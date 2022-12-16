Read full article on original website
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ During Hudson Valley Parade, Guilty Plea
Update: An honor-roll student and cheerleading captain was "murdered heinously" during a celebration for her high school in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York.
Thousands Raised For Sick Westchester County Mom, Baker Who Once Appeared On Food Network
Thousands of dollars have been raised to help the family of a woman from Westchester County who once appeared on a baking show held by the Food Network and now faces a terminal diagnosis. Related Story - New Rochelle Mom Bakes Her Way To Food Network's 'Cake Wars'New Rochelle resident&n…
tbrnewsmedia.com
Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson earns 17th Leapfrog ‘A’ for patient safety
Mather Hospital, 75 North Country Road, Port Jefferson received its 17th top “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group for its achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors. “This achievement is the result of the entire Mather team’s continuing commitment to patient safety and...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Huntington Station robbery
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly robbed a Huntington Station store this month. Three men entered D Carlos Jewelry, located at 1547 New York Ave., on Dec. 13 and allegedly stole assorted jewelry at approximately 7:40 p.m. One man appeared to have a firearm. .
fox5ny.com
Student stabbed multiple times at Long Island high school
NEW YORK - A 15-year-old is under arrest on assault and weapons charges after a brutal stabbing incident in front of a Long Island high school. The attack happened about 2:45 p.m. Monday outside of Uniondale High School in Uniondale. The Nassau County Police Department says the 15-year-old got into...
Support Pours In For Teen Daughter Of Fairfield County Firefighter After Cancer Diagnosis
More than $20,000 in donations have been made in just two days to support the family of a Connecticut teenager who was diagnosed with a brain tumor.Gabriella Reitmeyer, age 15, was diagnosed with cancer in September of 2019, according to a fundraiser organized for her family.She is a resident of th…
Construction on Lake Grove Wegmans to begin in 2023, open in 2024
The grocery chain will be located in the DSW Plaza at Lake Grove, which is at the corner of Middle Country Road and Moriches Road.
News 12
Nassau police officer diagnosed with ALS named Nassau’s ‘Top Cop of December’
Officer Wayne Resnick, 28, was named Nassau's Top Cop of December at the County Legislature on Monday. Resnick, who has served as a correction officer and 911 dispatcher, is a law enforcement veteran who continued to report for duty after being diagnosed with ALS in April. “It's not just about...
27east.com
Firefighters Battling Blaze in Bridgehampton
Firefighters are battling a blaze in Bridgehampton tonight. Described as “Fully engulfed” the home is located on the Bridgehampton/ Sag Harbor Turnpike just south of Hamptons Court. According to Southampton... more. She signed landmark gun control legislation this summer. This week she signed bills designed to ... by...
Neighbors: Family narrowly escaped home destroyed by fire in Orange County
Fire officials say the house on Canterbury Circle was in flames when they arrived.
Tacos At New Franklin Square Restaurant Are 'Busting Out At The Seams'
A new taquería on Long Island is earning high marks just weeks after opening. Tony’s Tacos debuted its third Long Island location, located in Franklin Square at 677 Hempstead Turnpike, in late October 2022, according to its Facebook page. Its menu boasts just about every type of taco...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Medford petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Medford store this month. A man allegedly stole a Samsung projector, valued at approximately $800, from Target, located at 2978 Horseblock Road, on Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m.
Thrillist
9 Reasons to Drive to Bellport, Long Island
One of the perks of being a New Yorker is the convenient proximity between fast-paced urban living and nearby escapes offering some fresh air within picturesque scenery. And for LGBTQIA+ people especially, NYC living not only provides a sense of safety and community unlike anywhere else in the world, but the region also boasts a number of well-known queer enclaves with idyllic landscapes just hours away.
Prolific Burglar Nabbed For Break-Ins At Nassau County Businesses, DA Says
A man with a history of arrests is facing more charges after allegedly breaking into several Long Island businesses. Lameek Dean, age 38, of Hempstead, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 20, following a nine-month investigation into numerous burglaries and larcenies around Nassau County, according to police. Investigators said the break-ins occurred...
East End: Canoe Place Inn & Cottages in Hampton Bays
The Canoe Place Inn & Cottages is a completely refurbished 20-room inn with five cottages, a restaurant and huge ballroom.
‘That Meetball Place’ in Farmingdale closes
The space will now be taken over by the Tap Room, marking the fifth Tap Room location on Long Island.
News 12
Police: 3 people wanted for stealing car in Mastic Beach
Police are searching for three people who stole a car in Mastic Beach. According to police, the incident happened in August. Police say the three people stole a 1988 Subaru from a home on Huntington Drive by towing it away. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
longisland.com
SCPD: Employees at Bayport, Oakdale, and Medford Stores Arrested for Selling E-Liquid Nicotine to Underage Customers
The Suffolk County Police Department has reported that employees at three Long Island stores have been charged with allegedly selling e-liquid nicotine to underage customers. Police say that after receiving numerous community complaints they opened an investigation that resulted in the Saturday, December 17 arrest three individuals from three separate businesses in Bayport, Oakdale, and Medford were charged with selling e-liquid nicotine – used in vaping – to minors.
Police: 2 people wanted for distracting woman, stealing her purse in Manhasset
Detectives say the pair told the woman she dropped money in the parking lot of the Whole Foods on Northern Boulevard.
17-Year-Old Stabbed 'Several' Times At Uniondale High School
A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being stabbed several times at a Long Island high school, authorities said. The incident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, in Uniondale outside of Uniondale High School, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators said two boys got into an argument when the...
