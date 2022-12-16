Disney’s “Avatar: The Way Of Water” created a tidal wave at the U.K. and Ireland box office in its opening weekend washing away almost everything in its path. James Cameron’s much-anticipated return to Pandora debuted at No. 1 with a gargantuan £11.1 million ($13.5 million), per numbers released by Comscore. The film’s opening is 68% higher than the three-day total for “Avatar” in 2009, which went on to a lifetime gross of £96.7 million in the territory.

6 HOURS AGO