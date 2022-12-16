RIESEL, Texas (FOX 44) – A man charged with Murder is in the Falls County Jail. He is accused of shooting and killing a family member. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting which occurred at a residence on FM-1240 – in the Riesel area, across the county line. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence. Paramedics and fire department first responders determined the man was dead.

