I Hope Snowplows Clear Busy Section of Duluth’s Maple Grove Road Ignored In Last Storm
The first blizzard the Duluth area experienced last week now looks like it will be just one of two winter storms we'll get this month. On Monday, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for the area, which stated 'blizzard conditions' and power outages were again possible. It...
Widespread Power Outages Likely In Duluth & Superior With Christmas Week Blizzard
There's a big difference between wanting a white Christmas and getting what we got last week. We saw over 20 inches of snow in some places. Ice was falling from bridges, destroying windshields. Heavy winds and heavy wet snow also caused a lot of trees to go down and break power lines, leaving thousands of people without power. Some of them for several days.
Watch This Guy Try To Bike In Duluth Snow Without A Fat Bike
I subscribed to this guy's YouTube channel a while back, and I've found his videos pretty interesting. Biking is a big deal here in Duluth. We have miles and miles of mountain biking trails. We have the lake walk, and beautiful scenery to take in as you pedal your way through town. For most of us though, biking season ends when the snow starts flying. Not this guy.
Winter Storm Watch: NWS Duluth Says Blizzard Conditions, Power Outages Possible Again This Week
Another winter storm is appears to be targeting the Northland this week and, according to the National Weather Service, there is once again the potential for some areas to see over 12 inches of snowfall. The National Weather service notes that this new storm will bring strong winds gusting up...
Twin Ports Spay/Neuter To Close Their Doors In Duluth
Twin Ports Spay/Neuter was the first spay/neuter clinic in the state of Minnesota to offer services to privately owned animals, and has provided this service for the Northland for the past 13 years. When I got my first dog as an adult, I went to Twin Ports Spay/Neuter, to get...
Superior Garbage Schedule Changes For Christmas Holiday 2022
The observance of the Christmas holiday will bring changes to the garbage collection schedule for residents of Superior. As per the standard operating procedure, the city offices and services will close to recognize the holiday. Due to the fact that the holiday itself falls during a weekend, the schedule changes...
Lift Bridge Gives Hazard Warning To Christmas Boat Leaving Duluth
It's amazing to see how many views the Duluth Harbor Cam gets on their videos of ships arriving and departing Duluth. This video was just posted, and it already has nearly 8,000 views at the time of this article. Recently, the vessel Philip R. Clark departed Duluth and traveled under...
Bentleyville Set To Reopen Friday in Duluth + Time Is Running Out To Visit This Season
Bentleyville was among the many things impacted by the big two-day winter storm that targeted the Northland this week. The tremendous amount of wet, heavy snow and strong winds forced the popular holiday attraction to close on both Wednesday and Thursday. Because of the size of the mess the storm...
WLSSD To Seek State Funding For Duluth Clarifier Renovation
You've seen them - even if you don't have an immediate idea of what they do. The tall, white "domes" that reside alongside of I-35 in Duluth, on the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District's campus. They're clarifiers and the hold and process millions of gallons of wastewater at the treatment...
Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December
There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
Blatnik Bridge Replacement Plans Come Into Focus For Duluth + Superior Residents
It's still a ways off, but the plans are coming into focus. Twin Ports residents following the Blatnik Bridge replacement project got a better look at what the final design will most-likely look at during a public open house session held this week at the Superior Public Library. The public...
Duluth Fire Department’s 21st Year Of Buying Toys For Children In Need Raises Over $4,000
It's a long-standing tradition and one that means a lot to both the community and the crew itself. For the 21st year in a row, the Duluth Fire Department helped raise funds and bought toys to support the Salvation Army's Toyland Express. The toy drive helps to make sure that children in need don't go without this holiday season.
DECC Announces 2023 Cider North Event
Here's a way to get through the long and brutal winters of the Northland: a fun event highlighting one of our favorite brews! The DECC just announced a 2023 event highlighting some of the best ciders in the state. Earlier this month, the DECC announced that 'The Price Is Right...
Super One Foods Pledges $50K Match For Duluth Area Salvation Army Now Through Christmas Eve
You see them every time you go into the store; the familiar Salvation Army red kettles are commonplace around the Twin Ports area this time of year. The donation drive represents the "organization's largest and most important fundraising effort of the year". And now - thanks to a Northland business...
