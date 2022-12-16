Read full article on original website
Related
fox44news.com
Lorena names new Chief of Police
LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Lorena has named its new top cop!. The Lorena Police Department says that during Monday night’s Council meeting, Scott Holt was tapped to be Lorena’s next Chief of Police upon the retirement of current Chief Tom Dickson on January 31.
fox44news.com
Salvation Army Waco falling behind Red Kettle goals
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Salvation Army in Waco says its finding itself falling behind its Red Kettle fundraising goal for 2022. The annual campaign is the Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser of the year. Every dollar donated supports programs which make a difference in the lives of Wacoans year-round.
fox44news.com
Waco to open warming center
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – The City of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open the Sul Ross Community Center at 1414 Jefferson Avenue as a warming center based on the predicted weather forecast. The Sul Ross Community Center will open Thursday, December 22, at 3 p.m....
fox44news.com
Harker Heights man held in Sunday stabbing
Harker Heights, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 29-year-old Harker Heights man arrested in connection with a Sunday morning stabbing that sent another man to the hospital. Felipe Tulun Ortiz remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault with...
fox44news.com
Temple’s Taurean York signs with Texas A&M
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — On Tuesday afternoon, Temple High School held a signing ceremony for Wildcat standout Taurean York, as he readies to move on to Texas A&M. York committed to the Aggies on Monday night, after he decommitted from Baylor last week following the firing of defensive coordinator Ron Roberts.
fox44news.com
Man held in Killeen car-to-car shooting
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 22-year-old Killeen man remains in the Bell County Jail after being arrested following a pursuit in connection with a car-to-car shooting incident which occurred last Wednesday. Killeen Police Department Assistant Chief Alex Gerhart said it started in a Killeen residential neighborhood on Sand Dollar...
fox44news.com
Lightning strike causes Nolanville house fire
NOLANVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire departments were dispatched to a Nolanville house fire on Monday morning. Central Bell County Fire and Rescue, the Belton Fire Department and the Temple Fire Department responded to the incident around 6:54 a.m. The Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office also assisted.
fox44news.com
Roll-over crash kills one in Bell County
Bell County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that took place Tuesday morning near Academy. According to troopers, a 2011 Ford Edge was going south on SH95 around 6 a.m. when it left the road about a mile south of Academy. The car hit a culvert and then rolled multiple times before coming to a start.
fox44news.com
Man shot dead near Riesel, one in custody
RIESEL, Texas (FOX 44) – A man charged with Murder is in the Falls County Jail. He is accused of shooting and killing a family member. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting which occurred at a residence on FM-1240 – in the Riesel area, across the county line. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence. Paramedics and fire department first responders determined the man was dead.
fox44news.com
New Tennyson Middle School Principal named
Waco (FOX 44) — The Waco Independent School District has named a new principal for Tennyson Middle School. Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon selected Bradford McMillan as the next person to lead the school. McMillan is currently an assistant principal at Killeen High School. McMillan will begin work on January...
fox44news.com
No. 14 Mexia beats La Vega in neutral site showdown
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 14th-ranked Mexia Blackcat Boys Basketball team bounced back from a loss to Connally on Monday by beating La Vega for the second time this month, this time by a 57-52 scoreline. With the win, the Blackcats improve to 13-4 on the season, while...
fox44news.com
Temple police officers investigate overnight shooting
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating an overnight shooting that damaged a home and a vehicle. The shooting took place in the 800 block of North 2nd Street just before 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found gunshot damage to a home and...
fox44news.com
University High opens up district play with a win over Lake Belton
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The University High Boys Basketball team started off district in a winning way, as the Trojans beat Lake Belton 58-51. With the win, University High improves to 6-10 on the season, while Lake Belton falls to 10-5.
fox44news.com
Temple Mall Premiere Cinemas closing after 20 years
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Premiere Cinemas theater in the Temple Mall is closing after 20 years. According to company officials, the theater opened in Thanksgiving 2002, and will be closing for good after Christmas. The theater opened with twelve screens when the mall was under the management...
fox44news.com
Midway ISD Superintendent finalist withdraws from consideration
Woodway (FOX 44) — Midway ISD is restarting its search for a superintendent. On Monday, the Midway ISD Board of Trustees announced that Dr. Joseph Coburn had formally withdrawn his candidacy for the position. He told board members it was for personal reasons. Coburn is currently the Chief of...
fox44news.com
No. 4 Lorena picks up road victory over McGregor
MCGREGOR, TX (FOX 44) — The fourth-ranked Lorena Boys Basketball team continued its winning ways on Tuesday night as the Leopards beat McGregor 57-52. With the win, Lorena improves to 14-2 on the season, while the Bulldogs fall to 8-7.
