode Island, a measure of accountability and improvement.
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in RI: State says “the system is broken” as Coalition responds to deadline for data
The temperature in Providence is 30; the windchill is 21 degrees. “Let me be very clear. The system is broken. We have street workers who report back…we have street workers who don’t…” – Josh Saal, RI Secretary for Housing. With that, the saga of homelessness...
Rhode Island officials evict homeless from capitol grounds
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island officials have taken down a makeshift homeless encampment outside the state capitol building after a judge sided with Gov. Dan McKee's push to evict the inhabitants. In a ruling, Superior Court Judge David Cruise rejected a legal challenge seeking to block the McKee administration from breaking up the homeless encampment of about 30 tents outside the public building. The American Civil Liberties Union of...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission orders $20M rate decrease for next year
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission ordered a $20 million rate decrease for the start of 2023. The commission said a typical resident using 500 kWh per month will see their bill reduced by $6.80 per month, from January to March. Todd Bianco, chief economic...
Blue Cross & Blue Shield gives 1,000 turkeys to RI families
More than 150 of those turkeys were delivered to the headquarters of the community agency Project Hand Up! Tuesday morning on Factory Street in West Warwick.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts adds Cannabis curriculum to drivers ed courses
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Starting in 2023, Massachusetts Drivers Education classes will be the first to include a course on Cannabis. The new curriculum, created by AAA Northeast, comes after the transportation company conducted studies with teenagers in Rhode Island and all of New England. They found younger drivers...
Uprise RI
State House plaza homeless encampment cleared by Governor McKee
Less than 24 hours after Rhode Island Superior Court Judge David Cruise ruled in favor of Governor Daniel McKee and denied a complaint brought by lawyers on behalf of people camping on the State House plaza, workers from a disaster recovery service, Single Source, were ransacking the tents and belongings of unhoused people to throw into a truck for delivery to a landfill.
What are these vacant lots, buildings in Warwick turning into?
There are a number of new plans on the table for new homes and businesses in the city, specifically along Post Road and Jefferson Boulevard.
Sixth RI dispensary gets greenlight to sell recreational marijuana
The dispensary will be the first to sell recreational cannabis in South County.
ABC6.com
New Bedford mattress recycling company sees 300% increase in donations ahead of Jan. 1 new law
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford residents are days away from having to pay $10 to trash their mattress or box spring, as part of a new state law aimed at reducing landfill waste. HandUp Mattress Recycling said since Massachusetts enacted the law, the company has received over...
nrinow.news
Fogarty Memorial School dubbed ‘five star’ by RIDE, recognized for improvements
GLOCESTER – A town elementary school that previously received only three stars for accountability and testing results by the Rhode Island Department of Education was recognized this week for improvements over the past year, and named among the top in the state. Fogarty Memorial School received five stars on...
high-profile.com
Vantage Builders Opens Rhode Island Office
Lincoln, RI – Vantage Builders, Inc. announced the opening of its Rhode Island office, located at 42 Albion Road in Lincoln. The office is the firm’s third, joining its headquarters in Waltham, Mass. and a branch in Orlando, Fla. More than 50 clients, team members and friends joined...
DCYF: Near death of 2 Woonsocket toddlers result of maltreatment
The 1-year-old and 2-year-old were injured in a head-on car crash in late October, according to DCYF.
ABC6.com
New Bedford announces new mattress recycling program for residents
NEW BEDFORD, MASS. — (WLNE) New Bedford residents will be able to recycle their old mattresses and box springs despite the statewide ban on their disposal. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) announced that residents will be able to schedule mattress removals through the city starting January 1, 2023.
RIDOT shutters Newport’s ‘Road to Nowhere’
Newport's "Road to Nowhere" closed Sunday after the Rhode Island Department of Transportation opened a new connector road between JT Connell Highway and the new Route 138 extension.
Councilors suspend Coventry town manager for ‘a career’s worth of errors’
Councilors in Coventry voted to suspend the town manager Tuesday, accusing him of a "pattern of negligence" that has proved "detrimental to the discipline, efficiency and effectiveness" of the administration.
Providence YMCA giving away thousands of toys
Thousands of toys were distributed to local families Monday at the YMCA of Greater Providence's annual holiday drive.
High-capacity magazine ban goes into effect in RI
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sunday, Dec. 18, was the deadline for Rhode Islanders to comply with the state’s ban on high-capacity magazines. On Wednesday, a federal judge upheld the new state law, which prohibits having magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Brenda Jacob from the Rhode Island Revolver and Rifle Association […]
