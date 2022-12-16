ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Huntington Station robbery

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly robbed a Huntington Station store this month. Three men entered D Carlos Jewelry, located at 1547 New York Ave., on Dec. 13 and allegedly stole assorted jewelry at approximately 7:40 p.m. One man appeared to have a firearm. .
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Student stabbed multiple times at Long Island high school

NEW YORK - A 15-year-old is under arrest on assault and weapons charges after a brutal stabbing incident in front of a Long Island high school. The attack happened about 2:45 p.m. Monday outside of Uniondale High School in Uniondale. The Nassau County Police Department says the 15-year-old got into...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Firefighters Battling Blaze in Bridgehampton

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Bridgehampton tonight. Described as “Fully engulfed” the home is located on the Bridgehampton/ Sag Harbor Turnpike just south of Hamptons Court. According to Southampton... more. She signed landmark gun control legislation this summer. This week she signed bills designed to ... by...
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Medford petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Medford store this month. A man allegedly stole a Samsung projector, valued at approximately $800, from Target, located at 2978 Horseblock Road, on Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m.
MEDFORD, NY
Thrillist

9 Reasons to Drive to Bellport, Long Island

One of the perks of being a New Yorker is the convenient proximity between fast-paced urban living and nearby escapes offering some fresh air within picturesque scenery. And for LGBTQIA+ people especially, NYC living not only provides a sense of safety and community unlike anywhere else in the world, but the region also boasts a number of well-known queer enclaves with idyllic landscapes just hours away.
BELLPORT, NY
News 12

Police: 3 people wanted for stealing car in Mastic Beach

Police are searching for three people who stole a car in Mastic Beach. According to police, the incident happened in August. Police say the three people stole a 1988 Subaru from a home on Huntington Drive by towing it away. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
MASTIC BEACH, NY
longisland.com

SCPD: Employees at Bayport, Oakdale, and Medford Stores Arrested for Selling E-Liquid Nicotine to Underage Customers

The Suffolk County Police Department has reported that employees at three Long Island stores have been charged with allegedly selling e-liquid nicotine to underage customers. Police say that after receiving numerous community complaints they opened an investigation that resulted in the Saturday, December 17 arrest three individuals from three separate businesses in Bayport, Oakdale, and Medford were charged with selling e-liquid nicotine – used in vaping – to minors.
OAKDALE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy